Bex Baraona Dropped By Yeti & Without 2024 Team

Bex Baraona announced on Instagram
that she will not be racing for Yeti next year and does not have a new team lined up.
Baraona has taken the top of enduro by storm: her results over the last few years include two wins and several podiums at the world level, settling into fifth overall for the 2023 EDR World Cup season. This was her second year with Yeti and things looked promising for the future.
Still, the bike industry right now is in a state of extreme uncertainty and many riders are watching their contracts disappear, along with the futures they thought they had locked in.
Baraona shared the following on Instagram to announce the situation:
|Well, it’s with a heap of different emotions, that I announce I won’t be racing on @yeticycles factory team next year, there is no contract for me next season as I didn’t meet their performance expectations. After sending out a million panic emails the last few weeks, it’s apparent that our industry is struggling and I’ve no idea if I’ll even be able to take the start line at World Cups next year. After receiving the news a few weeks ago, the initial shock still hasn’t faded like I was hoping it would, from World Cup winner to potential apprentice electrician in the same year!
In a tricky situation just now but always been a firm believer that doors open and close and everything will come good! If anyone has any opportunities - message me! Uncertain times but you know I’ll be riding bikes and being silly in 2024.
When we reached out for comment, especially about her plans for the future, she added:
|Currently hustling hard to make a unique team program alongside my fiancé and EDR racer, Chloe Taylor. It's by no means the year to be setting this type of thing up with relentless rejection emails, due to the state of the industry, but it's the situation I find myself in. I'm actually excited for what is next for me, other than figuring out how to pay my mortgage (haha), it's going to be great to have the flexibility and do more of what I love in 2024, you can expect to see a lot more from Gowaan and all the silly stuff we get up to over on that channel. Hopefully will get something sorted to be on that World Cup start line next year and stand on the box! Open for new partnerships, so hit me up if you have any ideas!
She added that we may see her and Taylor lining up for some World Cup downhill races before too long.
When not racing, Baraona leads the Gowaan Gals alongside Martha Gill, putting on events, working on media projects, and just generally having a good time on bikes. We're glad to see that she will keep putting energy in that direction.
Yeti emphasized the company's support of women's mountain biking when asked for comment and wished Baraona the best:
|We have a lot of respect for Bex and hope she has continued success racing along with her meaningful work with Gowaan Girls. Her 2-year contract was up and even with renewal discussions starting in July we were unable to come to terms moving forward. It’s that simple. While we understand the disappointment, Yeti Cycles will continue to invest in women riders and have long history of supporting some of the best in the women sport including Juli Furtado, Missy Giove, Marla Streb, Tara Llanes, Jill Kintner, and current Yeti riders Kate Lawrence and Robin Goomes.
It's surprising to see a rider with this much success without a team. We hope, for her sake and for the sake of the racing world in general, that she can get something new lined up soon.
And WTF are Yeti's performance expectations...I mean she got 5th overall, that's pretty amazing I'd think....many brands would love for a top 10, let alone a top 5.
Good time to be a buyer, bad time to be a manufacturer, or someone who depends on manufacturers for their livelihood.
If you haven't already, listen to the Roller Door Podcast with Joe Graney. I was shocked how open he was with stuff.
If you stand on a podium, you will be in the media, even if you don’t do any personal marketing. However, there’s certainly going to be a lot more value to a sponsor when you’re constantly putting out media in between those podiums. Athletes who don’t know this or don’t leverage this are the ones living under rocks.
This is not a bash on Bex. I don’t follow EDR. I deleted my Instagram and FB apps. I watch and read almost everything that is posted on Pinkbike, but I’ve never heard of Bex. In regards to this article, is that a coincidence or a correlation? Idk.
Don’t get too into the emotive writing from Bex’s end - Yeti state the contract was up and they chose not to renew - e.g. let’s say you let 10 people go - not paying 10 riders / staff say $40k a year and you have $400k left to pay for those groupsets you over ordered that land from SRAM next week, that simple.
Things are tight - HLC just fired 50 staff in the US and Canada and closed two warehouses, shit is hitting the fan in many areas and brutal truth is you need to cut what doesn’t help sell and in this case a calculation was made.
Much more of this to come, I guarantee it.
a top 5 in womens is probably top 50 or 100 in men.
(Just like to be very clear im not hating on womens sports in anyway shape or form)
Bet you don’t need far off a million quid or more to fund a season like you just suggested.
But I'll be a jerk and say that "not getting your contract renewed" and "getting dropped" are different things. It reads that she was hoping for a contract renewal and it didn't happen. That's different than if a sponsor exercised some termination clause to find a convenient reason to end a sponsorship mid-contract.
I'll also say that race results and getting sponsored are not some linear connection. Bike/parts/clothing/etc. companies need to be able to forecast that the sponsorship costs are less than the projected increase in profit (not just sales) due to the sponsorship to make the investment worthwhile.
Racing bikes professionally is a job and a contract isn’t infinite.