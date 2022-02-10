Bex Baraona Joins Yeti Factory Team Alongside Kasper Woolley & Richie Rude

Yeti announced today that Bex Baraona has signed with the Yeti Factory Team. The Scottish rider announced in December that she will no longer represent Ibis
after a successful partnership that culminated in her taking her first EWS win on home soil last fall in the Tweed Valley of Scotland
.
Now, the roots and rain specialist will race for the Yeti Factory Team, alongside her two new teammates, Kasper Woolley and Richie Rude.
|We’re extremely proud to have Bex join our team and show our commitment to women’s racing. Her riding resume speaks for itself. She’s a fierce competitor on the track and a focused and committed athlete off it. Her desire to compete and win at the top level is why we wanted her on a Yeti, and we’re thrilled she agreed!—Team manager Damion Smith
Kasper Woolley has represented the Yeti / OneUp team in the past, but after becoming a top-10 force in the 2021 season, he has officially moved up to the factory team. He has been mentored by Jared Graves, who will also continue to represent Yeti and who will move further into a coaching and team support role.
|I’m super excited to be moving up to the Factory program this year and keep building off last year. I guess I’ll be towing Ritchie through practice now though.—Kasper Woolley
Richie Rude will fight onward on his campaign to once again win the EWS overall for his 12th season with Yeti.
|After a great battle in ’21, I’m looking forward to taking that drive towards this season. It should be another fun year with the team, especially with new teammates on board. Hoping to run the ‘red’ plate with the number 2 just like Villopoto.—Richie Rude
Fox will continue to co-title sponsor the Yeti / Fox race teams. Shimano, DT Swiss, Maxxis, OneUp, Toyota, and Giro will all continue their long-standing sponsorships, and new for 2022 is 7iDP for rider protection. OneUp, Maxxis, Ergon, CushCore, Motorex, Occam, Chris King, Thule, Skratch Labs, and Smith are also on board.
The Yeti / Fox National and Devo teams will remain the Yeti development pipelines. Kate Lawrence
has been added to the National team alongside returning rider Warren Kneiss. Kate has posted strong results on the national circuit and has shown she has the speed to go far throughout her meteoric rise through the US ranks over the last couple of years. She will be competing at the three North American EWS races along with Warren, who has also thrived on the North American scene in the last few seasons.
Quinn Reece and newcomer Jack Brown will round out the Yeti / FOX Devo Team.
