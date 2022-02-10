close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Bex Baraona Joins Yeti Factory Team Alongside Kasper Woolley & Richie Rude

Feb 10, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Yeti announced today that Bex Baraona has signed with the Yeti Factory Team. The Scottish rider announced in December that she will no longer represent Ibis after a successful partnership that culminated in her taking her first EWS win on home soil last fall in the Tweed Valley of Scotland.

Now, the roots and rain specialist will race for the Yeti Factory Team, alongside her two new teammates, Kasper Woolley and Richie Rude.

bigquotesWe’re extremely proud to have Bex join our team and show our commitment to women’s racing. Her riding resume speaks for itself. She’s a fierce competitor on the track and a focused and committed athlete off it. Her desire to compete and win at the top level is why we wanted her on a Yeti, and we’re thrilled she agreed!Team manager Damion Smith


Kasper Woolley has represented the Yeti / OneUp team in the past, but after becoming a top-10 force in the 2021 season, he has officially moved up to the factory team. He has been mentored by Jared Graves, who will also continue to represent Yeti and who will move further into a coaching and team support role.

bigquotesI’m super excited to be moving up to the Factory program this year and keep building off last year. I guess I’ll be towing Ritchie through practice now though.Kasper Woolley


Richie Rude will fight onward on his campaign to once again win the EWS overall for his 12th season with Yeti.

bigquotesAfter a great battle in ’21, I’m looking forward to taking that drive towards this season. It should be another fun year with the team, especially with new teammates on board. Hoping to run the ‘red’ plate with the number 2 just like Villopoto.Richie Rude

Fox will continue to co-title sponsor the Yeti / Fox race teams. Shimano, DT Swiss, Maxxis, OneUp, Toyota, and Giro will all continue their long-standing sponsorships, and new for 2022 is 7iDP for rider protection. OneUp, Maxxis, Ergon, CushCore, Motorex, Occam, Chris King, Thule, Skratch Labs, and Smith are also on board.


The Yeti / Fox National and Devo teams will remain the Yeti development pipelines. Kate Lawrence has been added to the National team alongside returning rider Warren Kneiss. Kate has posted strong results on the national circuit and has shown she has the speed to go far throughout her meteoric rise through the US ranks over the last couple of years. She will be competing at the three North American EWS races along with Warren, who has also thrived on the North American scene in the last few seasons.

Quinn Reece and newcomer Jack Brown will round out the Yeti / FOX Devo Team.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Yeti Bex Baraona


Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
60743 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
52913 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
41040 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
40668 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
35875 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
33591 views
Tech Briefing: Hubs with Magnets, Longer Droppers, Colourful Pedals, & More - February 2022
31751 views
Review: Michelin's Wild Enduro Racing Line Tires Are Tough, Tacky, & Heavy
31466 views

10 Comments

  • 9 5
 Just don't drink from anyone's water bottle on that team
  • 4 1
 That just makes Jack Moir's performance that much more impressive this past year. It is hard to understand how Graves and Rude and some unnamed racers are even allowed to compete at all anymore.
  • 1 0
 @kokofosho: Add Karim Armour to that list.
  • 1 0
 @kokofosho: wasn't there some tainted supplement claims made by Rude? not sure the validity but it's not a baseless claim in every case
  • 3 0
 Great news but the article didn’t state whether she has a BMX background or not.
  • 2 0
 Every rider should have a check box.
  • 2 0
 Awesome rider and great addition to Yeti for sure!
  • 1 0
 She's not Scottish is she?
  • 1 0
 This is the best team announced YETi Smile
  • 1 0
 Shawn Neer?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008720
Mobile Version of Website