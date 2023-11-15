Bex Baraona Off Yeti & Without 2024 Team

Currently hustling hard to make a unique team program alongside my fiancé and EDR racer, Chloe Taylor. It's by no means the year to be setting this type of thing up with relentless rejection emails, due to the state of the industry, but it's the situation I find myself in. I'm actually excited for what is next for me, other than figuring out how to pay my mortgage (haha), it's going to be great to have the flexibility and do more of what I love in 2024, you can expect to see a lot more from Gowaan and all the silly stuff we get up to over on that channel. Hopefully will get something sorted to be on that World Cup start line next year and stand on the box! Open for new partnerships, so hit me up if you have any ideas!