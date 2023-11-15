Bex Baraona Off Yeti & Without 2024 Team

Nov 15, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
Bex Baraona took her second win in her World Enduro Career but it would be her first time being able to say she was a World Cup winner... Congrats Bex

Bex Baraona announced on Instagram that she will not be racing for Yeti next year and does not have a new team lined up.

Baraona has taken the top of enduro by storm: her results over the last few years include two wins and several podiums at the world level, settling into fifth overall for the 2023 EDR World Cup season. This was her second year with Yeti and things looked promising for the future.

Still, the bike industry right now is in a state of extreme uncertainty and many riders are watching their contracts disappear, along with the futures they thought they had locked in.

Baraona shared the following on Instagram to announce the situation:

bigquotesWell, it’s with a heap of different emotions, that I announce I won’t be racing on @yeticycles factory team next year, there is no contract for me next season as I didn’t meet their performance expectations. After sending out a million panic emails the last few weeks, it’s apparent that our industry is struggling and I’ve no idea if I’ll even be able to take the start line at World Cups next year. After receiving the news a few weeks ago, the initial shock still hasn’t faded like I was hoping it would, from World Cup winner to potential apprentice electrician in the same year!

In a tricky situation just now but always been a firm believer that doors open and close and everything will come good! If anyone has any opportunities - message me! Uncertain times but you know I’ll be riding bikes and being silly in 2024.

A dominant day of physical tracks and in changing conditions. This win should give Bex Baraona a huge boost of confidence heading into the next block of racing

When we reached out for comment, especially about her plans for the future, she added:

bigquotesCurrently hustling hard to make a unique team program alongside my fiancé and EDR racer, Chloe Taylor. It's by no means the year to be setting this type of thing up with relentless rejection emails, due to the state of the industry, but it's the situation I find myself in. I'm actually excited for what is next for me, other than figuring out how to pay my mortgage (haha), it's going to be great to have the flexibility and do more of what I love in 2024, you can expect to see a lot more from Gowaan and all the silly stuff we get up to over on that channel. Hopefully will get something sorted to be on that World Cup start line next year and stand on the box! Open for new partnerships, so hit me up if you have any ideas!

She added that we may see her and Taylor lining up for some World Cup downhill races before too long.

When not racing, Baraona leads the Gowaan Gals alongside Martha Gill, putting on events, working on media projects, and just generally having a good time on bikes. We're glad to see that she will keep putting energy in that direction.

Yeti emphasized the company's support of women's mountain biking when asked for comment and wished Baraona the best:

bigquotesWe have a lot of respect for Bex and hope she has continued success racing along with her meaningful work with Gowaan Girls. Her 2-year contract was up and even with renewal discussions starting in July we were unable to come to terms moving forward. It’s that simple. While we understand the disappointment, Yeti Cycles will continue to invest in women riders and have long history of supporting some of the best in the women sport including Juli Furtado, Missy Giove, Marla Streb, Tara Llanes, Jill Kintner, and current Yeti riders Kate Lawrence and Robin Goomes.

It's surprising to see a rider with this much success without a team. We hope, for her sake and for the sake of the racing world in general, that she can get something new lined up soon.



84 Comments
  • 52 3
 That sucks, for sure.

But I'll be a jerk and say that "not getting your contract renewed" and "getting dropped" are different things. It reads that she was hoping for a contract renewal and it didn't happen. That's different than if a sponsor exercised some termination clause to find a convenient reason to end a sponsorship mid-contract.

I'll also say that race results and getting sponsored are not some linear connection. Bike/parts/clothing/etc. companies need to be able to forecast that the sponsorship costs are less than the projected increase in profit (not just sales) due to the sponsorship to make the investment worthwhile.
  • 9 4
 Lewis Buchanan got ahold of pinkbike's account to do his selfgain clickbait bs
  • 1 0
 @gearbo-x: What did I miss?
  • 9 0
 @RossLo: The headline was originally "Bex Baraona Dropped By Yeti"
  • 2 0
 (and it's still in the URL)
  • 26 0
 Yeti employees will now have mandatory 3 hour lunch rides everyday to free up dollars
  • 16 0
 Silver lining, electrician isn't a bad move at all. It's definitely a skillset that is in increasing demand, unlike professional bicycle rider. I know a couple independent sparkies and they all do very well, seem comfortable and happy, and get to ride plenty on their own terms.
  • 2 0
 Question for current electricians - is 30 realistically too late for someone to switch from white collar work to apprentice electrician? I have experience working on cars as a hobby and can wire in a car stereo in terms of electrical aptitude.
  • 1 0
 @sjma: no, but very prepared to do back breaking work for the rest of your life. Join a union or be paid like shit
  • 2 0
 @sjma: never too late man! If anything you’ll be a better learner at 30
  • 1 0
 Even when the industry is doing well, pros get dropped all the time after not recovering from injuries. I am also grateful my income is not dependent on my social media presence and my athletic performance. Yikes. TBH, unless you are somehow very in demand like a top DH racer or a Semenuk, it looks like it would totally suck to ride bikes for a living.
  • 3 0
 @sjma: no way. There’s benefits in starting in your late 20s/early 30s. Much more responsible and have life experience to draw from, better communication skills, and chances are you’ll take the schooling more seriously than your 20 year old counterpart. Join the IBEW, free apprenticeship and job placement. Feel free to message me direct. I’m a 4th generation IBEW member and really enjoy talking about the benefits, roles, responsibilities, and what to expect.
  • 11 0
 Try racing DH. Nobody gives a shit about EDR
  • 8 1
 I wish we could know what performance expectations were unmet, it seems like she had a pretty good season to me. Best of luck to her!
  • 6 0
 It’s called sales - industry downturn means only what sells gets kept, her results are irrelevant if she doesn’t help to sell bikes.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: Spot on, but it's not just help sell bikes, but sell bikes at a profit.
  • 1 0
 I think it has more to do with Slawomir Lukasik doing well in the men's class this year/ How much they're likely paying him.

That, and the Women's champ is riding a brand that according to reviewers shouldn't be as competitive as she makes it, which makes everyone else's results look worse.
  • 1 0
 Yeah. This smells like a moved goalpost to me.
  • 2 0
 Unpopular opinion: being one of the best in the world in a niche sport, even if you are insanely talented, does not necessarily equate to a career.
  • 1 0
 @AndrewFleming: Hard to believe Yeti bikes, at their price point, don’t turn a profit.
  • 5 3
 So hear me out on this Team managers Wyn masters and Miranda Miller Team members Bex baraona, Katy Winton, Adam Brayton, Danny Hart and Taylor Vernon with 2 youth racers. Frames are GT with pick your own components and apperral. Its late so I make apologies for thinking out allowed. Also its shit that you can consistently finish with in the top ten but lose your place on a team.
  • 18 0
 That all sounds great, you just forgot the part about getting all the money. Remember the underwear gnomes from South Park?

Step 1: Steal all the underwear
Step 2: ???
Step 3: Profit

That's you.
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj: That's not a episode I seen, what season was it?
  • 1 0
 Who’s paying their wages and booking their flights l, hotels, mechanics wages, etc etc?

Bet you don’t need far off a million quid or more to fund a season like you just suggested.
  • 2 0
 @fatduke: it's pretty early, S2E17 as per Google. Pretty funny episode, they are stealing tweaks underwear I think.
  • 7 0
 Googled the clip and its a sound business model I have no idea how you see a problem if the out come is profit
  • 1 0
 @fatduke: lol
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: you're taking this far too seriously
  • 2 1
 @fatduke: soz
  • 4 2
 She seems shocked but if her attitude WITH Yeti was anything like her attitude about the split, it's no wonder.

Remember kids, you have 2 options; rely on somebody else for your paycheck or create your own. If you rely on someone else, then remember the number one rule: be irreplaceable.
  • 1 0
 What was her attitude WITH Yeti like? She comes across as a an enthusiastic ambassador for the sport and brand in the admittedly small bits that I’ve seen.
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: this is likely referring to her passive aggressive comment about not meeting performance expectations with the eyebrow cocked face after it in her Instagram post in the article. Employers set performance expectations, not employees. And when you leave an employer, calling them out for your failure to meet those expectations is usually a bad move.
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj:

Correct. And even if your employer IS to blame, understand that the best thing you can do personally is refrain from lighting the bridge on fire. Other people are watching. That's just the way the world works.
  • 2 0
 @pmhobson: she probably is a good ambassador, I don't know her. But it would be wise to understand that economics demand more marketable contributions than "good person and top 5 in a pretty meaningless discipline of a definitely meaningless sport"

There's a whole pile of money to be made out there but if you choose to do it in pro women's enduro MTB it's gonna be tough even in the best of times.

I wish her luck. She can do better in life anyway.
  • 1 0
 Yeah came here to say that too. Her response was blatantly unprofessional and not a good attitude to portray when you haven’t got a sponsor and looking. Even if Yeti pulled something. Keep your mouth shut if ya want fed by someone else.

It’s also important to acknowledge this is a VERY hard time for the industry and when companies like Ibis are canning their whole programs it’s likely a big reason yeti didn’t renew her contract.

And with everyone in the same boat, gotta put your best foot forward.
  • 4 0
 Kinda cruel to say it was for not performing to expectations with a 5th overall. More like lack of funds?
  • 10 1
 She made that statement, they stated the contract came to and end and wasn’t renewed.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: ah, that makes more sense. Unfortunate that the industry isn't doing as well now. But then again most industries aren't at the moment.
  • 17 17
 Maybe I am living under a rock and call me clueless if you must - probably the case, but what is the "state of the industry"? Seems pretty darn good to me, lots of new bikes, new manuf bringing new bikes to the table, lots of "content", videos, etc.

And WTF are Yeti's performance expectations...I mean she got 5th overall, that's pretty amazing I'd think....many brands would love for a top 10, let alone a top 5.
  • 30 0
 Seems like there is more value in content than in enduro racing as it currently stands
  • 9 0
 Many manufacturers over-ordered to secure their spots in line during COVID and/or because they thought the boom would last forever. Which is why other manufacturers who tried to be more careful in their forecasting are just now getting components they ordered 36 months ago while brands like Specialized are slashing prices on everything. Bike shops are sitting on inventory that's not moving, meaning they don't have the cash to spend to bring in new stuff, forcing manufacturers to slash prices.

Good time to be a buyer, bad time to be a manufacturer, or someone who depends on manufacturers for their livelihood.

If you haven't already, listen to the Roller Door Podcast with Joe Graney. I was shocked how open he was with stuff.
  • 2 0
 Everybody that wanted a new bike bought one during the pandemic and now there is a glut of inventory in the industry and revenues are down... a number of brands, including Vitus, Polygon, and GT, have shut down their race programs and Devinci and Ibis have pulled out of enduro racing. Plenty of riders and ambassadors are losing factory sponsorships as well.
  • 17 10
 You are living under a rock then. Falling revenue and failing brands are the state of the industry and the economy in general. Interest rates are high, people are spending less and those loans these companies took out to manufacture those new bikes are a lot more expensive to pay now then when they got them. Stupid YouTube videos on pinkbike do not equal sales.
  • 6 4
 I would assume that Yeti’s performance expectations are a split between actual results and the marketing value in the athlete themselves.

If you stand on a podium, you will be in the media, even if you don’t do any personal marketing. However, there’s certainly going to be a lot more value to a sponsor when you’re constantly putting out media in between those podiums. Athletes who don’t know this or don’t leverage this are the ones living under rocks.

This is not a bash on Bex. I don’t follow EDR. I deleted my Instagram and FB apps. I watch and read almost everything that is posted on Pinkbike, but I’ve never heard of Bex. In regards to this article, is that a coincidence or a correlation? Idk.
  • 3 2
 @joecrosby: pro sports man, winning is all that matters.
  • 1 2
 @rockandride6: Ah - classic Harvard "Beer Game" supply chain 101. I will - thanks for recommendation.
  • 7 6
 Pretty interesting the split of up and downvoting on my comments about the state of the economy in general. If you are going to downvote it please feel free to share what part of the world you live in where consumer spending is going up, wiggle didn't go banko and interest rates are still low?
  • 8 0
 The ‘industry’ is vastly over-stocked and in debt, that doesn’t mean bikes planned and developed over the past few years won’t get made and attempted to be sold via marketing videos but it does mean tightening up non essential operations.

Don’t get too into the emotive writing from Bex’s end - Yeti state the contract was up and they chose not to renew - e.g. let’s say you let 10 people go - not paying 10 riders / staff say $40k a year and you have $400k left to pay for those groupsets you over ordered that land from SRAM next week, that simple.

Things are tight - HLC just fired 50 staff in the US and Canada and closed two warehouses, shit is hitting the fan in many areas and brutal truth is you need to cut what doesn’t help sell and in this case a calculation was made.

Much more of this to come, I guarantee it.
  • 5 4
 EDR has Almost no value, If i didnt search for it i'd never guess there was even a womens EDR
a top 5 in womens is probably top 50 or 100 in men.
(Just like to be very clear im not hating on womens sports in anyway shape or form)
  • 3 4
 @warmerdamj: as my mom used to say when I was a wee lad many moons ago "it's not what you said it's how you said it"....
  • 3 0
 @joecrosby: hi Joe, Bex has been around on PB for a while, she launched her career as a privateer on PB with an auction of goods from the sponsors. That raised enough for Bex ride all the rounds and get properly noticed… Bex has done it once, I’m sure she’ll do it again, tenacious would be a good word to describe her attitude. Gowan Bex!
  • 1 0
 @Jvhowube: Advertising is paramount for a high priced niche item. Particularly one designed for a racing platform that isn't well known nor well covered.
  • 6 7
 @joecrosby: Apart from Aaron Rogers I don’t know a single NFL player and I only know that guy bc of his horse pill antics.
Yeti had a top 5 racer. EDR is known by many. It might not be the biggest driver of sales but it’s something. For a company that’s “race bred” or whatever you’d think they’d want to hold onto that.
Also laughable to back up their actions with the ol’ “we love women’s racing.” Might as well drop a “I have lots of black friends” in there while they’re at it.
  • 5 3
 @blinglespeed: joe is bang on, top 5 is garbage to yeti. They want to be on the podium. It's more laughable that you think there is any parallel between the popularity of EDR vs the NFL just because you don't follow the NFL. There's probably 20-25 million people that watch every NFL game. There's probably 20-25 people that watch women's EDR.
  • 1 0
 @blinglespeed: I think you might be an outlier in the US, knowing more about bicycle racing of any type compared to US football. Shit, Taylor Swift fans by default know more about football then what you said above.

That being said, your comment resonates with a larger issue in MTB racing, there simply isn't any money in it, for anyone, right now. A Football team owner gets money for simply having a team. TV and league sponsorship money gets distributed to the teams. As far as I can tell no pro MTB team gets money simply for showing up at a UCI event. In fact the UCI rules dictate how much money will go to the event holder and how much will go to the UCI, there is nothing that goes to teams except the winnings from the actual race.
  • 2 0
 @RadBartTaylor: great mom story, upvotes/downvotes are for relevance, not hurt feelings. My mom says tell it how it is.
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj: "Tell it how it is" means just the facts, no speculation, and no wishful thinking
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj: my point while not a great one is that having never heard of someone is no measure of that thing or persons popularity. The world is a big ass place and there’s room for lots of athletes even if they’re not well known among some. Bex is a top racer and has consistently placed well the past few seasons. You likely haven’t heard of the dozen gamers my kid watches on YouTube but they draw plenty of views among 10-15 year olds. Dropping her to pick up a racer who needs development or coaching is not necessarily a great strategy either.
  • 6 0
 All these companies are getting pounded by the whip effect of no inventory during COVID-19, raising prices and everyone going back to work now. Discounts will be high and already are. Companies will fail. I decided to keep my 4 year old bike for another year and there is lot of that. Its gonna be a long cold f*cking winter for bike companies. I really have no sympathy for most of them but sucks this rider is getting caught up in it. That said if I had a bike company I would spend $0 on racing. At the trails any given weekend you'd be hard-pressed to find riders who have any idea who this person is and what they won.
  • 1 0
 @boozed: what did I speculate about or think wishfully about? All those things I said are facts.
  • 2 0
 @blinglespeed: that's fair. But gamers are popular and well known, possibly just as much as NFL players but like you said, among a different type of viewer. Womens EDR racers still are not. So being the number 5 racer in that genre isn't of much value to yeti. I bet the number 100 YouTube gamer is of more value to their sponsors than bex is to yeti.
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj: Oh nothing specific and not aimed at your comments, I'm just yelling into the void about how "telling it like it is" usually isn't...
  • 2 1
 @warmerdamj: I have no idea how many people watch every NFL game (nor do I care to know), however your statement that "there's probably 20-25 people that watch women's EDR" is totally ridiculous not to mention grossly inaccurate. If you are not one of the many people who follow women's EDR (even if you do reside in the same small town that has produced a 2x overall EDR World Champ, that doesn't mean that there are not others who do. Let me clear that up for you: there are many people interested in women's EDR.
  • 4 1
 MARIN, GOWAN THE F UP AND SPONSOR BEX. YOU'D HAVE THE DYNAMIC DUO OF GILL & BARAONA!!! MTB GOLD!!!
  • 5 1
 Become an electrician. We need that more than we need EWS racers.
  • 1 0
 It doesn't matter how many races she would of won . People are not going to pay these prices anymore ! The manufacturers still don't get it . Ibis couldn't even afford a race team for next year had to merge with GT.
  • 1 0
 *would have.
  • 5 2
 It was the Mullet that got her fired.
  • 1 0
 That’s punny.
  • 1 0
 I am an electrician. I have a great job and I ride my bike as often or more than the vast majority of mountain bike riders. Being an electrician is rad.
  • 1 0
 How long since the last women's World Cup won on a Yeti? Pretty bad look for them to not grow on that success.
  • 4 0
 What does ‘grow on success’ even mean.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: win more than one WC in a season, finish higher than 5th for the season, possibly compete for the overall...
  • 3 3
 State of the industry lol, just calll it what it is: Recession.
Below threshold threads are hidden







