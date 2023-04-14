Beyond Racing Riding Contra Bikes for 2023

Press Release: Beyond Racing

Abby and Anna's Contra BR200's

Designing and building a World Cup Downhill race bike was a no-brainer for me. I've always been a big fan of World Cup Downhill ever since I got into mountain biking. When dreaming about the future of Contra Bikes, supporting a Women's downhill team was something I knew I wanted to do and Abby and Anna were the racers that I wanted to support.



When the possibility of sponsoring Beyond Racing came about I jumped at the opportunity! Abby and Anna are awesome! Not only are they great racers that are super dedicated and focused, but they are rad individuals and great ambassadors for the sport. I can't help but feel like they are on the verge of something amazing and I can't wait to see what they achieve on a Contra for 2023! — Evan Turpen

Couldn’t be happier about where things are going! Beyond excited to do laps & race this bike! Having a good time with this team, making dreams a reality. — Abby

I'm so excited about our set up this year! It's a dream come true to be working we so many awesome people and brands. The bike feels amazing and I can't wait to get the season rolling! — Anna

Photos by Mike Thomas

Finally, it’s time to let the cat out of the bag: We are thrilled to announce that Beyond Racing is partnering with Giro and Contra Bikes for 2023.Anna Newkirk and Abby Hogie created Beyond Racing at the end of 2021 and had a very successful 2022 season with personal successes, multiple World Cup top 10’s, a 2nd place at national champs and Crankworx podiums.This year they are changing up the game and partnering up with Contra Bikes & Giro Cycling. They will be taking on the world cup circuit aboard prototype steel high pivot downhill bikes. Evan Turpen, the owner of Contra Bikes, hand built the frames with feedback from the girls on their riding preferences, target terrains and body sizes. Evan customized the geometry to best suit them both and get them to their goal of going even faster. Together they have succeeded in making an incredible downhill bike using the same linkages as his enduro bike- the MC.Contra is an incredibly unique addition to Beyond Racing this season. But that’s not all. We’re excited to be working with Giro for 2023 and beyond (pun intended). Abby and Anna will be kitted head to toe in Giro. The plan is to reveal cool and creative kits throughout the year.We’re immensely grateful to all of our sponsors supporting our journey as a race team: Maxxis Tires, SR Suntour, FidLock, DT Swiss, Burgtec and Crankbrothers. Thanks to everyone who made this happen, we can’t wait to get the season rolling and prove that steel is not only quirky and sustainable but a real honey pot of possibilities in the bike world.