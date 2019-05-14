SPONSORED

Beyond the Bike Park: 5 Family Friendly North American Resorts

May 14, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

BEYOND THE BIKE PARK
5 Family Friendly North American Resorts


We spend a lot of time talking about the rowdiest terrain, the biggest jumps, the loosest parties, etc., but a lot of us 16-year-old-Pinkbike-kids are 36 now, and have families of our own. We thought it was time to dig deeper on some of the more family-friendly bike parks in North America.




Massanutten Resort, Virginia


Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, Massanutten is easily accessible from many major cities on the East Coast. The resort has two main riding areas, the Bike Park for Downhill and the Western Slope Trails for riders looking for XC trails. The bike park's seven gravity fed trails are serviced by two ski lifts, offering beginner and intermediate terrain from the lower lift, and more advanced, expert terrain from the upper lift. The Western Slope option is a 30+ mile network of cross country trails with everything from double-track and beginner routes, to flowing intermediate singletrack, to rocky, technical lines.


Massanutten Resort mountain biking trails


Getting Started:
The bike center at Massanutten offers 20", 24", 26" full suspension kids bikes for rent, as well as a full fleet of DH, Enduro & XC bike rentals. There are also lesson programs with options for all types of riders. We're told the most popular group lesson package is the $80 'Pathway Package,' which includes trail-use, bike rental, and 75-minute lesson from the ride school; no reservations required. Youth-specific programs include Dirt Groms for ages 9-14 and Mini Groms for ages 7-10. Private lessons are also available.


Other family-friendly activities:
• Indoor/Outdoor WaterPark
• Family Adventure Park
• Day spa
• Farm-to-table dining options
• Two 18-hole golf courses
• Swimming pools




Learn more about Massanutten Resort here.




Sun Peaks Resort, British Columbia


Sun Peaks Bike Park is most well-known for its rowdy trails, but as they approach their 20th anniversary of operation in 2019, they've been adding several new offerings for beginner and intermediate level riders. The resort's current building plans are focused on improving the progression in the park, and their goal is to have trails that will cater to everyone from a first timer all the way up to pros by the end of this summer.

One of the newer additions to the Sun Peaks Bike Park that will suit families well is their Progression Park. This is a lift accessed learning area for young riders featuring mini berm lines, small practice drops of various sizes, and more. Access is provided by a magic carpet lift, which removes the intimidation factor of the chairlift for kids and beginner riders. The shorter, easier trails give them a taste of what the trails in the main Bike Park will be like before they head up there.


Sun Peaks Resort Mountain Biking Trails


Getting Started:
The Sun Peaks Sports School has mountain bike instructors and guides available for lessons and tours daily. They also have the Shred Hard Camp series, which is run by local professional rider Dylan Sherrard. Dylan and other professional coaches (riders like Brett Tippie often make an appearance to shred with the kids) run several of these multi-day camps throughout the season.

Sun Peaks has a rental fleet of DH, trail, and XC bikes available at Elevation Bike, Ski, and Board in the Sun Peaks village. Elevation also rents protective gear, as well as selling bike parts, jerseys/apparel, and other riding necessities. Attached to Elevation is Fall Line Tuning and Repair Centre, which is a full-service bike repair and maintenance shop.


Other family-friendly activities:
• Lift accessed hiking
• Canoe/kayak rentals
• Horseback trail rides
• SUP lessons and rentals
• Mountain Cross Cart course
• 18-hole golf course and driving range
• Kids Zone including Tod Mountain Mining Company activity, Bungee Trampoline, MCC mini carts, and strider bikes
• Public tennis courts




Learn more about Sun Peaks Resort here.




Keystone, Colorado

Downhill Biking In Keystone CO.

Located near Denver, Colorado in the White River National Forest of the Rocky Mountains, Keystone Bike Park has 55 miles of lift-serviced mountain bike terrain. The park prides itself on providing a broad spectrum of trails, from the base-area skills park to technical rock gardens, drops, and high-speed features. While they are quick to say that they're devoted to downhill, they also welcome riders of all abilities.


Keystone Resort mountain biking trails

Getting Started:

The Keystone Bike Academy provides two levels of courses. Bike 101 teaches basics like balance, shifting, and controlling speed with proper technique, and Bike 201 teaches how to build upon those basic skills. This clinic includes instruction, bike rental, protective gear, lift ticket, and a 7 mile descent on Keystone's beginner trail on Dercum Mountain. Bike haul tickets included with packages are good all day. There are also private lessons available if you're looking for personalized instruction.

Kids ages 9-13 can learn to ride through Keystone's Dirt Camp which teaches groups of 5-6 riders the skills needed to ride the Keystone Bike Park. Their progression-focused camp curriculum welcomes riders of all abilities. See 2019 camp dates here.

Other family-friendly activities:
• Summer Snow Tubing
• Keystone Lake
• Scenic and Dinner Wagon Ride
• Summer Festivals


Conference Center and Activities in Keystone CO.
Family Tubing Keystone CO.


Learn more about Keystone Resort here.




Big White, British Columbia



The family-owned Big White Bike Park is a brand new bike park in British Columbia, and is open for riding Thursday through Monday. New for 2019 is the development of a beginner/intermediate skills park area in the Plaza area just below the village centre. There is also a skills park close to the Village Centre to help riders build their bike park trails. It joins the already-existing village pump track that allows young riders to warm up and gain some confidence before heading out to the park.

Big White says they will keep the build fresh by switching it up a little each year so that returning groms can develop their skills on the refreshed track and learn progression. Post bike park or hiking, Big White suggests that families take advantage of the patio at The Woods, where parents can enjoy a beverage and snack while the pump track keeps the kids in view and entertained.


Big White Mountain Biking Trails


Getting Started:
If you’re new to bike parks or it’s your first time hitting the trails at Big White, they suggest you start your trip with one of their free ride guides. Their ride guides double as instructors from their Bike School. Families can meet the guides in the village centre. They will ask you some questions and get a feel for everyone’s experience and skill level. From there you’ll head up the lift and into the bike park where they will guide you down the trails and give you riding tips and trail section advice. If you’re looking for instruction or are new to biking, sign up for private or group lessons.

Other family-friendly activities:
• Village Outdoor Big Screen Movie Series
• Scenic Chairlift Rides
• Hiking Trails
• Summer Festivals
• Invitational Slopestyle and Freeride Days



Learn more about Big White here.





Silver Mountain, Idaho



Silver Mountain Bike Park prides itself on having a wide variety of trails for everyone, from and mellow singletrack and doubletrack to full-on expert level downhill trails. They suggest their Chair 3 zone for kids and those new to riding, as the 800 feet of descent requires less commitment. For the more experienced riders, continuing beyond the Chair 3 zone offers up 3,400 vertical feet of descent to town. The lower mountain trails offer everything from flowy singletrack, rough, technical fall-line trails and machine built, hand-tuned jump lines. When you reach the bottom, it’s an easy ride along the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes back to the gondola.


Silver Mountain Resort mountain biking trails


Getting Started:
Lessons are offered for those that are brand new to the sport or who want to improve their skills. Lessons are two hours long, and there is no age limit for lessons. Bike rentals are also available in the Gondola Village.

Other family-friendly activities:
• Silver Rapids Waterpark, Idaho’s largest indoor waterpark
• Scenic gondola rides
• Golf
• Tennis




Learn more about Silver Mountain here.




Who did we miss? What are your favourite suggestions for family friendly bike parks?

88 Comments

  • + 32
 Silver Mtn definitely deserves to be on here, so Kudos pinkbike. Hidden gem with some seriously long trails and a killer water park that's awesome for hanging with the family in after a day of riding. They also do some cool outdoor movie screenings. Stoked to know there are even more parks like it to visit.
  • + 5
 Stumbled across Silver Mountain on a fishing trip. The amount of descending from top to bottom was great. They serve Kokanee. Would go back.
  • + 4
 Went to school in Spokane, was happy to discover how awesome Silver is. Would recommend to all skill leveled riders!
  • - 2
 I know a hidden gem in BC it’s name Whistler bike park. Don’t pay too much attention to it.
  • + 1
 So glad to see Silver starting to get some of the recognition it deserves! Has to be the second tallest bike park in North America after Whistler but with hardly any riders. Some days feels like the whole mountain is yours with the length of the trails.
  • + 1
 @St1234: There's tons to do there but I'd wager you could probably spend 3 days at one of these other parks for the price of a one at Whistler. That alone takes it off the family friendly list for me
  • + 1
 @Gmang: You can easily spend 3 days at Silver for less than $150 including lift tickets, how far does that go at Whistler?
  • + 22
 How much did Massanutten pay to get on this list? That has to be the saddest, worst lift park I've ever had the displeasure of visiting.

Killington has a great family vibe and an entire adventure park. Trestle would have been a better choice over Keystone. Weird list.
  • + 1
 Lol question though for ya.. I have grandparents that live in Gettysburg and was wondering if it would be worth the solo drive over if I ever found myself visiting up there.
  • + 4
 @azogas413: it is now. it's hard on stuff there, take dh casing tires and be tubeless with higher pressures! they've done alot in the past few years. not sure how it made this list and snowshoe didn't. literally the only thing massanutten has is the indoor water park that's pretty small.
  • + 4
 @azogas413: Gettysburg, go to 7 springs or Blue. Both have issues, but not like Massanutten issues. They're also both closer. If you feel like driving to VA, go to Bryce.
The lower part of the mountain at 'nutt is meant for kids, so there is that. But unless you like getting sunburnt sitting on a stopped lift, there's not much for an adult to do there.

Snowshoe didn't make it because there's nothing kid or beginner-friendly there.
  • + 2
 @Weens: that's not true.

Bike:pump track, easy street, dreamweaver, skyline

Other activities: zip line, lake area, beach area, guided tours via segways or utv's, playground area and more.
  • + 1
 @Weens: 7 Springs is horrible. Like a complete waste of time. Massanutten isn't the best park for lift riding, but the Western slope is pretty awesome and it's a great place for the family. We can go there for 3-4 days without getting bored, and I can get in 3-4 half days of riding that I wouldn't otherwise get.

Not sure how that waterpark gets categorized as small, but it's pretty awesome.
  • + 1
 @azogas413: If you're looking for a family oriented experience coupled with a top notch bike park, head to MTN Creek NJ. It's maybe 2 1/2 hours north of Philly and has 51 trails from flow to tech, 1000ft of vert, a huge waterpark, zip lines, golf course, and spa. If you're heading south below the Mason Dixon line go to Snowshoe or Windrock for the bike park experience, though family offerings may be lacking. If going to New England the family offerings are a little slim but the best bike parks are Highland, Thunder, Killington, and Burke.
  • + 1
 have to agree,Killington should be up on the list for sure.not only are there trails for everyone in the family,theres plenty to do off the bike,not to mention lots of great places to stay and eat. its the reason we're looking forward to opening weekend next week!
  • + 2
 @Layman: Really?! 3-4 days? That surprises me. 3-4 laps at 'nutt and I'm wondering why I bothered. Like I said, the main thing there is getting sunburnt while stuck on an unmoving lift.

I know 7 springs has problems, but there are some good trails there and unlike 'nutt you can't ride your DH bike back up to the top faster than the lift (I've seen someone do it, lest anyone who's never been there think I'm exaggerating). I said, there are more kids trails than I've seen anywhere else (the whole lower slope), but there are only 2 trails an adult should even bother with, they take ~90 seconds to ride and the lift back takes 30 minutes at least.
  • + 2
 I'd take Bryce Resort over Massanutten any day... granted, Bryce isn't spectacular but definitely has more going on than Mass-o-nuthin'
  • + 1
 I think Keystone is a far better Colorado choice if talking truly "family-friendly." All the core riders go to Winter Park (Trestle) and the blue and green trails get super rutted, dusty and blown out early. They're also harder and the dudebro shredder vibe can be off-putting, especially if you have new riders and non riders in tow.

I did a clinic at Trestle many moons ago and found even some of the beginner trails to be not-so-friendly. Now I'd have a blast, but I had a far better experience at Keystone as a beginner. It's more welcoming and easier. Trestle is great, but I was actually pleasantly surprised to see Keystone on this list simply because it's NOT "core Pinkbike" audience territory.
  • + 1
 @azogas413: Go to bryce
  • + 2
 @Weens: Yeah, the lifts really are horrible. You're totally right. And agreed on the quality of riding, but I'm riding part of the time with little kids and, honestly, the chance to ride somewhere other than my home trails is a treat for a dad of 3, regardless of the quality.

But I do think 7 springs was the worst riding I've done in years. For some stupid reason, 'nutt and Bryce are closed on Fridays in the summer (I guess they don't like money), so I headed to 7 Springs from DC. What a mistake. My first clue was when the guy in the bike shop didn't know how to work a pump (literally) and I later had to loan a customer my chain break because the shop didn't have one. The trails were few and looked like they hadn't been maintained in years. What trails I could find a ride were inconsistent in challenge level - like I felt less safe/comfortable on some of their blue trails than I have on black diamonds elsewhere. Next time I'll spend the extra hour getting to snowshoe.
  • + 19
 The reason that there are no East coast hills, no Silver Star, no Highland, no Trestle, no (insert much more appropriate bike park here) is because this is a sponsored post. Bought and paid for advertising by Massanutten Resort, Sun Peaks Resort, Keystone Resort, Big White, & Silver Mountain.
  • - 8
flag andrewdaly (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 We approached almost every bike park people have mentioned so far with this idea and it was on a first come, first served basis limited to 5. We do however partner with the other resorts in different ways. And in terms of Mass Resort @skycripp - they offer a tonne of family friendly activities, hence the article title.

Thanks for the suggestions. We'll no doubt try to promote some of the other family friendly resorts in future to continue offering up relevant travel content to our PB families, but couldn't cover them all this time.
  • + 16
 @andrewdaly: So this is just an ad? That probably should have been the first paragraph.
  • + 4
 @chriskneeland:

The word sponsored is there, but is some crazy small font. People are unfortunately posting here like the list was some kind of scientific survey instead of a cheque cut to pinkbike.
  • + 4
 Actually 'Sponsored' is on the homepage on the article click through and it's the first word on this page, we're pretty transparent about it and all sponsored content comes with this label. Still doesn't take away from the information we're sharing - fact is they are all good family resort options.
  • + 4
 @andrewdaly: Yeah, these resorts aren't bad (I've been to a couple of them) and the "sponsored" tag is there *and* I certainly don't want PB to go out of business because you have to second-guess every sponsorship or promotional opportunity, but let's be honest that the whole thing feels just a little bit weird.

The obvious confusion in this comment thread about why certain parks showed up and others didn't is good evidence that this might have crossed the editorial line a bit.
  • + 2
 @chriskneeland: almost everything on the news page is an ad
  • + 17
 Burke Mountain and the Kingdom trails are about as perfect as you can get for family friendliness. Burke has a couple great beginner trails which will allow any rider to have a good experience. The kingdom has a massive network of mostly green and blue trails that are great for kids and beginner riders.
  • + 14
 Really surprised to see Keystone on here and not Trestle. I regularly ride both and have always thought Keystone to be alot more challenging and gnarly while Trestle has a lot more groomed easy, low consequence trails.
  • + 5
 I agree. That and the Kids stuff in the village, easy XC trails, the Fraser rec center, and the kids fishing ponds in Fraser should put Trestle way above Keystone.
  • + 3
 Would be nice if Keystone / Vail resorts brought some experienced Whistler trail builders down here instead of spending money on this advertisement. Sorry Keystone but your jump landings are WAY too small, if you pop any of them you'll land flat or on an uphill of the next mound of dirt that is a sorry excuse for a jump lol. If copper pulls through with their master trail building plan no summit locals are going to bother going to keystone anymore.
  • + 2
 @nsmithbmx don't worry, the keystone trail crew is slowly sanitizing anything fun and challenging still left from the old bike park with mounds of dirt with no landings that are sketchy af to hit with any speed.
  • + 14
 I cant believe Highland doesnt get a mention. Not just the trails and the vibe but the effort put into kids camps, discounted find your ride packages etc. It nails it for all abilities.
  • + 3
 Seriously. Impressed every time I go, which in this case was 3 days ago Wink
  • + 13
 My vote is for Killington, Thunder and Mt Creek on this side not necessarily in that order.
  • + 9
 Keystone? I'm gonna have say Trestle @ Winterpark over that. From riding both resorts: If you crash at Keystone your season is likely OVER!! Crash at Winterpark you'll prob return the following week a bit soar.
  • + 6
 Killington! Rafting, Kayaks, SUP, ATV, UTV, MTB, Hiking, Theme park with mountain coaster, and more I am forgetting! After the US Open the exclusion of killington feels like a major oversight. Especially with the other attractions nearby in vermont and a 3 lift bike park.
  • + 7
 No snowshoe West Virginia ?
Massanutten is such an underwhelming park. Slow outdated lifts, and only a handful of trails.
  • + 4
 Truth. I live 30 min from there and would rather go to Bryce or Snowshoe than their park. However, Western Slopes are fantastic for XC trails.
  • + 1
 @mwjetta: I haven't been to Massanutten, but Bryce was very accessible for my son to have fun on. Doesn't have a water park though.
  • + 1
 @sutter2k: Bryce is more fun than Massanutten by far, but not nearly as family friendly. More of an in-and-out destination.
  • + 4
 It would be cool to see a unbiased list by real families that ride.

Gravity is a great equalizer and my kids under 10 are super fun to ride with. We get the whole family out there.

Not all parks are equal and my kids don't tend to like "natural" terrain as much as smooth parky features (safe, not sketchy, but boosty) in the 6-8 age range.

MTN Creek is great for that (bike park plus pool, mellow vibe) and I hope more places cater to families with a variety of terrain.
  • + 4
 No mention of Whistler? Not just for pros! It's an expensive place to stay, but Whistler has all the family friendly activities listed above and way more. It has multiple kids bike camps both in and out of the bike park that facilitates kids as young as 3 years old. It has all the ziplines and touristy activities in spades, but the draw for my family is the valley trail system. I load the kids in the bike trailer and can tow them to any number of the 5 beaches and countless parks to play (for free).
  • + 5
 I think it's safe to say that just about everyone browsing pinkbike knows about whistler. They don't really need promoting.
  • + 3
 WHISTLER SHOULD BE #1 ON THIS LIST !
  • + 1
 No mention of Whistler 'cause they didn't pay. I was going to post the same thing -- had so many great family vacations there, too.

This is "sponsored" content, not an actual article. I know you've got to pay the bills, but not cool PB...not cool...
  • + 1
 Whistler is for the children ????
  • + 3
 Well, if PB can devote thousands of words reviewing a stems, pedals, and carbon wheel after carbon wheel....how hard would it be to provide a fairly complete list of family friendly bike parks? A- most are family friendly and B- no special research is required. they all have web pages.
  • + 5
 Can ya do the five least family friendly resorts so I know where to head!!!
  • + 5
 Come to Plattekill and never look back.
  • + 3
 Only speaking about the Colorado park mentioned. I feel like Keystone is way too rocky to be considered a place that's family friendly. Trestle is so much more appropriate for families, nothing by butter smooth trails.
  • + 4
 @killedbydeath How bout you cross the northern border and come enjoy some Canadian parks with us wildlings lol.
Check out Sugarloaf Bike Park in Campbellton NB!!!
  • + 2
 Don’t get all the butt hurt comments about “sponsored” article. Go to Trestle if you prefer Trestle; go to Whistler if you prefer Whistler. It’s not really difficult. PB is a business and just like any other business, has to stay afloat.
  • + 1
 Ewww
  • + 6
 Silverstar! Probably one of the family friendliest in BC!
  • + 1
 Yeah I agree. The riding at Silverstar is far more family friendly than Sun Peaks. The new easier trails aren't even built yet as far as I know.
  • + 7
 @gbeaks33: We've put plenty of effort into fixing that over the past couple of years. Our awesome new top-to-bottom green trail Level Up opened last summer, as did the Progression Park. The new trails planned for this year will be open for, or very close to, our opening day of June 21st.
  • + 2
 @SunPeaksResort: Nice! I had heard new things were in the works. Level Up is an awesome entry level trail, rode it last summer. Any update on the xc trails where you can pedal to? Heard that was in development too.
  • + 3
 @gbeaks33: There are good things happening outside the Bike Park on the XC side this year. Last year we partnered with a local community organisation, the Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association, and the municipality to fund a trails master plan for the Sun Peaks area. SPRTA will be leading the charge on implementing the plan and their volunteers have already started work on building new XC-style trails in the valley this year. It'll take a few years of dedicated building to get the plan finished, but it'll be pretty epic once it's done. You can check out the SPRTA website at SunPeaksTrails.com to see the full plan.
  • + 3
 @SunPeaksResort: I read the master plan, and sounds awesome. That'll be a solid competitor to Silverstar, for sure.
  • + 5
 Ironically, the kid in the Massanutten Resort, Virginia photo, is wearing a Keystone shirt, well played PB!
  • + 1
 Let's be clear here ... THIS IS NOT A TOP 5 LIST, says it in the first line of the story (those are words below the pictures). It literally says, "5 family friendly North American resorts." There is no precedence or order to this list, Pinkbike could've expanded this to say 52 family friendly resorts in North America and listed every place with a trail and a lodge for a family and y'all would still be sour.
  • + 1
 My version of family friendly is a resort with activities and amenities to keep the family (spouse who doesn’t ride and has very young kids) busy and having fun while dad rides is a must. Whistler tops that lost in my opinion.
  • + 1
 Miss for not including Mammoth and their Discovery Zone. It's a dedicated lift to a dedicated beginner/kids area, that's great for progression. Had a blast last time I was there watching my 5-year old start to kill it on smaller drops.

Also, I was always impressed with the authenticity of Mammoth Village, in a place I expected to be pretty Disney'fied.

Good inclusion of Silver - but you missed the most family-friendly feature: a huge indoor waterpark. "Free" when you stay in the lodge, and a legit good time after a day of biking.
  • + 1
 Stay tuned for a' First Impressions' video with Mammoth later this summer. While not aimed at families specifically, it will showcase riding for all abilities. Water park at Silver mentioned above under 'other family friendly activities' with photo.
  • + 1
 Super stoked to see Silver up there! One of my favorites, not just because my buddy built most of the trails there or that I had my bachelor party there or that it is in Idaho. It is just down the road (as a crow flies) from Parkside Ranch Idaho (where I am building a private, member-driven bike park).
www.parksidetrails.com
  • + 5
 how about the east coast?
  • + 1
 seriously. beyond the bike park? you barely went beyond the rocky mtn range for your picks. shits about as diverse as Idaho... but I am from Vermont... what do i know about diversity.
  • + 3
 I got a vasectomy so I can skip family friendly anything and go straight to Windrock.
  • + 3
 Avoid Massanutten like the plague! The most pathetic excuse for a bike park ever
  • + 1
 why is antartica on this list that is a horrible place to bring your family to ride they will immediately freeze or drown. Highland is better imo
  • + 3
 Thank so much, hate riding with lots of kids, def will avoid!
  • + 1
 Silver mountain folks, Hammer, Lower Hammer, Old School, Wide Open to Man Child is 70+ big hits in a row, like 8 miles of jumps.
  • + 1
 Sun peaks for family? Maybe after this years investment but that's a pretty gnarly hill especially compared to silver star. I'm not complaining, sun peaks is rad!
  • + 1
 Stoked you like it up here! You're right, our trails have historically been on the rowdy side, but with the trails we added last year and the new stuff opening up for the start of this season we now have a better selection of trails for all ability levels. We're working hard on our plans to fill in the progression gaps in the park so that everyone from newcomers up to pros can have a rad day on our trails.
  • + 2
 Meanwhile in my country, there is zero lift-assisted bike parks. Keep shredding I guess. ????
  • + 3
 Could argue that Highland Mountain Bike Park is #1
  • + 17
 Highland is far from a resort. Let's keep it that way.
  • + 1
 As far as trails being accessible to the wide audience its way up there. As far as other activities for the wife and the daughter that aren't into biking its not got.(they want swimming/horseback riding). Granted you can find stuff in that area of NH.
  • + 1
 But I ride there.... so it's not family friendly....
  • + 3
 No East coast love?
  • + 0
 Don’t forget silver star! Great range of trails and great bike school programs Wink
  • + 1
 No mention of Silver Star?
  • + 1
 kind of seems odd to include massenutten rather than snowshoe
  • + 1
 Trestle?
  • + 1
 Ah summer is here
  • + 1
 Panorama?
  • + 1
 Silver!! woohooo

Post a Comment



