Beyond the Bike Park: 5 Family Friendly North American Resorts

We spend a lot of time talking about the rowdiest terrain, the biggest jumps, the loosest parties, etc., but a lot of us 16-year-old-Pinkbike-kids are 36 now, and have families of our own. We thought it was time to dig deeper on some of the more family-friendly bike parks in North America.
5 Family Friendly North American Resorts
Massanutten Resort, Virginia
Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, Massanutten is easily accessible from many major cities on the East Coast. The resort has two main riding areas, the Bike Park for Downhill and the Western Slope Trails for riders looking for XC trails. The bike park's seven gravity fed trails are serviced by two ski lifts, offering beginner and intermediate terrain from the lower lift, and more advanced, expert terrain from the upper lift. The Western Slope option is a 30+ mile network of cross country trails with everything from double-track and beginner routes, to flowing intermediate singletrack, to rocky, technical lines.Massanutten Resort mountain biking trailsGetting Started:
The bike center at Massanutten offers 20", 24", 26" full suspension kids bikes for rent, as well as a full fleet of DH, Enduro & XC bike rentals. There are also lesson programs with options for all types of riders. We're told the most popular group lesson package is the $80 'Pathway Package,' which includes trail-use, bike rental, and 75-minute lesson from the ride school; no reservations required. Youth-specific programs include Dirt Groms for ages 9-14 and Mini Groms for ages 7-10. Private lessons are also available. Other family-friendly activities:
• Indoor/Outdoor WaterPark
• Family Adventure Park
• Day spa
• Farm-to-table dining options
• Two 18-hole golf courses
• Swimming pools
Learn more about Massanutten Resort here
.
Sun Peaks Resort, British Columbia
Sun Peaks Bike Park is most well-known for its rowdy trails, but as they approach their 20th anniversary of operation in 2019, they've been adding several new offerings for beginner and intermediate level riders. The resort's current building plans are focused on improving the progression in the park, and their goal is to have trails that will cater to everyone from a first timer all the way up to pros by the end of this summer.
One of the newer additions to the Sun Peaks Bike Park that will suit families well is their Progression Park. This is a lift accessed learning area for young riders featuring mini berm lines, small practice drops of various sizes, and more. Access is provided by a magic carpet lift, which removes the intimidation factor of the chairlift for kids and beginner riders. The shorter, easier trails give them a taste of what the trails in the main Bike Park will be like before they head up there. Sun Peaks Resort Mountain Biking TrailsGetting Started:
The Sun Peaks Sports School has mountain bike instructors and guides available for lessons and tours daily
. They also have the Shred Hard Camp series, which is run by local professional rider Dylan Sherrard. Dylan and other professional coaches (riders like Brett Tippie often make an appearance to shred with the kids) run several of these multi-day camps throughout the season.
Sun Peaks has a rental fleet of DH, trail, and XC bikes available at Elevation Bike, Ski, and Board in the Sun Peaks village. Elevation also rents protective gear, as well as selling bike parts, jerseys/apparel, and other riding necessities. Attached to Elevation is Fall Line Tuning and Repair Centre, which is a full-service bike repair and maintenance shop. Other family-friendly activities:
• Lift accessed hiking
• Canoe/kayak rentals
• Horseback trail rides
• SUP lessons and rentals
• Mountain Cross Cart course
• 18-hole golf course and driving range
• Kids Zone including Tod Mountain Mining Company activity, Bungee Trampoline, MCC mini carts, and strider bikes
• Public tennis courts
Learn more about Sun Peaks Resort here
.
Keystone, Colorado
Located near Denver, Colorado in the White River National Forest of the Rocky Mountains, Keystone Bike Park has 55 miles of lift-serviced mountain bike terrain. The park prides itself on providing a broad spectrum of trails, from the base-area skills park to technical rock gardens, drops, and high-speed features. While they are quick to say that they're devoted to downhill, they also welcome riders of all abilities. Keystone Resort mountain biking trailsGetting Started:
The Keystone Bike Academy
provides two levels of courses. Bike 101 teaches basics like balance, shifting, and controlling speed with proper technique, and Bike 201 teaches how to build upon those basic skills. This clinic includes instruction, bike rental, protective gear, lift ticket, and a 7 mile descent on Keystone's beginner trail on Dercum Mountain. Bike haul tickets included with packages are good all day. There are also private lessons available if you're looking for personalized instruction.
Kids ages 9-13 can learn to ride through Keystone's Dirt Camp which teaches groups of 5-6 riders the skills needed to ride the Keystone Bike Park. Their progression-focused camp curriculum welcomes riders of all abilities. See 2019 camp dates here
.Other family-friendly activities:
• Summer Snow Tubing
• Keystone Lake
• Scenic and Dinner Wagon Ride
• Summer Festivals
Learn more about Keystone Resort here
.
Big White, British Columbia
The family-owned Big White Bike Park is a brand new bike park in British Columbia, and is open for riding Thursday through Monday. New for 2019 is the development of a beginner/intermediate skills park area in the Plaza area just below the village centre. There is also a skills park close to the Village Centre to help riders build their bike park trails. It joins the already-existing village pump track that allows young riders to warm up and gain some confidence before heading out to the park.
Big White says they will keep the build fresh by switching it up a little each year so that returning groms can develop their skills on the refreshed track and learn progression. Post bike park or hiking, Big White suggests that families take advantage of the patio at The Woods, where parents can enjoy a beverage and snack while the pump track keeps the kids in view and entertained.Big White Mountain Biking TrailsGetting Started:
If you’re new to bike parks or it’s your first time hitting the trails at Big White, they suggest you start your trip with one of their free ride guides. Their ride guides double as instructors from their Bike School. Families can meet the guides in the village centre. They will ask you some questions and get a feel for everyone’s experience and skill level. From there you’ll head up the lift and into the bike park where they will guide you down the trails and give you riding tips and trail section advice. If you’re looking for instruction or are new to biking, sign up for private or group lessons.Other family-friendly activities:
• Village Outdoor Big Screen Movie Series
• Scenic Chairlift Rides
• Hiking Trails
• Summer Festivals
• Invitational Slopestyle and Freeride Days
Learn more about Big White here
.
Silver Mountain, Idaho
Silver Mountain Bike Park prides itself on having a wide variety of trails for everyone, from and mellow singletrack and doubletrack to full-on expert level downhill trails. They suggest their Chair 3 zone for kids and those new to riding, as the 800 feet of descent requires less commitment. For the more experienced riders, continuing beyond the Chair 3 zone offers up 3,400 vertical feet of descent to town. The lower mountain trails offer everything from flowy singletrack, rough, technical fall-line trails and machine built, hand-tuned jump lines. When you reach the bottom, it’s an easy ride along the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes back to the gondola.Silver Mountain Resort mountain biking trailsGetting Started:
Lessons are offered for those that are brand new to the sport or who want to improve their skills. Lessons are two hours long, and there is no age limit for lessons. Bike rentals are also available in the Gondola Village.Other family-friendly activities:
• Silver Rapids Waterpark, Idaho’s largest indoor waterpark
• Scenic gondola rides
• Golf
• Tennis
Learn more about Silver Mountain here
.
Who did we miss? What are your favourite suggestions for family friendly bike parks?
88 Comments
Killington has a great family vibe and an entire adventure park. Trestle would have been a better choice over Keystone. Weird list.
The lower part of the mountain at 'nutt is meant for kids, so there is that. But unless you like getting sunburnt sitting on a stopped lift, there's not much for an adult to do there.
Snowshoe didn't make it because there's nothing kid or beginner-friendly there.
Bike:pump track, easy street, dreamweaver, skyline
Other activities: zip line, lake area, beach area, guided tours via segways or utv's, playground area and more.
Not sure how that waterpark gets categorized as small, but it's pretty awesome.
I know 7 springs has problems, but there are some good trails there and unlike 'nutt you can't ride your DH bike back up to the top faster than the lift (I've seen someone do it, lest anyone who's never been there think I'm exaggerating). I said, there are more kids trails than I've seen anywhere else (the whole lower slope), but there are only 2 trails an adult should even bother with, they take ~90 seconds to ride and the lift back takes 30 minutes at least.
I did a clinic at Trestle many moons ago and found even some of the beginner trails to be not-so-friendly. Now I'd have a blast, but I had a far better experience at Keystone as a beginner. It's more welcoming and easier. Trestle is great, but I was actually pleasantly surprised to see Keystone on this list simply because it's NOT "core Pinkbike" audience territory.
But I do think 7 springs was the worst riding I've done in years. For some stupid reason, 'nutt and Bryce are closed on Fridays in the summer (I guess they don't like money), so I headed to 7 Springs from DC. What a mistake. My first clue was when the guy in the bike shop didn't know how to work a pump (literally) and I later had to loan a customer my chain break because the shop didn't have one. The trails were few and looked like they hadn't been maintained in years. What trails I could find a ride were inconsistent in challenge level - like I felt less safe/comfortable on some of their blue trails than I have on black diamonds elsewhere. Next time I'll spend the extra hour getting to snowshoe.
Thanks for the suggestions. We'll no doubt try to promote some of the other family friendly resorts in future to continue offering up relevant travel content to our PB families, but couldn't cover them all this time.
The word sponsored is there, but is some crazy small font. People are unfortunately posting here like the list was some kind of scientific survey instead of a cheque cut to pinkbike.
The obvious confusion in this comment thread about why certain parks showed up and others didn't is good evidence that this might have crossed the editorial line a bit.
Massanutten is such an underwhelming park. Slow outdated lifts, and only a handful of trails.
Gravity is a great equalizer and my kids under 10 are super fun to ride with. We get the whole family out there.
Not all parks are equal and my kids don't tend to like "natural" terrain as much as smooth parky features (safe, not sketchy, but boosty) in the 6-8 age range.
MTN Creek is great for that (bike park plus pool, mellow vibe) and I hope more places cater to families with a variety of terrain.
This is "sponsored" content, not an actual article. I know you've got to pay the bills, but not cool PB...not cool...
Check out Sugarloaf Bike Park in Campbellton NB!!!
Also, I was always impressed with the authenticity of Mammoth Village, in a place I expected to be pretty Disney'fied.
Good inclusion of Silver - but you missed the most family-friendly feature: a huge indoor waterpark. "Free" when you stay in the lodge, and a legit good time after a day of biking.
www.parksidetrails.com
Post a Comment