BEYOND THE BIKE PARK

5 Family Friendly North American Resorts

Massanutten Resort, Virginia

Getting Started:

Other family-friendly activities:

Sun Peaks Resort, British Columbia

Getting Started:

Other family-friendly activities:

Keystone, Colorado

Getting Started:

Other family-friendly activities:

Big White, British Columbia

Getting Started:

Other family-friendly activities:

Silver Mountain, Idaho

Getting Started:

Other family-friendly activities:

Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, Massanutten is easily accessible from many major cities on the East Coast. The resort has two main riding areas, the Bike Park for Downhill and the Western Slope Trails for riders looking for XC trails. The bike park's seven gravity fed trails are serviced by two ski lifts, offering beginner and intermediate terrain from the lower lift, and more advanced, expert terrain from the upper lift. The Western Slope option is a 30+ mile network of cross country trails with everything from double-track and beginner routes, to flowing intermediate singletrack, to rocky, technical lines.The bike center at Massanutten offers 20", 24", 26" full suspension kids bikes for rent, as well as a full fleet of DH, Enduro & XC bike rentals. There are also lesson programs with options for all types of riders. We're told the most popular group lesson package is the $80 'Pathway Package,' which includes trail-use, bike rental, and 75-minute lesson from the ride school; no reservations required. Youth-specific programs include Dirt Groms for ages 9-14 and Mini Groms for ages 7-10. Private lessons are also available.• Indoor/Outdoor WaterPark• Family Adventure Park• Day spa• Farm-to-table dining options• Two 18-hole golf courses• Swimming poolsLearn more about Massanutten Resort here Sun Peaks Bike Park is most well-known for its rowdy trails, but as they approach their 20th anniversary of operation in 2019, they've been adding several new offerings for beginner and intermediate level riders. The resort's current building plans are focused on improving the progression in the park, and their goal is to have trails that will cater to everyone from a first timer all the way up to pros by the end of this summer.One of the newer additions to the Sun Peaks Bike Park that will suit families well is their Progression Park. This is a lift accessed learning area for young riders featuring mini berm lines, small practice drops of various sizes, and more. Access is provided by a magic carpet lift, which removes the intimidation factor of the chairlift for kids and beginner riders. The shorter, easier trails give them a taste of what the trails in the main Bike Park will be like before they head up there.The Sun Peaks Sports School has mountain bike instructors and guides available for lessons and tours daily . They also have the Shred Hard Camp series, which is run by local professional rider Dylan Sherrard. Dylan and other professional coaches (riders like Brett Tippie often make an appearance to shred with the kids) run several of these multi-day camps throughout the season.Sun Peaks has a rental fleet of DH, trail, and XC bikes available at Elevation Bike, Ski, and Board in the Sun Peaks village. Elevation also rents protective gear, as well as selling bike parts, jerseys/apparel, and other riding necessities. Attached to Elevation is Fall Line Tuning and Repair Centre, which is a full-service bike repair and maintenance shop.• Lift accessed hiking• Canoe/kayak rentals• Horseback trail rides• SUP lessons and rentals• Mountain Cross Cart course• 18-hole golf course and driving range• Kids Zone including Tod Mountain Mining Company activity, Bungee Trampoline, MCC mini carts, and strider bikes• Public tennis courtsLearn more about Sun Peaks Resort here Located near Denver, Colorado in the White River National Forest of the Rocky Mountains, Keystone Bike Park has 55 miles of lift-serviced mountain bike terrain. The park prides itself on providing a broad spectrum of trails, from the base-area skills park to technical rock gardens, drops, and high-speed features. While they are quick to say that they're devoted to downhill, they also welcome riders of all abilities.The Keystone Bike Academy provides two levels of courses. Bike 101 teaches basics like balance, shifting, and controlling speed with proper technique, and Bike 201 teaches how to build upon those basic skills. This clinic includes instruction, bike rental, protective gear, lift ticket, and a 7 mile descent on Keystone's beginner trail on Dercum Mountain. Bike haul tickets included with packages are good all day. There are also private lessons available if you're looking for personalized instruction.Kids ages 9-13 can learn to ride through Keystone's Dirt Camp which teaches groups of 5-6 riders the skills needed to ride the Keystone Bike Park. Their progression-focused camp curriculum welcomes riders of all abilities. See 2019 camp dates here • Summer Snow Tubing• Keystone Lake• Scenic and Dinner Wagon Ride• Summer FestivalsLearn more about Keystone Resort here The family-owned Big White Bike Park is a brand new bike park in British Columbia, and is open for riding Thursday through Monday. New for 2019 is the development of a beginner/intermediate skills park area in the Plaza area just below the village centre. There is also a skills park close to the Village Centre to help riders build their bike park trails. It joins the already-existing village pump track that allows young riders to warm up and gain some confidence before heading out to the park.Big White says they will keep the build fresh by switching it up a little each year so that returning groms can develop their skills on the refreshed track and learn progression. Post bike park or hiking, Big White suggests that families take advantage of the patio at The Woods, where parents can enjoy a beverage and snack while the pump track keeps the kids in view and entertained.If you’re new to bike parks or it’s your first time hitting the trails at Big White, they suggest you start your trip with one of their free ride guides. Their ride guides double as instructors from their Bike School. Families can meet the guides in the village centre. They will ask you some questions and get a feel for everyone’s experience and skill level. From there you’ll head up the lift and into the bike park where they will guide you down the trails and give you riding tips and trail section advice. If you’re looking for instruction or are new to biking, sign up for private or group lessons.• Village Outdoor Big Screen Movie Series• Scenic Chairlift Rides• Hiking Trails• Summer Festivals• Invitational Slopestyle and Freeride DaysLearn more about Big White here Silver Mountain Bike Park prides itself on having a wide variety of trails for everyone, from and mellow singletrack and doubletrack to full-on expert level downhill trails. They suggest their Chair 3 zone for kids and those new to riding, as the 800 feet of descent requires less commitment. For the more experienced riders, continuing beyond the Chair 3 zone offers up 3,400 vertical feet of descent to town. The lower mountain trails offer everything from flowy singletrack, rough, technical fall-line trails and machine built, hand-tuned jump lines. When you reach the bottom, it’s an easy ride along the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes back to the gondola.Lessons are offered for those that are brand new to the sport or who want to improve their skills. Lessons are two hours long, and there is no age limit for lessons. Bike rentals are also available in the Gondola Village.• Silver Rapids Waterpark, Idaho’s largest indoor waterpark• Scenic gondola rides• Golf• TennisLearn more about Silver Mountain here