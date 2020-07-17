BH Launches New Range of More Affordable Carbon XC Hardtails

Jul 17, 2020
BH's new Ultimate RC hardtail uses the same geometry and look of its more expensive sibling, the Ultimate Evo, but by uses a different carbon layup that allows BH reduce significantly reduce the price. Whereas the more expensive Evo models have a claimed frame weight of just 840g the RC is still able to come in at a still-reasonable weight of 1050g for a size medium.


While the frames' carbon layup may differ from BH's more expensive offering, the World Cup-tested geometry stays the same. The Ultimate RC features a 68° head angle when using a 100mm fork and it gets short 420mm chainstays.

In terms of spec details, the bike is once again similar to the more expensive Evo with 148mm Boost spacing, flat mount rear brake mount, PressFit 92 BB and 1x only compatibility. There is also the ability to run a stealth dropper post, although the choices are limited as the frame accepts 27.2mm seatposts.

RC 7.7
RC 7.5

RC 7
RC 6.5

Currently BH is offering the Ultimate RC in four different build options. The cheapest comes in at €1700 and uses a 100mm Rockshox Judy RL fork and Shimano's 12spd Deore drivetrain. The top of the line model comes in at €2900 and for this you get a full 12spd XT drivetrain and a 100mm Fox 32 SC Performance RL fork. With the top of the range bike you can also take advantage of BH's custom paint program. This costs an extra €300 but it allows you to choose from 32 colours, match fork decal colours and put your name on the toptube.

You can find out more here.

