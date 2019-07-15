Bianchi to Withdraw From Off-Road Racing in 2020

Bianchi has this weekend announced it will no longer be fielding an off road race team from 2020 onwards citing "a new strategic direction involving the Bianchi Reparto Corse (Bianchi Racing division)."Bianchi have been involved in XC World Cup racing for 29 years and in its time has picked up an Olympic Gold Medal with Julian Absalon at Athens in 2004, alongside 13 World Championships, 13 European Championships, 4 World Cup overalls and 65 National Championships (45 Italian, 20 foreign). Even this weekend, they added another World Cup podium to the tally with Stephane Tempier finishing fourth in the men's race.The Bianchi Countervail will officially wrap up its activities from 31st December 2019, which will leave Nadir Colledani, Stepahne Tempier and Chiara Teocchi looking for a new team this off-season. In an official statement, Bianchi said: "Bianchi sincerely thanks the champions of the past, today’s athletes, management and staff and partners of Team Bianchi Countervail, for the valuable contribution to achieve significant results, sharing an exciting sporting history and more."