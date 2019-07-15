Bianchi to Withdraw From Off-Road Racing in 2020

Jul 15, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Stephane Tempier had a strong ride to fifth place.

Bianchi has this weekend announced it will no longer be fielding an off road race team from 2020 onwards citing "a new strategic direction involving the Bianchi Reparto Corse (Bianchi Racing division)."

Bianchi have been involved in XC World Cup racing for 29 years and in its time has picked up an Olympic Gold Medal with Julian Absalon at Athens in 2004, alongside 13 World Championships, 13 European Championships, 4 World Cup overalls and 65 National Championships (45 Italian, 20 foreign). Even this weekend, they added another World Cup podium to the tally with Stephane Tempier finishing fourth in the men's race.

Stephane Tempier had a mega ride today. the muck wasn t slowing him down. He rode to second.

The Bianchi Countervail will officially wrap up its activities from 31st December 2019, which will leave Nadir Colledani, Stepahne Tempier and Chiara Teocchi looking for a new team this off-season. In an official statement, Bianchi said: "Bianchi sincerely thanks the champions of the past, today’s athletes, management and staff and partners of Team Bianchi Countervail, for the valuable contribution to achieve significant results, sharing an exciting sporting history and more."

Posted In:
Racing and Events Bianchi Stephane Tempier


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
105668 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
91077 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
62685 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
61386 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
59872 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
55709 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
52026 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Midpoint
45064 views

8 Comments

  • + 24
 Today I learned that Bianchi still makes mountain bikes.
  • + 5
 So they are quitting before the next Olympics? I thought a new Methanol just came out. Also, I love their paint jobs. My parents own road bikes from the 1980's and they still look great.
  • + 5
 Interesting move, are they pulling the plug on their MTB line entirely I wonder?
  • + 6
 I'm really going to miss seeing their DH and enduro bikes at the races.
  • + 1
 Bianchi make mountain bikes? ha!
  • + 1
 Wonder if this is part of the reason(s) Marco left for e-mtb
  • + 2
 Press F to pay respects
  • - 3
 Don't let the door hit ya on the ass on the way out

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026765
Mobile Version of Website