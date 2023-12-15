Bicycle Nightmares Releases Collaboration With Evoc

Dec 15, 2023
by Bicycle Nightmares  
Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Photo by Bryan Novak

PRESS RELEASE: Bicycle Nightmares

We’ve worked with German backpack manufacturer Evoc on a limited-edition capsule collection consisting of a Duffle Backpack, Duffle Bag, and Belt. Each product has been enhanced with better fabrics and subtle details, elevating the overall aesthetic and design.

Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Photo by Bryan Novak
Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Photo by Bryan Novak

Duffle Backpack 26 BN

The Duffle Backpack has been on Evoc’s travel lineup for a while, and it was our backpack of choice to give it a spin. We replaced the webbing that adjusts the main compartment for a custom black-on-black Nightmares one, added a pocket on the right side for a symmetrical view, and upgraded its mesh fabric. Then, we changed the internal laptop compartment fabric to a premium quilted one and used Evoc’s black star pattern fabric for the interior pockets of the main compartment. Additionally, we added a custom woven label outside the internal zip pocket and chose to print all outside logos in black for a subtle aesthetic.

Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Backpack
Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Backpack

Weekender 25 BN

The Weekender in 25l capacity is a Nightmares exclusive product. We requested a smaller version of its 40l sister to use as a cabin bag, and Evoc agreed to produce it. We kept the same design language as in the backpack: the black-on-black Nightmares webbing, Evoc’s black star pattern fabric inside the side pockets, a custom woven label sewn inside one, and the all-black logos. The other fine detail we requested was to change the press buttons on top of the handle for studded buttons as a nod to Punk and early 2000s fashion.

Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Duffle Bag
Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Duffle Bag

Rider Belt BN

To finish off the collection, we decided to use our custom black-on-black Nightmares webbing on Evoc’s Rider Belt, making a few small changes on its ending by adding a custom black-on-black woven label.

Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Rider Belt

Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Photo by Bryan Novak

bigquotesIt was natural for us to work on special edition products that combine Héctor’s vision, aesthetic, and needs for his work with our expertise in making products, which are always a bit more than simply pieces of equipment.Holger Feist, co-founder + product director, Evoc Sports GmbH

Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Photo by Bryan Novak

bigquotesTraveling has been essential to building BN so this collaboration made a lot of sense to me. Now, every time I pack my bags for a new trip, I appreciate the long journey to get here even more.Héctor Saura, founder + creative director, Bicycle Nightmares

Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Photo by Bryan Novak
Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc Photo by Bryan Novak

The Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc capsule collection is available now exclusively on bicyclenightmares.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Bicycle Nightmares EVOC Sports


Author Info:
bicycle-nightmares avatar

Member since Jan 1, 2014
10 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Opinion: Your Next Bike Will Be Steeper
52268 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?
48039 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Mike Kazimer
32031 views
Trailforks 2023 Development Updates
31713 views
Review: Cane Creek Electric Wings Titanium Cranks
30693 views
Opinion: Do We Need Size-Specific Chainstays?
29955 views
"Sad it Had to Come to an End" - Greg Minnaar Features on Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' Podcast
28122 views
Slack Randoms: Ways to Improve Enduro Racing, Radek in a KTM Ad, Crushing Propane Cylinders & More
26705 views

8 Comments
  • 2 0
 They look OK, with the exception of the funky belt (not sure why they went that direction). Hard to get too worked up over black on black styling, and pretentiousness seems inline with "to meet [the designer's] vision, aesthetic, and needs" for an obvious fashion over function product...
Clicks on link.
Sees prices.

Might pick up the backpack or duffel in 2 years when they're 80% off.
  • 2 0
 Well, basically I just copied the plant we have now. Then, I added some fins to lower wind resistance. And this racing stripe here I feel is pretty sharp.
  • 4 0
 Only compatible with full-sleeve tattoos and a vintage 240 wagon.
  • 2 0
 Bicycle nightmares is one of the worst brand names I've ever heard. Why would you want a nightmare, that just implies it's going to be nothing but problems.
  • 2 0
 nice use of a volvo brick
  • 2 0
 Only bright colors, please, for a commuting backpak
  • 1 0
 Nothing’s more punk than an expensive, finely crafted duffel bag
  • 1 0
 Mountain bikers aren't hipsters!







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046013
Mobile Version of Website