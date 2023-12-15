Bicycle Nightmares Releases Collaboration With Evoc

PRESS RELEASE: Bicycle Nightmares
We’ve worked with German backpack manufacturer Evoc on a limited-edition capsule collection consisting of a Duffle Backpack, Duffle Bag, and Belt. Each product has been enhanced with better fabrics and subtle details, elevating the overall aesthetic and design.Duffle Backpack 26 BN
The Duffle Backpack has been on Evoc’s travel lineup for a while, and it was our backpack of choice to give it a spin. We replaced the webbing that adjusts the main compartment for a custom black-on-black Nightmares one, added a pocket on the right side for a symmetrical view, and upgraded its mesh fabric. Then, we changed the internal laptop compartment fabric to a premium quilted one and used Evoc’s black star pattern fabric for the interior pockets of the main compartment. Additionally, we added a custom woven label outside the internal zip pocket and chose to print all outside logos in black for a subtle aesthetic.Weekender 25 BN
The Weekender in 25l capacity is a Nightmares exclusive product. We requested a smaller version of its 40l sister to use as a cabin bag, and Evoc agreed to produce it. We kept the same design language as in the backpack: the black-on-black Nightmares webbing, Evoc’s black star pattern fabric inside the side pockets, a custom woven label sewn inside one, and the all-black logos. The other fine detail we requested was to change the press buttons on top of the handle for studded buttons as a nod to Punk and early 2000s fashion.Rider Belt BN
To finish off the collection, we decided to use our custom black-on-black Nightmares webbing on Evoc’s Rider Belt, making a few small changes on its ending by adding a custom black-on-black woven label.
|It was natural for us to work on special edition products that combine Héctor’s vision, aesthetic, and needs for his work with our expertise in making products, which are always a bit more than simply pieces of equipment.—Holger Feist, co-founder + product director, Evoc Sports GmbH
|Traveling has been essential to building BN so this collaboration made a lot of sense to me. Now, every time I pack my bags for a new trip, I appreciate the long journey to get here even more.—Héctor Saura, founder + creative director, Bicycle Nightmares
The Bicycle Nightmares X Evoc capsule collection is available now exclusively on bicyclenightmares.com
