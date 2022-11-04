Bicycle Retailer Launches Industry-Focused E-Bike Newsletter

Bicycle Retailer & Industry News has added a free weekly email newsletter devoted to e-bike industry news. The newsletter goes out on Wednesdays and includes e-bike news produced by the staff of Bicycle Retailer and our sister Outside Inc. sites, including Pinkbike, VeloNews, CyclingTips, Outside Online and Outside Business Journal. The newsletter includes industry news about technology, regulations, safety, market reports, legislation and other issues involving e-bikes and e-mobility.