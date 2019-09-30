Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Bienvenido Aguado Alba Gets the Nod for Rampage with Gee Atherton Out

Sep 30, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Bienve had an amazing start to his run with a massive front flip off the meat cannon unfortunately the wind hit hard afterwards and he was blown mid air into a case
Bienvenido Aguado had an amazing start to his run at Proving Grounds with a massive front flip off the meat cannon.


Bienvenido Aguado Alba has received the invite that Gee Atherton has relegated after a shoulder injury, and will be making his first trip to Virgin. Alba’s performance at the inaugural Marzocchi Proving Grounds was good enough for fourth place, making him the first alternate for Red Bull Rampage.


(Updated) 2019 Red Bull Rampage Rider List


Brett Rheeder (CAN)
Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)
Ethan Nell (USA)
Tom van Steenbergen (CAN)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Tyler McCaul (USA)
Kyle Strait (USA)
Szymon Godziek (POL)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Brendan Fairclough (UK)
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Cam Zink (USA)
Carson Storch (USA)
Antoine Bizet (FRA)
Graham Agassiz (CAN)
Reece Wallace (CAN)
Vincent Tupin (FRA)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Juan Salido (MEX)
DJ Brandt (USA)
Bienvenido Aguado Alba (SPA)

More information on Red Bull Rampage can be found here.

Bienve and Johny waiting to drop in.
Bienve and Johny waiting to drop in at Proving Grounds.
Bienve won best trick for his massive frontflip off the meat cannon. Unfortunately for the media Bienve prefers not to tell people when he s dropping so there is less pressure on him.
Bienvenido Aguado won best trick for his massive frontflip off the meat cannon.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Bienvenido Aguado Marzocchi Proving Grounds Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
73143 views
Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House
70949 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
66242 views
First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension
65830 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
63912 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
60018 views
Transition Announces All New Patrols Come With a Coil Shock
54298 views
Throwback Thursday: 22 Bikes from the First Ever EWS Race
46905 views

11 Comments

  • 12 2
 Stoked for whoever gets to go but I cant help but want to see jordie lunn back at rampage
  • 1 5
flag applesauce42 (16 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 They should drop Cam Zink. He's old and broken...
  • 1 0
 @applesauce42: hot take!
  • 1 0
 @applesauce42: His common attitude. Merely camouflage. Smile
  • 2 0
 It's a bummer gee got injured because he could of truely sent it down in a freeridy way as we know him. However I'm also excited to Bienve alba. Would of loved seeing them both at rampage tho
  • 3 0
 Well deserved! Now watch him win it.
  • 2 0
 This is welcoming news
  • 1 0
 And also welcome news.
  • 1 0
 Make sure he stays well watered.
  • 1 0
 Another YT Big Grin
  • 2 4
 Randy gets robbed again

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.015267
Mobile Version of Website