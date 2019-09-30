Bienvenido Aguado Alba Gets the Nod for Rampage with Gee Atherton Out

Bienvenido Aguado Alba has received the invite that Gee Atherton has relegated after a shoulder injury
, and will be making his first trip to Virgin. Alba’s performance at the inaugural Marzocchi Proving Grounds was good enough for fourth place, making him the first alternate for Red Bull Rampage.(Updated) 2019 Red Bull Rampage Rider List
Brett Rheeder (CAN)
Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)
Ethan Nell (USA)
Tom van Steenbergen (CAN)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Tyler McCaul (USA)
Kyle Strait (USA)
Szymon Godziek (POL)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Brendan Fairclough (UK)
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Cam Zink (USA)
Carson Storch (USA)
Antoine Bizet (FRA)
Graham Agassiz (CAN)
Reece Wallace (CAN)
Vincent Tupin (FRA)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Juan Salido (MEX)
DJ Brandt (USA)
Bienvenido Aguado Alba (SPA)
More information on Red Bull Rampage can be found here
.
