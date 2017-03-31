Big Air Flare For Liv Women's Event

OFFICIAL CRANKWORX
The wildly successful LIV ALine Women's Only
event at Crankworx
Whistler has a new counterpart in the Southern Hemisphere.
Friday morning, LIV hosted a women's trail session with Ronja Hill-Wright and Rae Morrison, helping the amateur athletes tweak their jump skills on Skyline Gravity Park's
"Mr. Black."
"They let you ask questions whenever you wanted – you just found them on the track. So we ended up getting Ronja to help us on a jump where you pretty much turned a corner mid-air,
" said Bianca Purser, noting she definitely picked up speed, and air, over the four hours.
Few of those who attended had tried this style of women-specific clinic before, though there are several women's riding groups in Rotorua, and the surrounding area.
Mr. Black has 32 jumpable features and is crafted as New Zealand’s answer to A-Line, the infamous spine of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park
. It is a top-to-bottom whip through the forest of Skyline Gravity Park, keyed for a fast and furious ride.
