Big Air Flare For Liv Women's Event

Mar 31, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
Crankworx
LIV Women s only Trail Session
  Before anyone hits the Crankworx Rotorua Air DH Sunday, the LIV Women's Only Trail Session ripped down the course with a pack of committed amateur riders showing the trail whose boss. Event photos by Carsten Duwe / Crankworx.

OFFICIAL CRANKWORX
The wildly successful LIV ALine Women's Only event at Crankworx Whistler has a new counterpart in the Southern Hemisphere.

Friday morning, LIV hosted a women's trail session with Ronja Hill-Wright and Rae Morrison, helping the amateur athletes tweak their jump skills on Skyline Gravity Park's "Mr. Black."

"They let you ask questions whenever you wanted – you just found them on the track. So we ended up getting Ronja to help us on a jump where you pretty much turned a corner mid-air," said Bianca Purser, noting she definitely picked up speed, and air, over the four hours.

Few of those who attended had tried this style of women-specific clinic before, though there are several women's riding groups in Rotorua, and the surrounding area.

Mr. Black has 32 jumpable features and is crafted as New Zealand’s answer to A-Line, the infamous spine of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park. It is a top-to-bottom whip through the forest of Skyline Gravity Park, keyed for a fast and furious ride.

LIV Women s only Trail Session - Alexis Tibble

