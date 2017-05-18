Big Change in Little Switzerland – Photo Epic

Clockwise from top-left—Arianna Hutmacher, Alice Hutmacher, Francesco Guidi and Marco Tiberi
But there is a change taking place at Massa Vecchia. After 30 years at the helm, Ernesto is looking to slow down a little, be less stressed by the day-to-day affairs of running a business like this. So things are changing—his daughters, Arianna and Alice are taking the reigns, and they have some new ideas about what is possible in these hills. At the heart of their new take on this classic riding region, they have created the Trail Brothers partnership together with their close friend, Francesco Guidi. In the past, Massa Vecchia had always taken responsibility for trail maintenance around the hotel, whereas Trail Brothers is a separate organisation that means they can keep up their commitment to the local trails, but also spread further with their trail building, education and event organisation. In other words, they are working even harder to build a reputation not just for the trails here, but how they are built and maintained. for example, in March this year they were invited down to Greece to show local trail builders how to build fun trails that can handle a lot of traffic.
They also have some new ideas about what trails are possible here. In the past it has always been an XC mecca, today they are adding freeride and enduro trails to the mix. As mountain biking has grown up away from a sport polarised between just DH and XC, they are working to bring the area to the forefront of the modern sport, one where riders are looking to enjoy every moment out on the hill. We followed them for a day to see them at work on the trail, sample a little of the Italian good life and, most importantly, to join them enjoying the fruits of their labour…
