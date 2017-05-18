Big Change in Little Switzerland – Photo Epic













For more than 30 years the area around Massa Marittima, Italy, has been the home away from home for much of Switzerland's mountain bike royalty. When the conditions get too harsh further north, they head south to this little corner of Tuscany. Here, nestled among the rolling hills Swiss greats like Thomas Frishcknecht and Nino Schurter have their southern homes. In the valley below, the Beer family have their business and just below the town itself is the heart of this little Helvetic outpost: Massa Vecchia and the Hutmacher family.



Having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, Massa Vecchia is one of the oldest bike hotels in Europe. Under the steady hand of Ernesto Hutmacher, it has become far more than a business. It is the heart of the local riding community, a meeting point for rides and one of the biggest forces for trail building in the area. Today the area is criss-crossed with a seemingly never-ending network of singletrack that runs fast and tight through the bushes, there are a million different ways you can traverse the hills around the town. Throw in mild winters that mean you can ride all year-round, and the appeal of this area is self-evident. This is why people have flocked here for all these years.









Clockwise from top-left—Arianna Hutmacher, Alice Hutmacher, Francesco Guidi and Marco Tiberi Clockwise from top-left—Arianna Hutmacher, Alice Hutmacher, Francesco Guidi and Marco Tiberi



But there is a change taking place at Massa Vecchia. After 30 years at the helm, Ernesto is looking to slow down a little, be less stressed by the day-to-day affairs of running a business like this. So things are changing—his daughters, Arianna and Alice are taking the reigns, and they have some new ideas about what is possible in these hills. At the heart of their new take on this classic riding region, they have created the Trail Brothers partnership together with their close friend, Francesco Guidi. In the past, Massa Vecchia had always taken responsibility for trail maintenance around the hotel, whereas Trail Brothers is a separate organisation that means they can keep up their commitment to the local trails, but also spread further with their trail building, education and event organisation. In other words, they are working even harder to build a reputation not just for the trails here, but how they are built and maintained. for example, in March this year they were invited down to Greece to show local trail builders how to build fun trails that can handle a lot of traffic.



They also have some new ideas about what trails are possible here. In the past it has always been an XC mecca, today they are adding freeride and enduro trails to the mix. As mountain biking has grown up away from a sport polarised between just DH and XC, they are working to bring the area to the forefront of the modern sport, one where riders are looking to enjoy every moment out on the hill. We followed them for a day to see them at work on the trail, sample a little of the Italian good life and, most importantly, to join them enjoying the fruits of their labour…





