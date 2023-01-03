Big Mountain Enduro Announces Registration and Huge Pro Purse for 2023

Press Release: Big Mtn Enduro
Today marks the day that registration for the 2023 BME series is now OPEN! You can now go directly to www.bigmountainenduro.com to register.
Historically events sell out quickly, those interested in competing in the top North American series to spend some of their time this week registering.
The 2023 BME Series presented by Specialized will include a 5-stop national tour consisting of two brand new venues.
"The tour will kick off with a springtime race at Mt. Nebo State Park, AR, then head west to Sunrise Park Resort, AZ for an early summer stop in the high desert. Excitement is buzzing around these new venues with fresh cut trails being built by Jagged Axe Trail Designs at Mt. Nebo and the wide variety and super steep terrain at Sunrise Park Resort. The third round returns to the beautiful San Juan Mountains in Durango Purgatory, CO, and the legendary trails that have become a racer favorite venue. Round four is Brian Head, UT, combining backcountry, the bike park’s rocky chunder, and new trails to boot.
The series will end on a high note with the BME Finals and fan-favorite Big Sky, Montana in early August. After taking a year off from this stop, you can bet the energy will be high amongst racers, teams and staff alike."
This year’s race series is presented by Specialized, and the series will welcome back Maxxis, FOX, Shimano, DT Swiss, Stan’s No Tubes, Industry Nine, FSA - Full Speed Ahead and the Utah Sports Commission.
NEW for 2023! The Pro Purse increases to $54,000!!
Pro racers can expect a $9,000 purse per event to be divided between the top 3 pro men and women winners.
Here is how the payouts will look depending on each podium placement per event. BME prides itself in equal payouts for men and women, which means both Pro categories will each get the prize money listed below. The overall series winners will also get an additional payout of $9,000 that will be divided amongst the pro men and women fields.
1st Place - $2,000
2nd Place - $1,500
3rd Place - $1,000
Big Mountain Enduro also takes pride in working with hosting venues, sponsors, and vendors that represent the sport of enduro in the fullest. Amateur racers make up the majority of our field, so for the 2023 season, we’re grateful to bring another round of incredible product prizing to our amateur category winners. Prizing will once again include products like wheels sets, forks, tires, sealants, protection, components from our furnished by our presenting sponsors (Maxxis, Fox, Shimano, Stans, DTSwiss, Industry 9, FSA) and bike frames, equipment and apparel from our title sponsor Specialized.
The Big Mountain Enduro 2023 Calendar presented by Specialized:
Stop #1: Mt. Nebo, AR: May 6-7
Stop #2: Sunrise Park Resort, AZ: June 10-11
Stop #3: Durango / Purgatory, CO: July 8-9
Stop #4: Brian Head, UT: July 22-23
Stop #5: Big Sky, MT: August 5-6
With the number of youth participants steadily increasing each year, the BME hopes to continue to bring more young riders into the sport of Enduro. The team strives to keep the challenging and unique terrain in order to develop all levels of mountain bikers, while ultimately keeping the FUN factor high.
For riders interested in learning more about each event or to register visit the BME website www.bigmountainenduro.com . Now that registration is open, Merchandise will also be available for purchase on the BME site.
Watch the 2022 recap video: HERE
