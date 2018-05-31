VIDEOS

Highlights Video: Big Mountain Enduro Season Opener

May 31, 2018
by BigMtn Enduro  
BME Santa Fe Season Opener Highlights

by BigMtnEnduro
Views: 1,169    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


The 2018 Yeti Cycles Big Mountain Enduro presented by Shimano race season kicked off with a one-day race on May 26 at the Glorieta Camps just outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. The unique talc-type dirt, Southwestern flora and chunky rock formations permitted a wide range of trail options needed for a world-class enduro race. Richie Rude held off some tough competition for the overall pro men podium, while Cooper Ott charged strong to take the pro women victory.

Check out the action from last weekend down in the Land of Enchantment. Next stop Crested Butte, CO, where BME will be partnered with the Crested Butte Bike Week Festival, and will also bring racers 2 brand new stages. More details can be found on the Big Mountain Enduro website. www.bigmountainenduro.com

MENTIONS: @BigMtnEnduro


Must Read This Week
First Look: Shimano's New XTR is More Than Just 12-Speed
115026 views
Spotted: New Santa Cruz V10?
76060 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk’s Contra - Video
70642 views
XTR 9100 is Here - How Did it Remain So Secret?
66836 views
3 Bike Checks From Round 1 of the Raon L'Etape Enduro Series
57569 views
Review: Ibis Ripmo
55935 views
Opening Weekend Survey 2018: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
49917 views
Greg Minnaar Out of Fort William with Fractured Right Arm
48636 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 And now the SF natl forest is closed to stage III fire restrictions. Until next time, glorieta
  • + 1
 That $ht looks brutal to fall in, give me a face full of beautiful PNW loam any day lol
  • + 1
 cool to see all the front range locals killing it out there!
  • - 3
 those bigger drops would be a lot easier with a DH bike.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025417
Mobile Version of Website