Highlights Video: Big Mountain Enduro Season Opener

The 2018 Yeti Cycles Big Mountain Enduro presented by Shimano race season kicked off with a one-day race on May 26 at the Glorieta Camps just outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. The unique talc-type dirt, Southwestern flora and chunky rock formations permitted a wide range of trail options needed for a world-class enduro race. Richie Rude held off some tough competition for the overall pro men podium, while Cooper Ott charged strong to take the pro women victory.Check out the action from last weekend down in the Land of Enchantment. Next stop Crested Butte, CO, where BME will be partnered with the Crested Butte Bike Week Festival, and will also bring racers 2 brand new stages. More details can be found on the Big Mountain Enduro website.