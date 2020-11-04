Video: 13-Year-Old Erice Van Leuven Shows off her Tricks and Style

Nov 4, 2020
by Finn van Leuven  

Erice is back at it with big wheels and big tricks!

Supported by Commencal, Marleen LTD nz, Hayes brakes and Manitou suspension

Oh and she does flips too...

9 Comments

  • 7 0
 Incredible! Somehow for now I see very few women doing freestyle/freeride riding, even among very skilled female riders, possibly it will change with such inspiring young riders like Erice.
  • 3 0
 Wow....She is really really really good. Veronique is impressed me as a women rider but this girl, Wow. My jaw just dropped. Get it Erice!
  • 4 0
 will show this to my 4 year old daughter
  • 3 0
 Haven’t smiled this much watching an edit in a while... awesome
  • 4 0
 Awesome--nice job Erice!
  • 1 0
 you gonna be kidding me? 13 yrs old girl make some supermans, nothings and other stuff? ok. stop this planet - I'm usless ahah
  • 1 0
 No disrespect but I’d appreciate it if you stopped crushing it and let us men have a few more years of looking decent on a bike.
  • 3 0
 so cool!
  • 1 0
 That's just friggin awesome.

