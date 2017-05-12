Big Wheel Blitzkrieg at Fort Bill – Commencal Supreme DH V4 29er

Traditionally, Commencal steers clear of trendy innovations. Its adherence to welded aluminum construction and simple suspension kinematics bear witness to that fact, so it is of great interest that the Andorra-based marquis arrived at Fort William with enough 29ers to outfit the entire team. The new bikes are still prototypes. built around their existing DH V4 chassis, with a new rear triangle and, presumably, linkage ratios that have been adjusted to slightly reduce rear wheel travel to keep the tire from contacting the rider or the chassis and also, to adjust the bottom bracket height for the larger diameter wheels.
PB photographer Ross Bell snapped a few shots of the big-wheel Commencal on and off the track. Bell said that the DH V4 29er, "looked real smooth on the track". The team must be in agreement because as of this moment, all will be contesting the BDS round at Fort William on 29ers.
Thibaut Ruffin rips one of Fort Bill's infamous boulder sections in practice.
A look at the new aluminum swingarm. Commencal has done their best to keep the chainstay length as short as practical.
Little is known about the new Rockshox fork—even its name is a secret. The dropped crown may indicate that the stanchion tubes are the same length as the 27.5" Boxxer, and that only the lowers are new.
Spank and Hutchinson are both team sponsors, so they must have known well in advance that Commencal was developing a 29er DH V4 in order to get their ducks in a row to develop wheels and tires in time for the 2017 racing season.
All in: Myriam Nicole, Thibaut Ruffin and Remi Thirion are all riding the 29-inch prototypes at Fort William.
www.pinkbike.com/news/2087-BCD-Racing-29er-Carbon-Fiber-DH-Bike.html
Someone needs to write a book about Alex and BCD someday. Potentially MTB technology's greatest ever untold story.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/4994712
Did they want someone else to break cover first so that now they can say 'well Santa Cruz started so we've just got to do it to be faster...'?
Yes, but is more enjoyable when a fast rider styles it down. 29ers are slightly harder to style.
Watch someone doing a whip on a 29er. It looks good, but not as good as 26/7.5.
Compare it to F1. 20 years ago there was over taking, until recently it was rare. Its not ALL about speed. Its about entertainment. Viewers means advertising. Advetising means money.
I would rather see the AVERAGE speed come down and some extra style, than everyone just gun it down without a flick or a whip here or there.
Im not a hater. I own both 29 and 27.5
If 29'rs are going to be allowed to race in the 26" class, everyone will ride a 29er because they're objectively faster.
If that's the case, I want to see the tracks get a hell of a lot gnarlier. And I mean a new Red Bull Rampage style course every weekend for these lemmings.
Also some rules on wheel size/ production parts etc so we dont get anymore of this rubbish
