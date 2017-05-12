PINKBIKE TECH

Big Wheel Blitzkrieg at Fort Bill – Commencal Supreme DH V4 29er

May 12, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.


Traditionally, Commencal steers clear of trendy innovations. Its adherence to welded aluminum construction and simple suspension kinematics bear witness to that fact, so it is of great interest that the Andorra-based marquis arrived at Fort William with enough 29ers to outfit the entire team. The new bikes are still prototypes. built around their existing DH V4 chassis, with a new rear triangle and, presumably, linkage ratios that have been adjusted to slightly reduce rear wheel travel to keep the tire from contacting the rider or the chassis and also, to adjust the bottom bracket height for the larger diameter wheels.

PB photographer Ross Bell snapped a few shots of the big-wheel Commencal on and off the track. Bell said that the DH V4 29er, "looked real smooth on the track". The team must be in agreement because as of this moment, all will be contesting the BDS round at Fort William on 29ers.


Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
Thibaut Ruffin rips one of Fort Bill's infamous boulder sections in practice.


Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
A look at the new aluminum swingarm. Commencal has done their best to keep the chainstay length as short as practical.
Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
Little is known about the new Rockshox fork—even its name is a secret. The dropped crown may indicate that the stanchion tubes are the same length as the 27.5" Boxxer, and that only the lowers are new.

Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
Spank and Hutchinson are both team sponsors, so they must have known well in advance that Commencal was developing a 29er DH V4 in order to get their ducks in a row to develop wheels and tires in time for the 2017 racing season.

Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
All in: Myriam Nicole, Thibaut Ruffin and Remi Thirion are all riding the 29-inch prototypes at Fort William.


40 Comments

  • + 14
 I think people often forget that in racing, you have to go for the fastest option. Who gives a crap about the general riding populations opinion?! You don't have a go at F1, for making their cars unrealistic and out of touch with your standard hatchback do you? This is a discipline based on results, and if your Job depends on you winning, You'd be a fool not to ride the fastest option. It's not all about fun on the circuit. That should be left to the rest of us. #RideWhatYouLike
  • + 1
 Ya unfortunately f1 got away from that with the hybrid era...they are breaking track records but they'd be faster with traction control and bigger engines...twin turbo v8, v10, v12 etc...but hybrids are "more relevant"-trickle down tech.
  • + 1
 @jrocksdh: Very true man, very true. It came from racing normal cars and went on steroids from there. It's gotta start somewhere and frankly if it makes for more racing, then crack on! I'm all for it. For the record, I'm not a 29er rider trying to stand up for them either Wink
  • + 6
 All of this confirms the fact that Alex Morgan of BCD (Buffalo Composite Design) was absolute visionary. He was running garage-built carbon 29'er DH bikes over a decade ago, which of course came after his revolutionary pursuit of gearbox DH concepts and other seemingly insane but retrospectively innovative ideas.

www.pinkbike.com/news/2087-BCD-Racing-29er-Carbon-Fiber-DH-Bike.html

Someone needs to write a book about Alex and BCD someday. Potentially MTB technology's greatest ever untold story.
  • + 7
 My grandad was using a 30" +++ setup a long time ago so it appears that everything does, in fact, come full circle...

www.pinkbike.com/photo/4994712
  • + 5
 So we now have Santa Cruz, Mondraker, Trek and Commencal rocking 29'ers? This is going fast.
  • + 2
 I don't understand, after an entire winter of testing and I'm sure 100s of timed runs, the teams are only now just figuring out that 29ers are faster??!
Did they want someone else to break cover first so that now they can say 'well Santa Cruz started so we've just got to do it to be faster...'?
  • + 1
 You can't race a bike until there are proper forks and tires for them. Those things are finally catching up.
  • + 1
 @Hand-of-Midas: so they weren't ready at Lourdes but they're good to go 2 weeks later?? I'm going conspiracy...
  • + 5
 Who is going to get exposed next?
  • + 2
 I think Brendog made a good point in that if 29ers are faster then by next year when everyone is on them, the times will all just be a couple of seconds faster. Still the same race when everyone is on them
  • - 2
 Agree. Just will be slightly more boring. Ride 29ers for speed but small wheels for fun....
  • + 7
 I'm sorry but this argument holds no weight for me. The same could be said of any technical advancement. I guess we should go back to racing fully rigid bikes because all suspension did was make the bikes faster and now that everyone's using suspension the playing field releveled just at a faster pace. As every rider adopts new technology that increases speed, the playing field is re-leveled. Racing is about getting down the course as fast a possible. I welcome any advancement towards that goal.
  • + 1
 @brendanbohn:
Yes, but is more enjoyable when a fast rider styles it down. 29ers are slightly harder to style.

Watch someone doing a whip on a 29er. It looks good, but not as good as 26/7.5.

Compare it to F1. 20 years ago there was over taking, until recently it was rare. Its not ALL about speed. Its about entertainment. Viewers means advertising. Advetising means money.

I would rather see the AVERAGE speed come down and some extra style, than everyone just gun it down without a flick or a whip here or there.

Im not a hater. I own both 29 and 27.5
  • + 1
 they're different bikes. Why do you think your local motocross track has a 250 and 450 class?

If 29'rs are going to be allowed to race in the 26" class, everyone will ride a 29er because they're objectively faster.

If that's the case, I want to see the tracks get a hell of a lot gnarlier. And I mean a new Red Bull Rampage style course every weekend for these lemmings.
  • + 1
 It's not really the same though. Riding a trail faster is more difficult. Just because the bike enables you to go faster doesn't mean that you can go that speed easily. Things come at you faster, you have less time to react, and mistakes have higher consequences. Any technological progression in racing is done with the goal of higher speeds, and higher speeds mean increased difficulty.
  • + 2
 so...... so............. so................................ sooo many butt hurt people! Get over it, its just a wheel... not the end of MTB
  • + 3
 I don't care about the wheel size debate, but man I love that the world cups back!! Any coverage of anything is welcome!!
  • + 2
 Lol. Let's build proper impressive course to attract fans and spectators, like it happens in Supercross and let 's stop playing with the wheel size.
  • + 3
 yes! shorter more gnarly tracks rather than long boring ones, would make for tighter times and better spectating

Also some rules on wheel size/ production parts etc so we dont get anymore of this rubbish
  • + 2
 Church!
  • + 1
 Sweet mamacita I loooooove big wheels bc big wheels = more big bikes in the world and more big bikes means more bikes that will actually fit me. ( I'm 6'6")
  • + 2
 This is spreading faster that the zombie virus in World War Z. Quick, somebody call Brad Pitt!!!!!
  • + 3
 Why not go moto style and run 29 front, 275 back?
  • + 2
 those are the biggest wheels i ever did see
  • + 2
 And another one bites the dust...........
  • + 0
 Interesting rear shock choice. The Vivid air must not be an option considering that the frame seems to require a metric shock.
  • + 2
 Thank you sir! May I have another?
  • + 1
 a 29er a day keeps slow times away
  • + 1
 Does that tire have a hole in the sidewall?
  • + 1
 that bike looks so short for those wheels
  • + 1
 29ers make good target practice!
  • + 1
 Big wheel's keep on turnin'
  • + 1
 Rockshox should call the new bigger boxxer the Brawler.
  • + 1
 No!
  • - 1
 The funny bit will be if those teams will go back to 27.5 for the World Cup race...
  • + 5
 Optimizing a bike set up based on the course you're racing? Unheard of.
  • + 1
 They all look so short!
  • + 1
 RIDICULOUS
