Big Wheel Blitzkrieg at Fort Bill – Danny Hart's Mondraker Summum 29er

PB photographer Ross Bell captured images of the latest weapon in the wheel war to end all wheel wars. Danny Hart's 29-inch-wheel Mondraker Summum looks to be production quality. The aluminum chassis is dedicated to 29-inch wheels, with different geometry and, reportedly, Danny brought his 27.5-inch-wheel Summum to Fort William to do timed comparison runs and was blown away by the speed of the new big-wheel chassis. Fort Bill is long, fast and rough, and thus has been predicted by many as a showcase for 29ers. If those speculations prove true, Hart could be the most dangerous competitor this weekend.

