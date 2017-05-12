PINKBIKE TECH

Big Wheel Blitzkrieg at Fort Bill – Danny Hart's Mondraker Summum 29er

May 12, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.



PB photographer Ross Bell captured images of the latest weapon in the wheel war to end all wheel wars. Danny Hart's 29-inch-wheel Mondraker Summum looks to be production quality. The aluminum chassis is dedicated to 29-inch wheels, with different geometry and, reportedly, Danny brought his 27.5-inch-wheel Summum to Fort William to do timed comparison runs and was blown away by the speed of the new big-wheel chassis. Fort Bill is long, fast and rough, and thus has been predicted by many as a showcase for 29ers. If those speculations prove true, Hart could be the most dangerous competitor this weekend.
Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
Danny Hart sets up his Mondraker 29er. Suspension is by Fox. Notice the extra stanchion tube poking above the top crown. Wiggle room built in for future track tuning? To avoid the buzz, Danny has changed to a forward saddle position to clear the rear tire a full compression.

Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
bigquotesDanny brought his 27.5-inch-wheel Summum to Fort William to do timed comparison runs and was blown away by the speed of the new big-wheel chassis.


Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
Wheel clearance is tight near the bottom bracket to minimize the chainstay length necessary to tuck the swingarm around the larger diameter wheel.

Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
Mondraker shaved the head tube length as short as practical to reduce the height of the chassis, created by the taller fork...
Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
...And the upper swingarm bridge is squeezed flat and set as close as possible to the tire to eke out a few more millimeters of wheel travel.

Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
Tires and wheels were a hurdle for early 29er DH designs, but with Maxxis and DT Swiss on board, the door is now wide open.

Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
No reports yet about the extra stress that larger diameter wheel puts on the brakes. The added leverage suggests that rotors will feel proportionally smaller than the same sizes on a 27.5-inch wheel chassis.

Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
Now THAT's a long fork! Reportedly, Mondraker revised the Summum's steering geometry to tune for the larger wheels, but as expected, there was no talk about exactly what those changes may have been.

Fort Bill BDS 29er watch.
Every millimeter counts to minimize the extra height of the 29er DH fork. Could negative-rise handlebar stems be on the near horizon?



27 Comments

  • + 10
 Funny thing is, absolutely nobody cared about the other 29er at Lourdes. Santa Cruz swiped all the cameras to their pits. Looks like this season will be absolute non-stop battering as brands make the switch. 2012 all over again.
  • + 1
 Yep!
  • + 5
 Hahaha shiiiit I said as soon as I see Danny Hart riding a 29er then there goes the wheel size should be proportional to body size debate... 29 for the fastest time apparently
  • + 4
 If Danny Hart runs it,everyone will quit crying,right?
I mean...except on Pinkbike of course.
  • + 0
 does danny hart running it mean people didn't waste money on another obsolete wheel size?
  • + 1
 It's worked out nicely for all teams except Syndicate. They showed up at Lourdes, had everybody surprised and then got smashed by the weather. With more teams sorted with big wheels for the next round the advantage is with Gee having 80 odd points from Rd 1.
  • + 2
 Doesn't look so bad, but the Santa Cruz V10 29" is clearly the "best looking" bike IMO.

Perhaps because he's so big that he doesn't look like a 29"...
  • + 3
 i hear the guys at niner giggling
  • + 3
 My (low) arse already feels the rear tire scratching. Not happy.
  • + 3
 That bike is sweet. #sorrynotsorry
  • + 1
 Tracks should all be hardline or harder imo that will put a end to this 29 biz
  • + 1
 holy crap, that thing is a monster truck. I can't believe how low it looks like he's sitting between those wheels.
  • + 2
 British Downhill Series this weekend, almost identical track to the world cup - thats why over 100 world cup riders are there.
  • + 1
 I'm confused. Isn't Fort William in 3 weeks? Why is everyone there now?
  • + 2
 For extra practice - the British Downhill Series track is almost identical to what's used in the World Cup, so lots of teams use it as a way to make sure the bikes are all set for the big show in June.
  • + 1
 But is it 27.5+ compatible?
  • + 2
 negative rise?
ffs.
  • + 1
 "Every millimeter counts to minimize the extra height of the 29er DH fork. Could negative-rise handlebar stems be on the near horizon?"
So shortarse Danny runs a 20 or 30mm rise bar.Mmmm
  • + 1
 @watchmen: I was having a shit and jokingly decided to watch Global Cycling Networks video on roadies and negative rise stems so I could have a laugh, but when its on Pinkbike its not funny Frown
  • - 3
 First tracks get dumbed down by redbull, then we smooth them out more with big wheels. gotta say I'm getting less and less stoked for this race season. All this marketing bullshit is killing the industry and making it hard for consumers.
  • + 5
 How is a faster bike marketing?
  • + 8
 And wouldn't the fact that big wheels help smooth things out be a good reason to make even rougher courses? If anything, I'd like to think that the influx of 29er DH bikes could lead to more raw, rowdy tracks in the future.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: wishful thinking dawg
  • + 1
 It looks like a monster truck. And not in a good way...
  • + 1
 Hmmm... looks lovely, err not.
  • + 1
 Are we surprised?
  • - 2
 Now just waiting for them to desensitize Redbull Rampage and we can all ride 29ers

Post a Comment



