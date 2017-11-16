VIDEOS

Big Wheels: Autumn Feels - Video

Nov 15, 2017
by Fault Line TV  
Big Wheels, Autumn Feels

by faultlinetv
Views: 1,010    Faves: 4    Comments: 0

In the sport of cycling, a change in wheel size is grounds for revolt from all corners of the internet. Sometimes this wheel size is not taken seriously. Maybe it is introduced too soon - before the sport's technologies have matured. Maybe it has skirted the parameters of acceptance because its proponents are over the age of 65. Whatever the reason was, it is no more. The 29-inch revolution is upon us. What hasn't changed, fortunately, is the love every mountain biker has for cooling temperatures and fall conditions. Churning over the leaves as they fall through autumn-flavoured air.

Words & Riding: Dexter Robson
Filmed & Edited: Ehren Mcphee
Produced by: Fault Line Media

MENTIONS: @faultlinetv


Must Read This Week
Commencal Supreme SX - Review
61236 views
2018 Racing Rumors - What's True and What Isn't
49040 views
These Trails Are the Stuff of Dreams - Video
47484 views
MUST WATCH: Matt Jones in 'Frames of Mind' - Video
43369 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care About Sustainability?
41223 views
'Just Another Whistler Edit' from Bernard Kerr - Video
37262 views
Movies For Your Monday
32184 views
Watch Now: Blood Road with Rebecca Rusch
30513 views

10 Comments

  • + 2
 Yes, 29rs really did skirt the parameters of acceptance. Brillant analysis. Glad to know "it's over" now.
  • + 1
 Ya, that was really not some of the better writing I've read today. Nice riding and nice video, though.
  • + 2
 This guy has really huge arms, super impressed by the girth of his biceps.
  • + 2
 God those 29ers look so slow and boring. Huh I hate them
  • + 1
 That's one ugly paint job
  • + 2
 clearly 29" propaganda..
  • + 1
 Ya they really do suck.. Don't understand how anybody rides em... Getting rid of my Hightower LT Asap... Farking horrendous!
  • + 1
 The name of this MF song though...
  • + 1
 Get This Right - Lilly Hiatt
  • + 1
 29" up yer AYESSS!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024910
Mobile Version of Website