Big Wheels: Autumn Feels - Video

In the sport of cycling, a change in wheel size is grounds for revolt from all corners of the internet. Sometimes this wheel size is not taken seriously. Maybe it is introduced too soon - before the sport's technologies have matured. Maybe it has skirted the parameters of acceptance because its proponents are over the age of 65. Whatever the reason was, it is no more. The 29-inch revolution is upon us. What hasn't changed, fortunately, is the love every mountain biker has for cooling temperatures and fall conditions. Churning over the leaves as they fall through autumn-flavoured air.
Words & Riding: Dexter Robson
Filmed & Edited: Ehren Mcphee
Produced by: Fault Line Media
MENTIONS: @faultlinetv
10 Comments
Post a Comment