Photo Report & Results: Big White Freeride Days & FMB Gold Slopestyle

When a 95.17 doesn't get you on the podium...

When kids throw more steeze on bigger features than you'll ever hit...

When women are progressing the sport to new heights...

When the first 1440 ever in a slopestyle competition is landed...

You know you are on to something.

The Big White Freeride Days, hosted by Tom Van Steenbergen has wrapped.

And what a bonkers weekend it was.

Where to begin?

With the kids?

Sebastian Riopel is 12. He placed 3rd in the Bronze event...

Did we mention he's 12?

Another to watch, 13 year old Lyon Hyldahl out of Utah.

Cork 7s, flip whips. Lyon finished the Bronze event in 5th. The future is bright.

On the women's side, Patricia Druwen looks to be rounding into form, taking her second slopestyle win in less than a week.

Rounding out the women's podium, Zoe Witwicki and Morgan Antone.

Year one, the ladies are ripping. The progression is amazing!

On to Gold

First thing to note. This course is huge.

Best trick winner Lukas Skiold crushed a world first: Back flip, bar spin, to tail whip to double bar.

What the f.....(go find the video)(also, heal up Lukas dude!)

Jake Atkinson, full send, always.

8 very, very trickable features.

Foreshadowing..

Gather the warriors.

It's a long way up..and down.

Different approaches

Rogatkin nailing a world first 1440 in Slopestyle competition.

It's a lot of twirling...The Twirler?

He won with the...The Twirler.

1st: Nicholi Rogatkinc, 2nd: Griffin Paulson, 3rd: Kaiden Ingersoll

The scores? 97.33, 95.67, 95.57...as mentioned, Chance Moore scored 95.17, placing 4th. damn.

We didn't even touch on the whip off...food trucks, beer gardens..live DJ...Vendors, Toyota shuttles. Lobster rolls...the fur babies!

The point is; freeride days are for everyone.

Young, old. Bikers or not.

If you like outdoors, good vibes, and friendly faces, Big White Freeride Days could be for you.

And if you just want to watch sick riding...

Well...we're on to something.