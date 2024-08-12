Powered by Outside

Photo Report & Results: Big White Freeride Days & FMB Gold Slopestyle

Aug 12, 2024
by bikebigwhite  


photo
On to Something...
Words by Clint Trahan, photos by Clint Trahan and Andrew Jay
When a 95.17 doesn't get you on the podium...

photo
When kids throw more steeze on bigger features than you'll ever hit...

photo
photo
When women are progressing the sport to new heights...
When the first 1440 ever in a slopestyle competition is landed...
You know you are on to something.

photo
The Big White Freeride Days, hosted by Tom Van Steenbergen has wrapped.
And what a bonkers weekend it was.
Where to begin?

photo
With the kids?
Sebastian Riopel is 12. He placed 3rd in the Bronze event...

photo

photo
Did we mention he's 12?
Another to watch, 13 year old Lyon Hyldahl out of Utah.

photo

photo
Cork 7s, flip whips. Lyon finished the Bronze event in 5th. The future is bright.
On the women's side, Patricia Druwen looks to be rounding into form, taking her second slopestyle win in less than a week.

photo
photo
Rounding out the women's podium, Zoe Witwicki and Morgan Antone.

photo

photo

photo
Year one, the ladies are ripping. The progression is amazing!

On to Gold
First thing to note. This course is huge.

photo
Best trick winner Lukas Skiold crushed a world first: Back flip, bar spin, to tail whip to double bar.

photo
What the f.....(go find the video)(also, heal up Lukas dude!)

photo
Jake Atkinson, full send, always.

photo

photo
photo
8 very, very trickable features.

photo

Two thirds of both podiums Big White freeride AND the FMB Gold Cup.
The other third of the podiums. Game face.
Foreshadowing..

photo
Gather the warriors.

Huge boner...

photo
It's a long way up..and down.

photo
photo
Different approaches

Nicholi Rogatkin pulling off the worlds first 1440 in slopestyle competition.
Rogatkin nailing a world first 1440 in Slopestyle competition.
It's a lot of twirling...The Twirler?
He won with the...The Twirler.

photo
1st: Nicholi Rogatkinc, 2nd: Griffin Paulson, 3rd: Kaiden Ingersoll

photo
The scores? 97.33, 95.67, 95.57...as mentioned, Chance Moore scored 95.17, placing 4th. damn.
This means Griffin Paulson also wrapped up top spot in the FMB Gold Cup

photo
photo
We didn't even touch on the whip off...food trucks, beer gardens..live DJ...Vendors, Toyota shuttles. Lobster rolls...the fur babies!

photo
photo

photo
photo
The point is; freeride days are for everyone.
Young, old. Bikers or not.
If you like outdoors, good vibes, and friendly faces, Big White Freeride Days could be for you.
And if you just want to watch sick riding...
Well...we're on to something.

photo
See you in 2025


0 Comments







