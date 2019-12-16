Bikase's New ABC Bottle Cage Adjusts to Almost Any Size of Bottle

Bikase have announced their imaginatively-named ABC Cage (Any Bottle Cage), which has a unique design to allow the fitment of, you guessed it, nearly any bottle. Using a flexible plastic cage and ratchet straps, riders can adjust the cage to provide a secure fit on a variety of different bottles.
There are a number of cages available for the standard water bottle, but this solution from Bikase could be handy for riders looking to carry an unconventional bottle or a tall-can on rides. The ABC's ratchet system allows a slip-free fitting on any bottle between 2 1/4" and 4 3/4".
As well as fitting a whole range of different bottles, the ABC can also provide a solution for those who either don't have bottle mounts in their frame or can't fit a larger sized bottle. Sold as an accessory for $14, the 'Anywhere Cage Strap Adapter' can be mounted anywhere on a bike frame so riders don't have to worry about frame limitations.
Bikase have the ABC Cage available now for $25, as well as the adapters. More information is available here
