Bike Ahead Composites Release Biturbo X Monocoque Carbon Wheels & The Wonderbar

PRESS RELEASE: Bike Ahead Composites
With our BITURBO E, we launched our first performance wheel for higher loads on the market in 2018. Now it's time for an evolution. The further developments are now being used in its successor, the BITURBO X, with a revised geometry and wider rim width to further increase performance and versatility.
The BITURBO X wheels of course retain the proven monocoque 6-spoke design. We increased the rim width in the 29" version to 33 mm, the 27.5" version has 35 mm. With a maximum payload (rider + luggage) of 115 kg, the BITURBO X wheels are not only the perfect upgrade for e-bikes, but also interesting for taller riders. The application range of the BITURBO X extends from trail and all-mountain to E-MTB, thus meeting the needs of a wide range of riders.Monocoque construction with DT Swiss EXP hub technology.
If the 115 kg limit is not enough for you, we offer the even stronger E version. The BITURBO X.E has a permissible weight limit (rider + luggage) of 130 kg.
Model overview BITURBO X:
• Size & rim width: 27.5”, 33mm & 29”, 35mm
• Weight: 1530g (27,5”), 1580g (29)
• Rider weight: 115 kg
Model overview BITURBO X.E:
• Size & rim width: 27.5”, 33mm & 29”, 35mm
• Weight: 1830g (27,5”), 1880g (29)
• Rider weight: 130 kg
Price wheelset (RRP): 3.599,00 EUR
For more information click here
.
The Wonderbar was created in response to a desire for integration and in close cooperation with our community. The focus is on the perfect integration of various shifters, such as SRAM Blips, Zirbel Twister or CyberGrips.
Inspired by the success of our existing handlebars, we are once again relying on the patented NSA rubber coating in the clamping area, which not only ensures increased grip with reduced clamping force, but also makes the use of grease unnecessary. The new handlebars not only offer an appealing raw carbon look, but also unbeatable performance and durability. The recessed cable grooves in the area of the grips, as well as the openings in the clamping area of the stem and the armatures, ensure seamless integration.Cable exit to stem & cable liner under grip.
We look forward to sharing this exciting development with our community!Technical Details:
• Backsweep: 8,5°
• Weight: 144g
• Width: 720 mm
• Upsweep: 0°
• Rise: 0 mm / -9,5 mm
• Clamp size: 31,8 mm
• Driver weight (Driver+Baggage): 105 kg
• Surface: matt unidirectional carbon
• Price (RRP): 269,00 EUR
For more information click here