Bike Ahead Composites Release The Frame & The Hypersaddle

THE FRAME: The basis for your next build-up. From cross-country races to Sunday rides in your local forest.

PRESS RELEASE: Bike Ahead Composites

THE FRAME in the familiar BIKE AHEAD raw carbon look.

Details:

The Hypersaddle: Groundbreaking technologies for outstanding comfort. Rethinking carbon bike saddles.

Special saddle frame attachment to the saddle shell with unique smooth edges.



Technical Details:

• Weight narrow: 70g (with Alcantara 74g) +/-5%

• Width narrow: 135mm

• Length narrow: 245mm

• Nose width narrow: 42mm

• Recommended seat bone distance narrow: 8 – 13mm



• Weight wide: 76g (with Alcantara 80g) +/-5%

• Width wide: 146mm

• Length wide: 245mm

• Nose wide: 44mm

• Recommended seat bone distance wide: 10 – 14mm



• Price (RRP): 369,00€

