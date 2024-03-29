Bike Ahead Composites Release The Frame & The Hypersaddle

PRESS RELEASE: Bike Ahead Composites
Introducing The Frame. The hardtail frame combines pioneering technologies, first-class construction and a timeless design to meet the requirements of demanding XC riders.
The Frame was developed in close cooperation with CarbonTeam from Portugal. Bike Ahead Composites has been a technology partner to the Portuguese company since it was founded and has played a key role in the technical implementation of the frame. Through this cooperation, our proven manufacturing method is incorporated into every step of frame production. The result is a product that you can trust unconditionally - stable, durable and precise. The production process of the raw carbon component takes place at CarbonTeam in Portugal, the subsequent finishing and thus the production of the unpainted bike ahead surfaces takes place in our factory in Germany to ensure the highest quality standards.
The special layer structure gives the one-piece monocoque construction a good balance between stiffness and weight, which ensures a lively ride feel and optimum performance. Special stiffness in the steering head and bottom bracket area ensures precise transmission of every steering impulse and efficient, direct power transfer. This enables fast and efficient riding without compromising on riding comfort, even on demanding XC routes.
The exterior of the frame impresses with its tidy appearance and integrated cable routing. The precise workmanship makes painting The Frame superfluous, so that the fine and clean fiber optics are in the foreground. The Frame therefore perfectly matches our well-known and unique surfaces of all Bike Ahead products.
The Frame has undergone extensive testing by the EFBE test institute and passed the TRI-TEST category 3 (MTB-XC) with flying colors. This test stresses the frame far beyond the standard test and includes tests for fatigue, maximum load and overload. The Frame therefore not only offers unbeatable performance, but also the necessary safety for upcoming descents. THE FRAME in the familiar BIKE AHEAD raw carbon look.
We look forward to sharing this exciting development with our community!Details:
• Frame sizes: S, M, L, XL – 29”
• max. permissible system weight: 115kg
• Price (RRP): 1.979,00 EUR
For more information click here
. The Frame is available on our homepage or your local distributor.
By using innovative manufacturing processes, we have rethought the technical design of our new product, The Hypersaddle. With its clear design language and unique comfort, it stands out from the carbon bicycle saddle segment and sets new standards.
Thanks to injection bonding technology, the adhesive joints have maximum strength and are only minimally visible, creating a clean appearance. The design and shape allow for an extended adjustment range of the saddle frame, enabling riders to find an individual and comfortable riding position. It is not only the manufacturing technology of the saddle shell that enables weight savings, but also the hollow construction of the saddle frame.
The layered construction of the saddle shell is designed to provide maximum firmness combined with comfortable flexibility. The generous central drop reduces pressure in the perineal area and reduces numbness. The smooth edges resulting from the material wrap not only protect the trousers, but also improve the feel and ensure all-round good handling. Special saddle frame attachment to the saddle shell with unique smooth edges.
The heart of the saddle becomes visible when you look at the underside: by attaching the saddle frame to the flange of the saddle shell, The Hypersaddle gets its unique flex, which enables particularly good cushioning with optimum support.
The Hypersaddle has been extensively tested by professional and amateur riders to ensure its quality and performance. The saddle is suitable for MTB XC as well as road bikes and is approved for a system weight of up to 110 kg.
Technical Details:
• Weight narrow: 70g (with Alcantara 74g) +/-5%
• Width narrow: 135mm
• Length narrow: 245mm
• Nose width narrow: 42mm
• Recommended seat bone distance narrow: 8 – 13mm
• Weight wide: 76g (with Alcantara 80g) +/-5%
• Width wide: 146mm
• Length wide: 245mm
• Nose wide: 44mm
• Recommended seat bone distance wide: 10 – 14mm
• Price (RRP): 369,00€
For more information click here
. The Hypersaddle is available in our webshop or locally from our worldwide distributors.