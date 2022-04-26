Bike Boom Shows Signs of Slowing for Shimano & Thule

Apr 26, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020

Companies across the bike industry have continued to report growth, but not nearly as much as they've reported since the start of the pandemic. Last month's Revenue Round Up, which aggregated 2021 Q4 reports from several companies throughout the industry, included several instances of sales flattening toward the end of 2021, despite record growth throughout the year as a whole. Shimano today released its Summary of Financial Reports, which stated that the industry's rapid growth may have started to level in the first few months of this year.

bigquotesThe global cycling boom showed signs of cooling down, with market inventories of entry-class and middle-class bicycles approaching appropriate levels, while demand centering around high-end class bicycles remained high.

In the European market, demand for bicycles and bicycle-related products remained firm as governments continued their policies to promote bicycles in response to growing environmental awareness. While demand for e-bikes remained strong, market inventories of entry-level and middle-class bicycles approached appropriate levels.

In the North American market, demand for bicycles remained firm and market inventories, centering around entry-class and middle-class bicycles, recovered to appropriate levels.

In the Asian and South and Central American markets, the cycling boom cooled off, and market inventories of entry-class bicycles remained at a slightly higher level.

In the Japanese market, while market inventories of road bikes remained at a low level due to steady demand for sport bikes, retail sales of community bicycles were sluggish, resulting in market inventories remaining at a higher level.

Under these market conditions, order-taking was brisk for a wide range of products, including the high-end models for road bikes, DURA-ACE and ULTEGRA, and sport E-BIKE components, SHIMANO STEPS series.Shimano Summary of Financial Reports, 2022 Q1

The components giant reported a 13.9% increase in bike segment sales to 118,176 million yen ($928 million USD), and operating income increased 17% to 32,455 million yen ($255 million USD). Note that a year ago, the company reported a 15.4% decrease in year-on-year sales in 2021 Q1, nodding to not only the intensity of the sales spike at the beginning of the pandemic, but the challenges faced in early 2021 when manufacturing continued to flounder amid pandemic shutdowns. Still, the company managed to recover and boast a 49% increase in sales for 2021 over 2020.

It appears that many of the bike boom riders, for whom biking (not necessarily mountain biking) replaced the gym or public transit, have begun to return to their previous habits, or at least the conversion to biking has slowed or stopped. Inventories are restabilizing for entry- and mid-level bikes and bike components. Of course, that isn't much assurance to those who are still waiting on their high-end mountain bike orders, but it's a promising sign that the mad scramble for any and all bike parts is becoming less severe, and we may see manufacturers able to concentrate more resources on catching up with high-end demand.

Thule Helium

Thule reported a 13.5% organic growth in net sales in Q1 to 3,034 million SEK ($308 million USD) compared to the previous year, adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, which sounds like quite a bit until we consider that net sales increased 32.7% in the 2021 financial year to 10,386 million SEK ($1,054 million USD) compared with 2020, so the rapid growth does appear to be slowing quite a bit. We expect to see those numbers pick up a bit in Q2 and Q3 as temperatures increase in the Northen Hemisphere, but the company would be hard-pressed to keep up with its rate of growth in the record-smashing 2021.

Year-over-year net sales increased 26.8% in the Americas and 8.8% in Europe and the rest of the world after currency adjustment. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Thule stopped selling to Russia and Belarus, and naturally has not been selling in Ukraine at the moment, though those countries make up less than 1% of the company's sales.

Alongside the obvious and tragic human cost of the war, it's unsurprising that consumption of recreational goods is down, particularly in Europe and somewhat in North America, where concern about inflation and rising material prices may impact consumer behaviors.

Posted In:
Industry News


14 Comments

  • 15 0
 So now the prices will start dropping back to normal... right?
  • 17 0
 *nervous laughter* RIGHT??
  • 7 0
 Sure, just like housing and gas prices!
  • 4 2
 Them claiming the bike boom has stopped, me still trying to find a local bike shop that is not fully sold out.
  • 3 0
 Supply chain issues still exist irrespective of a slow in growth. It's going to take a while for things to settle down.
  • 1 0
 Or maybe all the cargo ships waiting to be unloaded are getting so packed they can't fit anything out the factory door and thats why they are slowing down...
  • 1 0
 Waiting for the inevitable whiplash effect to kick in on this one and deals to start popping up. Save your money folks, deals are just around the corner!
  • 1 0
 Hooray, it will only take 4 years for bike brands and consumers to get a shimano part now once they order it.
  • 1 2
 Aka "we can't keep up with the demand, shipping is a nightmare, factories are a cluster F, we tired, we KNOW things aren't slowing, we have a monopoly on the industry, we need a beer, did we mention we tired"
  • 2 0
 Who has money for bike stuff when milk is $5/gallon!
  • 1 0
 when gas and milk cost the same lol
  • 1 0
 Buy beer not milk. Cow milk isn't for humans - give me carbonated neurotoxins.
  • 3 3
 Report back when we care. IE when we can actually order stuff and not at a hiked up cost because 'reasons'.
  • 1 0
 Make sense, xt brake levers became available last week finally.

