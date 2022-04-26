Bike Boom Shows Signs of Slowing for Shimano & Thule

The global cycling boom showed signs of cooling down, with market inventories of entry-class and middle-class bicycles approaching appropriate levels, while demand centering around high-end class bicycles remained high.



In the European market, demand for bicycles and bicycle-related products remained firm as governments continued their policies to promote bicycles in response to growing environmental awareness. While demand for e-bikes remained strong, market inventories of entry-level and middle-class bicycles approached appropriate levels.



In the North American market, demand for bicycles remained firm and market inventories, centering around entry-class and middle-class bicycles, recovered to appropriate levels.



In the Asian and South and Central American markets, the cycling boom cooled off, and market inventories of entry-class bicycles remained at a slightly higher level.



In the Japanese market, while market inventories of road bikes remained at a low level due to steady demand for sport bikes, retail sales of community bicycles were sluggish, resulting in market inventories remaining at a higher level.



Under these market conditions, order-taking was brisk for a wide range of products, including the high-end models for road bikes, DURA-ACE and ULTEGRA, and sport E-BIKE components, SHIMANO STEPS series. — Shimano Summary of Financial Reports, 2022 Q1