Bike Check: 10 Year Old Olivia Taylor's Mondraker Summum

You may well have seen this Mondraker in my 24 Kids' bikes from Descend Youth Mini Downhill . It was a stand-out to me for several reasons, one of which was Olivia herself.Olivia has just started riding for the Green Snow Collective. The Green Snow Collective is the most well-supported youth team in the UK, it may well even rival some of the World Cup downhill teams. This team is very unique in that it is not just there to do all the things a race team normally does, but they also aim to nurture and develop talented young UK riders and help them achieve their full potential. The team however is only half the story, Olivia is a rider who is clearly talented way above her years. She consistently races and rides with riders older than herself and this shows. This young lady is definitely a talent to keep an eye on for the future.So when the opportunity came up to take a look at how this young ripper has her bike set up it was too good not to share. Olivia Taylor // Green Snow Collective

Age: 10

Hometown: Gloucester

Height: 4ft10in

Weight: 39kg

Instagram: @livshreds

Olivia sending it off of the first drop at the Descend Youth Mini Downhill on her way to winning her age group.



The Summum needs no introduction as it is one of the most successful dh bikes ever. In 2016, the Summum made history achieving, for the first time ever, bronze, silver and gold medals at the UCI Downhill World Championship at Val Di Sole. The Summum showcases Mondraker's benchmark Forward Geometry and Zero Suspension System technologies. Mondraker Summum alloy 2020

Frame: Mondraker Summum alloy 2020

Shock: Fox DHX2 Performance Elite 222x70mm with 205mm of travel

Fork: Fox 40 27´5 Float Factory Kashima with 200mm of travel

Wheels: Mavic Deemax DH 27,5 Wheelset

Tires: Rear: Michelin DH 34 Front:Michelin DH 22

Cranks: Shimano Zee M645

Chainring: Shimano Zee 36 tooth

Rear Mech: Shimano Zee RD-M640-SS 10 Speed

Shifter: Shimano Zee SL-M640 10s

Brakes: Shimano ZEE

Rotors: Shimano ZEE 203mm front and rear

Handlebars: Onoff Aluminum Sulfur 1.0

Stem: Onoff Krypton DH Integrated FG 20-30mm

Seatpost: SDG I-Beam SP-751 31.6 300mm long

Saddle: SDG I-Beam I-Fly 2.0

Size: Small



“Great DH bike, LOVE IT! Soaks up everything, super fast & is just mint to ride!” — Olivia Taylor

Cockpit wise, Olivia has kept the standard Mondraker Onoff brand handlebars and stems. The Onoff Sulfur 1.0 handlebar is made of 6061 aluminum and has been cut down from 780mm to 760mm. You would expect them to be cut much narrower but Olivia prefers to run her bars a little wider on her downhill bike. The stem, also aluminium, is an Onoff Krypton DH Integrated FG 20-30mm stem, set to the 30mm setting.



For brakes, the Shimano Zee levers are wound just over halfway into the bar to accommodate Olivia’s smaller hands. Olivia sets her brakes up quite soft as she likes to have a high amount of modulation in her brakes.



Olivia is running ODI grips in blue and red to fit in with the colour scheme of the bike.



Olivia runs the Shimano Zee full groupset on her bike. This workhorse of a group set has long been a favourite of both weekend riders and high-level privateer riders the world over. Brake-wise, alongside the 4 piston Zee callipers, Olivia runs 203mm Shimano rotors front and back. The drivetrain is taken care of by the Shimano Zee RD-M640-SS 10 speed along with a 10 speed shimano 11-35 tooth cassette all controlled by the trusty Zee 10 speed shifter. Along with a E*thirteen LG1 with bashguard and stealth idler mounted to the ISCG-05 mounts.





Olivia is a rider who runs flat pedals and her pedal of choice is a true British classic the DMR Vault in oil slick finish.



Continuing the hard-wearing feel of Olivia’s bike, she uses Mavic Deemax DH 27.5 wheels front and rear of her Mondraker. Wrapped around these is a set of Michelin tyres. Fitted to the front is a Michelin DH 22, running 22psi without any inserts. Out back there is a Michelin DH 34 running 22psi again with no inserts.



Olivia is riding a 27.5" wheeled Mondraker Summum R. This is the aluminium version of the Summum from 2020. Olivia is riding a size small, and fortunately for Olivia the Mondraker Summum comes up a little small size-wise so the 10-year-old has not struggled with the reach. However, the seat post has been cut down as far as it can be to allow Olivia room to move. This has led to plenty of tyre buzzing. Weight-wise this obviously isn’t a light bike and, given that its rider is only 10 years old, it is a bit of an issue but Olivia will be adding in some carbon parts as they become available to lighten up the bike as much as possible.For suspension, Olivia's Summum is running a Fox 40 Float factory fork with a Grip2 damper and 203mm of travel. Liv runs no volume spacers and the minimum amount of air you can put in a Fox 40, which is 49psi, along with no clicks of low-speed compression and 2 clicks of high-speed compression added to give Olivia some protection from some of the big gaps she hits for her size.On the back of the bike, there is a Fox DHX2 Performance Elite coil shock hidden away neatly in the Mondrakers frame. Olivia is running a 400lb spring in her shock, with the Fox DHX2 set up as plush as she can get it. Setting up the suspension for kids is so hard, it’s a balancing act between setting things up for their weight or setting it up for how they ride. Olivia had the help of Recoil Suspension to set up the Fox suspension on her bike.It wouldn't be a UK bike without a front mudguard. Olivia has fitted a Crud Front Fender XL which should keep out most of the worst the UK can throw at you. Olivia has topped off her front fender with her very ownsticker which, having watched Olivia ride a few times now, I can say is an understatement.Olivia is running the SDG I-Beam system for her seatpost and saddle, with the saddle being a SDG I-Beam I-Fly 2.0. The seat angle may seem a little extreme but it works well for Olivia.A massive thanks to Olivia for her time and her dad for the detail on her bike.