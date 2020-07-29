Bike Check: 6 Bikes From Kade Edwards' Quiver

Not a bad collection of bikes to have to choose from each day!

Trek Ticket S

I mainly like to ride my Ticket S, I try ride that as much as possible but if I’m going somewhere a little tighter or where you need a lot of speed I’ll definitely ride my hardtail. I do like to switch it up every now and again and get back on the hardtail but I prefer going back to my BMX then back onto my hardtail and then onto my slope bike. I do that with tricks quite a lot, learn them on the BMX, do it on my hardtail and then do it on my slope bike. I love the slope bike , it’s my favourite bike for sure. I use it for events like speed and style, if I do any DJ events, and loads of videos and stuff. It's got the Title gyro on it, Brett sent me that. It’s insane, I love it.

This custom painted Ticket S is Kade's favourite bike.

Eric at Trek did this paint job, it’s sick. It’s 1 of 5, all the big dogs like Semenuk ride it. I’m pretty privileged to have it.

Kade runs both the fork and shock on his Ticket S as hard as he can.

I make the suspension as hard as it’ll possibly go. I don’t run it locked out but I’ll run it as hard as it’ll go, literally read the max PSI on it and put it to that. I haven’t played with any spacers but I probably should as it’d help give me a little bit more stiffness.

Brett Rheeder sent over a Title gyro to use on the build.

Simplicity reigns supreme when it comes to the drivetrain.

Trek Session 29

My race bike and park bike are so different, my race bike is 29” for a start and the rear end is probably 20mm longer. My park bike is 650b, the rear end is tiny, the front end is the same size but the rear end is like a bmx so it’s easy to spin and stuff!

Kade runs a large Session for both his race and park bike although runs the rear end in his park bike a lot shorter.

Session Race Bike Setup

Cockpit

Handlebars 770mm wide, 25mm rise, aluminium and 35mm diameter

Stem Length 50mm

Spacers Below Stem Depends on track. +5mm for steeper tracks

Grip Choice ODI Longneck BMX Slide On (custom diameter taper)

Lever Position 15 degrees left and 11 degrees right from flat

Bite Point short lever throw

Rotor Size 220mm front and rear



Suspension

Fork Rockshox Boxxer World Cup

Fork Pressure 155-165 PSI

LSR 8-9

HSC 3-4

LSC 12-16

Spacers/Tokens 3-4.5 depending on track

Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate with Meg Neg

Shock Pressure 240-260

Rebound 4-5

Compression 9-12

Spacers/Tokens 3-4.5 track dependent



Drivetrain

Cassette Range 10-24T

Chainring Size 34T

Crank Length 165mm

Pedals Crank Brothers Mallet DH

Chain Guide MRP G4 Mini



Wheels & Tires

Wheel Model Bontrager Line DH 30 Aluminium

Go To Tire Choice Bontrager G5

Pressure Range Front: 22-26PSI Rear: 24-29PSI

Tire Insert None



After previously liking coil Kade is now sold on air and runs it across all his bikes.

I used to like coil but I’ve got an air shock on everything now, it’s the way forward.

770mm alloy bars with a 25mm rise and 35mm diameter are anchored to a 50mm stem which is raised 5mm for steeper tracks.

Push on grips are standard across all Kade's bikes. The SRAM Code brakes are used with 220mm rotors front and rear.

I’m not too fussy, I like one lever higher than the other on pretty much all my bikes, the front one is a bit higher as I’ve got a wonky wrist. I always run push on grips, never lock ons, it’s just what I’m used to from BMX.

A 34T chainring is paired with a 10-24T cassette.

29ers are a no brainer for DH racing according to Kade, he also runs Bontrager G5 tires rain or shine.

The first time I tried a 29er was when I was riding for the Athertons and I went testing in Fort William with Joe [Trek mechanic] and I think I was like 4 seconds quicker to the deer gate… from there down there wasn’t that much difference between the 29 and 27.5 but the top was insane. I jumped on that half way through that season and then won junior worlds. 29ers are just badass, they just go over s*** like a tank!

Trek Ticket

This was another paint job from Eric. They did this by spraying it orange and spraying it black and then putting it in an oven, then the black paint cracks. This is one of my favourites, it looks insane. I tried to keep it as stealthy as possible with the black parts.

One of the most eye catching bikes from Kade's collection is his Ticket hardtail.

Just like on his Ticket S he is running the fork mega stiff.

The cockpit says all that needs to be said when it comes to imagining what Kade gets up to on this bike.

The brake levers are down just for things like bar spins, they’re out the way and the only time you really need a brake on a jump bike is when you’re slowing down for something or in trouble so it’s just there to grab, you don’t need it any other time. It’s not like a downhill bike when you’re on it all the time. I try keep my bars pretty small, I cut them down to 720mm and then the bar ends add maybe 10mm so it’s like 730mm overall. I think the stem on my hardtail might be a little bit longer than the one on my slope bike. I’m not dead picky, I just run whatever parts I’ve got really.

Flat pedals are on all his bikes apart from his Session race bike.

Another clean looking drivetrain setup.

An XR1 is the tire of choice up front whilst an XR2 takes care of things out back.

Bontrager do a G Zero but they’re a bit thin, these are a lot thicker. I’ve had problems with rolling the tires a lot, I run these at 65PSI in the back and 60PSI in the front so they roll super fast. The XR2 on the front is pretty new for me, I used to have the XR1 front and back, the XR2 as way more grip. It’s better for stuff like speed and style.

Trek Rail

The Rail is pretty new to me. I’ve been using it to look for new spots and it’s so good when you’ve not got much time on your hands and you need to head out for a quick ride and you can go do more laps than you would on a much longer normal ride. It’s a crucial tool… well it is for me!

A Rail e-bike is at Kade's convenience for quick blasts when short for time or for scouting out new trails and building locations.

The Rail gets Kade's 30/30 setup... 30% sag front and rear and 30 PSI in the tires and then she's good to go!

Does what it says on the tin. Get lit, not fit.

Turbo is the only way. The Rail comes equipped with a Bosch motor.

Trek Remedy

I use the Remedy for all my trail riding. This bike is sick, it’s tiny… It’s honestly so small, way too small for me but I love riding it. When we trail riding and ride all the downhill tracks on it it just makes it way funner as it’s super gnarly.

A bike Kade confesses is far too small for him but that's why he loves it.

Kade isn't fussy when it comes to setting up his Remedy, 30% sag front and rear and will "whack all the clicks on" if he's hitting jumps.

30/30 in the tires and go 30/30 on the sag in the suspension and off you go. That’s it really. If I’m gonna hit some jumps I’ll just whack all the clicks on and if I’m riding some tech stuff I’ll wind them off and put maybe 2 or 3 on each. It depends, sometimes I’m running quite small bars and sometimes I like to put something a bit bigger on. These are like 760mm at the moment and my downhill bike is 770mm I think.

In the grand scheme of things he runs his bars pretty narrow, these are cut at 760mm.

The slightly different lever angle comes from the result of a wrist injury.

A SRAM Eagle drivetrain taking care of shifting duties.

Tall Order 315

Big up to Bas [Keep] from Tall Order, Bas hooked me up with that 315 frame. I tried to get the biggest BMX I could just to make it a bit more similar to the mountain bikes. I’ve ridden BMX longer than I’ve ridden mountain bikes, I’ve been riding them as long as I can remember, I grew up in the skatepark really.

BMX has always been a mainstay of Kade's riding and is where he actually started.

He opted for a Tall Order 315 as he wanted a bigger BMX so it was more similar to his mountain bikes.

I'm running it left hand drive just because I’m running my pegs on the right, I’m not running them at the minute but when I do it’s just to stop me from mashing up my drivetrain, you don’t land on it because it’s on the other side unless you’re doing oppo grinds but I’m not into that... My mum and Tahnee bought me the Profile wheelset for my birthday, it’s f****** badass, I love it.

The Profile wheels were even a birthday present from his mum and Tahnee!

Kade Edwards is one of the most talented and best all-round bike handlers in the business so it's only right he has a bike lineup to match his diverse skill set. This is only a select few rides from his quiver with a few more stashed away. Kade has been onboard Trek bikes since 2016, initially a protege on the Atherton's before sticking with Trek when they took their program inhouse last season. Although he's an accomplished racer with a junior World Champs title to his name, Kade also has a reputation for his wild antics and style both inside and outside of the tape which seem to transfer effortlessly between whatever bike he decides to pick up. He admits to not being overly picky when it comes to setup either and is somewhat set and forget when it comes to most of his bikes, although his Session race bike has a more refined setup as you'd expect.