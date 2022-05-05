Bike Check: 8.85kg Orbea Oiz Race Bike

Photos: Brujula Bike



Orbea Oiz Details



Frame: Orbea Oiz OMX Talla M -1740 g (rear shock included in the weight)

Fork: Fox 32 Float SC Factory 100 FIT4 Remote-Adj Push-Unlock QR15x110 Kashima (1418 g)

Rear shock: Fox i-line DPS Factory 100mm Remote

Wheels: Bike Ahead Biturbo RS 27 mm internal width (637 g front / 736 g rear)

Tyres: Pirelli Scorpion XC RC Lite (604 g each)

Brakes: Hope XCR (195 g each)

Discs: Ashima ai2 160 mm 6 bolts (73 g each)

Handlebars: Darimo MTB 740mm (108 g)

Headset: Acros Alloy 1-1/8 – 1-1/2” Integrated

Stem: Darimo 80mm -6º (62 g)

Grips: Orbea (44 g)

Seat post: Darimo T1 Loop 31.6 (93 g)

Seat clamp: Saddle lock Darimo Sub4 (4 g)

Saddle: Saevid Alien Short (70 g)

Bottom bracket: Kogel bb92-Dub (56 g)

Cranks: SRAM XX1 (425 g incl. Kogel's crankset preload adjuster)

Preload adjuster: Kogel (10 g)

Chainring: SRAM XX1 34T

Chain: SRAM Eagle Rainbow

Derailleur: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Shifter: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS (87 g)

Derailleur cage: Kogel Kolossos 14-19 ceramic (97 g)

Cassette: Garbaruk 10-50T (337 g)

Bolts: Kogel Titanium (8 g brake disc bolt set)

Valves: Damoff Aluminium 48mm (12 g set)

Stem and derailleur plates: Hopp Carbon

Pedals: Exustar MTB EPM215TI (112 g each)

Bottle cage: Carbon TI (10 g)



This incredibly lightweight XC bike hits the scales at just 8.85kg (19.5 lb).

To help drop some weight this build uses custom derailleur plates from Hopp Carbon and a Kogel Kolossos cage.

For this build a Darimo T1 Loop seatpost has been chosen with an amazingly low weight of just 93 grams.

Used by World Cup racers this race-ready build is running the Bike Ahead Biturbo RS wheels with a weight of around 1400 grams. Interestingly there are lighter wheel options than this like the Roval Control SL Team Issue wheels that weigh 1240 grams.

When it came to saving weight on braking Hope's new XCR brakes were chosen with Ashima ai2 160 mm rotors weighing 73 g each.

To ensure a water bottle could still be held on the bike an amazingly light cage was used that weighs only 10 grams.