Bike Check: 8.85kg Orbea Oiz Race Bike

Photos: Brujula BikeBrujulabike
in collaboration with Orbea have put together a super lightweight XC race bike using Orbea's Oiz full suspension frame. Hitting the scales at a very low 8.85kg this bike was built to be light but also strong enough for World Cup racing. Pretty much every part of the build has been tweaked to drop grams including changes to derailleur cages and plates, seat clamps and crank preload adjusters. Check out how this bike kept such a low weight below.
To help drop some weight this build uses custom derailleur plates from Hopp Carbon and a Kogel Kolossos cage.
To keep the weight low for the cockpit setup the Orbea is built with Darimo MTB 740mm bars, a Darimo 80mm -6º stem and Orbea foam grips. These three items weigh around 210 grams, this is around 50 grams lighter than the one-piece Syncros setups that are used at the XC World Cups.
When it came to saving weight on braking Hope's new XCR brakes were chosen with Ashima ai2 160 mm rotors weighing 73 g each.
To ensure a water bottle could still be held on the bike an amazingly light cage was used that weighs only 10 grams.
21 Comments
bikerumor.com/orbea-drops-up-to-100g-off-top-orca-alma-oiz-rise-with-raw-myo-carbon-frames
Oh, and the deli slicer pattern eats pads at an obnoxious rate. But hey, THEY"RE LIGHT!