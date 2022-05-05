Bike Check: 8.85kg Orbea Oiz Race Bike

May 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

BIKE CHECK
Orbea Oiz
Photos: Brujula Bike

Brujulabike in collaboration with Orbea have put together a super lightweight XC race bike using Orbea's Oiz full suspension frame. Hitting the scales at a very low 8.85kg this bike was built to be light but also strong enough for World Cup racing. Pretty much every part of the build has been tweaked to drop grams including changes to derailleur cages and plates, seat clamps and crank preload adjusters. Check out how this bike kept such a low weight below.


Orbea Oiz Details

Frame: Orbea Oiz OMX Talla M -1740 g (rear shock included in the weight)
Fork: Fox 32 Float SC Factory 100 FIT4 Remote-Adj Push-Unlock QR15x110 Kashima (1418 g)
Rear shock: Fox i-line DPS Factory 100mm Remote
Wheels: Bike Ahead Biturbo RS 27 mm internal width (637 g front / 736 g rear)
Tyres: Pirelli Scorpion XC RC Lite (604 g each)
Brakes: Hope XCR (195 g each)
Discs: Ashima ai2 160 mm 6 bolts (73 g each)
Handlebars: Darimo MTB 740mm (108 g)
Headset: Acros Alloy 1-1/8 – 1-1/2” Integrated
Stem: Darimo 80mm -6º (62 g)
Grips: Orbea (44 g)
Seat post: Darimo T1 Loop 31.6 (93 g)
Seat clamp: Saddle lock Darimo Sub4 (4 g)
Saddle: Saevid Alien Short (70 g)
Bottom bracket: Kogel bb92-Dub (56 g)
Cranks: SRAM XX1 (425 g incl. Kogel's crankset preload adjuster)
Preload adjuster: Kogel (10 g)
Chainring: SRAM XX1 34T
Chain: SRAM Eagle Rainbow
Derailleur: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Shifter: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS (87 g)
Derailleur cage: Kogel Kolossos 14-19 ceramic (97 g)
Cassette: Garbaruk 10-50T (337 g)
Bolts: Kogel Titanium (8 g brake disc bolt set)
Valves: Damoff Aluminium 48mm (12 g set)
Stem and derailleur plates: Hopp Carbon
Pedals: Exustar MTB EPM215TI (112 g each)
Bottle cage: Carbon TI (10 g)

This incredibly lightweight XC bike hits the scales at just 8.85kg (19.5 lb).


To help drop some weight this build uses custom derailleur plates from Hopp Carbon and a Kogel Kolossos cage.

For this build a Darimo T1 Loop seatpost has been chosen with an amazingly low weight of just 93 grams.


To keep the weight low for the cockpit setup the Orbea is built with Darimo MTB 740mm bars, a Darimo 80mm -6º stem and Orbea foam grips. These three items weigh around 210 grams, this is around 50 grams lighter than the one-piece Syncros setups that are used at the XC World Cups.



Used by World Cup racers this race-ready build is running the Bike Ahead Biturbo RS wheels with a weight of around 1400 grams. Interestingly there are lighter wheel options than this like the Roval Control SL Team Issue wheels that weigh 1240 grams.


When it came to saving weight on braking Hope's new XCR brakes were chosen with Ashima ai2 160 mm rotors weighing 73 g each.



To ensure a water bottle could still be held on the bike an amazingly light cage was used that weighs only 10 grams.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Orbea Orbea Oiz


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro
50506 views
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
45697 views
Field Test: YT Izzo Core 2 - Ready to Climb
43559 views
Henry’s Waffle House: Mountain Biking is Getting Too Easy
41236 views
Video: 4 Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
36800 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
35479 views
Slack Randoms: Jet Bikes, Clipless Chelsea Boots, Aero Water Bottles & More
35201 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
34420 views

21 Comments

  • 12 0
 19.51 lbs for all the lazy Americans out there.
  • 5 0
 Super strange how they want a strong competitive bike and use unnecessarily heavy wheels and then put light rotors which work awfully on there
  • 1 0
 Just what I was thinking
  • 1 0
 Also orbea claims you can save 100g if you go with the raw option.

bikerumor.com/orbea-drops-up-to-100g-off-top-orca-alma-oiz-rise-with-raw-myo-carbon-frames
  • 2 0
 Those rotors appear to be missing the braking surface to save weight.
  • 1 0
 @radatabs I got a weight weenie friend that runs those rotors, and if you don't replace them on time when they're worn, I've seen them self destruct. Good times ensue, as long as you're the one watching....

Oh, and the deli slicer pattern eats pads at an obnoxious rate. But hey, THEY"RE LIGHT!
  • 5 0
 Shit, that's a kilogram lighter than my gravel bike.
  • 2 0
 just put 1L water bottle on this bike, and you are on
  • 2 0
 @jpnbrider: it would have to be slightly less than 1L. You have to factor in the weight of the empty bottle.
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: Good thing my water bottle is only 2.5 cups.
  • 1 0
 @jpnbrider: If you make this bike heavier they will weight the same!
  • 1 0
 Quite heavy on the wheels though. The Duke SLS3 Ultra with Acros hubs and Sapim CX Ray, weigh in at less than 1.2kg.. Just saying..
  • 1 0
 yup. numerous places it could have been made lighter, tyres, derailleur cage, brakes. I would have used lighter wheels, installed a short travel dropper post such as bikeyoke divine SL & ended up much the same weight.... but being picky as it IS a cool bike & I bet its a rocketship
  • 1 0
 Anything without a dropper is a gravel bike. Even an XC hardtail with a dropper and modern geo would cone out lighter, cheaper, and faster on a lot of courses.
  • 2 0
 removing the valve caps would save a little more
  • 2 1
 My Transition Spur is only 4lbs heavier and can actually take abuse. I'd be scared to ride this thing over a speed bump....
  • 1 0
 A sanded frame away from a Dangerholm build. A little silly but a cool exercise in trimming grams.
  • 1 0
 Rad called, they want the Mags back.
  • 1 0
 Loving the seat clamp. Berd Tech?
  • 1 0
 @tmxownrsgrp Really?! I was just thinking about how annoying it would be to set-up / live with.
  • 2 0
 Scrape the paint off (:





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009462
Mobile Version of Website