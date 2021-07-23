Bike Check: A '90s Nike Airmax Inspired Steel Full Suss

Jul 23, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Michiel Burgerhout's
Project 12 Vertigo
Photography by Michiel Burgerhout


In recent weeks we've seen paint jobs inspired by heavy metal, hornets and even search and rescue planes but there haven't been many as striking as this Project12 Cycleworks Vertigo that was inspired by a Nike Airmax trainer from the '90s.

We've previously covered Project 12 for its Dutch Downcountry Victor but this is the much bigger sibling, the Vertigo. Rather than the 95mm travel the Victor frame had, the Vertigo is 153mm of travel with 27.5" wheels and is designed to tackle the bikeparks outside of its native country. This particular one belongs to a retro bike collector who was attracted to the straight steel tubes with fillet brazed joins from the builder Michiel Burgerhout, but to make it even more retro he added this wild paint job.
Details

Frame Material: Steel
Wheelsize: 27.5"
Rear travel: 153mm
Suspension Design: Single pivot
Head Tube Angle: 64°
Seat Tube Angle: 76.6°
Reach: 470mm
It apparently took 6 months of sourcing and de-anodizing and polishing parts for the build to come together and then it was finished off with a paint job from Cyclepaint.nl. Even Michiel himself chipped in by swapping out his normal brass headtube badge for a custom machined aluminum one. Let's get into all the details.


bigquotesI've been a retro bike collector for about 10 years. I sold everything a few years back except for 3 bikes, but the retro vibe was still alive. I had the silver wheelset made for my Nomad as an extra set but never used it so that started the idea of a complete silver build like in the old days. The color inspiration came from an icon from 1990, the Air Max 90. I loved them back then, but couldn't afford them, especially the pink and blue color scheme. So I chose those colors and it came out as I envisioned.

project12 - Vertigo custom steel full suspension
Specification
Frame: Project12 Vertigo
Shock: DVO Topaz t3 air - green anodising stripped
Fork: DVO Diamond 650b, 170mm
Wheels: Rad15 Ozone rims, Hope Pro4 hubs
Tires: Wolfpack Enduro with Cushcore
Drivetrain: Ingrid CRS pop raw cranks with 30tchainring; Sram xx1 derailleur, stripped and customised; Garbaruk 11 speed cassette
Brakes: Hope Tech 3 V4
Cockpit: One up carbon 35 Stem: Sbone Enduro stem raw
Seatpost: Bikeyoke Revive 31.6 185mm
Saddle: Selle Italia Flite Ti

Before the customer got their hands on it, the frame started life as a raw steel version fresh from Michiel's workshop.

project12 - Vertigo custom steel full suspension
project12 - Vertigo custom steel full suspension
project12 - Vertigo custom steel full suspension
Michiel works loads of cool details into his frames

project12 - Vertigo custom steel full suspension
A single pivot design drives the rear suspension. Note the stripped DVO shock as the green anodising would have been too loud even for this build.

project12 - Vertigo custom steel full suspension
project12 - Vertigo custom steel full suspension
The pink to blue fade is done by Cyclepaint.nl

project12 - Vertigo custom steel full suspension
project12 - Vertigo custom steel full suspension
A mix and match of Ingrid, SRAM and Garbaruk parts make up the drivetrain.

project12 - Vertigo custom steel full suspension
project12 - Vertigo custom steel full suspension
project12 - Vertigo custom steel full suspension
The silver details include a custom machined aluminum head tube badge.


17 Comments

  • 5 1
 that paint is nice and all...but that raw steel? Hot damn.
  • 2 0
 He should work in some bearing shields.
  • 1 0
 He really missed an opportunity to go Next Level here:
m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtmZLBGzeCs
  • 1 1
 Reminds me of that time I painted my gt zaskar in the Burger King whopper colours. So cool.
  • 2 0
 Welcome to Good Burger,
Home of the Good Burger
Can I take your order?
  • 1 0
 @BEERandSPOKES: yeah can I get a cool bike painted like a bland consumer object from roughly the same era please?
  • 1 0
 Boxy rims and slender seat stays just lurvely
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure I'd trust a brazed frame off-road.
  • 1 0
 That bike needs some ringle bling on it and some sweet ano onza bar ends!
  • 1 0
 It needs a fluo nineties sweatband to get rid of all that moist
  • 1 0
 Such a sick build!!
  • 1 0
 They just did it.
  • 1 0
 sick build!
  • 1 0
 this is fucking amazing
  • 1 0
 Full sus?
  • 1 0
 Im in love
  • 2 2
 It looks sketchy to ride

