Bike Check: A '90s Nike Airmax Inspired Steel Full Suss

I've been a retro bike collector for about 10 years. I sold everything a few years back except for 3 bikes, but the retro vibe was still alive. I had the silver wheelset made for my Nomad as an extra set but never used it so that started the idea of a complete silver build like in the old days. The color inspiration came from an icon from 1990, the Air Max 90. I loved them back then, but couldn't afford them, especially the pink and blue color scheme. So I chose those colors and it came out as I envisioned.