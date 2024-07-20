Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Crestline RS 205 VHP - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Bike Details:

Frame: Crestline RS 205 VHP / Reach Adjust Headset -10mm

Fork: Ohlins DH38 - 110psi / 285psi ramp chamber / LSC 1 clicks / HSC position 2

Shock: Ohlins TTX Coil - 457lb coil / Rebound 6 clicks / LSC 1 clicks / HSC position 2 / 110 Tune

Wheels: E13 Flux Carbon DH with a Sidekick rear hub

Tyres: E13 Grappler and Prototype Rear Tire / 25 psi Front and 29 psi Rear

Brakes: TRP DH Evo / 220mm rotors

Drivetrain: TRP DH Evo

Bars: Renthal 790mm 30mm rise



Outside of the switch to Crestline one of the biggest changes for Gwin in 2024 is the move to Ohlins suspension. Currently, it has a stock tune but Ohlins are cooking up a different damper with more support for Gwin to test.

To accommodate the steep track with some big holes on the course, Gwin has adjusted by sliding the stanchions down 4mm in the crowns. Gwin says this helps to give more height on the front end and raise the bottom bracket to stop him from being too heavy over the front of the bike.

Another personal adjustment at the front is a -10mm reach adjust headset. The one size of the Crestline frame currently has a 480mm reach, as Gwin gets up to speed he is looking to play around with this number. We were told he would experiment with a -6mm headset and a longer 45mm stem.

Gwin is running a 790mm bar on his downhill setup; he said that he sometimes thinks of going narrower but on a course like the one in Whistler he likes the extra stability.

165mm cranks are Gwin's choice and he is running TRP's DH Evo drivetrain.

Gwin was given baseline settings from Ohlins after making the switch and is working from there. Gwin said he likes to work from stock settings and then find where he wants to change and progress things.

Kitted out on the fresh race rig is a prototype DH saddle from Smanie.

Gwin is another racer running the new anti-pedal kickback Sidekick hub from E13, you can find out more about how this hub works here

220mm rotors front and rear to help slow down on the wild 1199 course in Whistler.

While Gwin is running a stock link right now he does have two other links to try out. One link is more linear, and the other is more progressive with more travel. When it comes to the new bike Gwin did say that his priority is getting the cockpit sorted and comfortable before he then switches to suspension and linkages.

After over a year since his last race, Aaron Gwin has returned between the tape this weekend at Crankworx, although he will just be riding in practice as he is not quite ready for full-on laps yet. While sidelined from racing Gwin has picked up some new sponsors as the new Gwin Racing team is now running Crestline bikes and he is trying out Ohlines suspension after many years with Fox. Gwin's practice laps this week mark his first proper outing on the fresh setup as he has only spent around five days total with the bike and three days riding on the new suspension.With plenty of changes and tech to dig into here is a closer look at the baseline setup for Gwin's new race bike.