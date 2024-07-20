Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Crestline RS 205 VHP - Crankworx Whistler 2024

After over a year since his last race, Aaron Gwin has returned between the tape this weekend at Crankworx, although he will just be riding in practice as he is not quite ready for full-on laps yet. While sidelined from racing Gwin has picked up some new sponsors as the new Gwin Racing team is now running Crestline bikes and he is trying out Ohlines suspension after many years with Fox. Gwin's practice laps this week mark his first proper outing on the fresh setup as he has only spent around five days total with the bike and three days riding on the new suspension.
With plenty of changes and tech to dig into here is a closer look at the baseline setup for Gwin's new race bike.
Bike Details:
Frame: Crestline RS 205 VHP / Reach Adjust Headset -10mm
Fork: Ohlins DH38 - 110psi / 285psi ramp chamber / LSC 1 clicks / HSC position 2
Shock: Ohlins TTX Coil - 457lb coil / Rebound 6 clicks / LSC 1 clicks / HSC position 2 / 110 Tune
Wheels: E13 Flux Carbon DH with a Sidekick rear hub
Tyres: E13 Grappler and Prototype Rear Tire / 25 psi Front and 29 psi Rear
Brakes: TRP DH Evo / 220mm rotors
Drivetrain: TRP DH Evo
Bars: Renthal 790mm 30mm rise