Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Intense M29 FRO

Gwin says the big wheels, and corresponding longer wheelbase they create, make the XL feel "pretty long" and that Intense is working on a special linkage that will shorten the chainstay length to snap up its handling.



Gwin says he likes almost everything about the smaller size large (which he has traditionally chosen for competition). "It pedals better, I can pump off of everything, and it corners better," says Gwin. "But when I am pushing hard down the steeper sections, I feel like I am pushed forward on the large, the XL feels a little long, but it's going to be better on the World Cups."



The current paint scheme will be changed to this in the near future. Jeff Steber says Gwin chose the the grey tone from a Porsche he liked.