Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Intense M29 - Maribor World Cup DH 2019

Aaron Gwin is riding into the first World Cup of 2019 on a new bike and with a new team (that he owns himself).In February, Gwin won his first race of the season in Fontana aboard the M29. As a threat at almost any race he shows up to in good health, Gwin has as good of potential to land on the top step Sunday as anyone. After landing second in qualifying today, it's apparent the speed is there.Aaron will be racing on his Intense M29 FRO this weekend. We caught up with his mechanic, John Hall, to get the low down on his bike set up and the changes that have taken place with the new team for 2019.Even with the switch over to an entirely new team with a new frame sponsor, according to Hall, Gwin has adapted to the changes very quickly and there haven't been any struggles in getting the set up dialed in. Helping with that, most of the parts sponsors carried over to the new team from last year, making everything feel comfortable from the start.Is the new team, frame, and a fresh start the winning combination for Gwin? We will see on the clock come Sunday when he crosses the finish line in Maribor. Check out the photos and audio below.