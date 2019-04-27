PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Intense M29 - Maribor World Cup DH 2019

Apr 27, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

BIKE CHECK
Aaron Gwin's
Intense M29
Photography by Nathan Hughes


Aaron Gwin is riding into the first World Cup of 2019 on a new bike and with a new team (that he owns himself).

In February, Gwin won his first race of the season in Fontana aboard the M29. As a threat at almost any race he shows up to in good health, Gwin has as good of potential to land on the top step Sunday as anyone. After landing second in qualifying today, it's apparent the speed is there.

Aaron will be racing on his Intense M29 FRO this weekend. We caught up with his mechanic, John Hall, to get the low down on his bike set up and the changes that have taken place with the new team for 2019.

Even with the switch over to an entirely new team with a new frame sponsor, according to Hall, Gwin has adapted to the changes very quickly and there haven't been any struggles in getting the set up dialed in. Helping with that, most of the parts sponsors carried over to the new team from last year, making everything feel comfortable from the start.

Is the new team, frame, and a fresh start the winning combination for Gwin? We will see on the clock come Sunday when he crosses the finish line in Maribor. Check out the photos and audio below.


Intense
Rider: Aaron Gwin // Intense Factory Racing
Age: 31
Height: 178cm (5'10")
Weight: 77kg (177lbs)
Hometown: Morongo Valley, CA
Instagram: @aarongwin1

Aaron Gwin looked comfortable on track and as always played practice pretty cool not wanting to draw too much attention.
Gwin in practice, looking comfortable as ever.

Intense M29 FRO Details

Frame: Intense M29 FRO, size large
Shock: Fox Float X2
Fork: Fox 49
Wheels: eThirteen LG1 Carbon
Tires: Kenda Hellcat with FTD inserts front and back
Drivetrain: TRP
Brakes: TRP
Cockpit: 50mm Renthal stem, 790mm Renthal bars; SDG Saddle/Seatpost
More info: Intense Cycles

The M29 is quite a bit different than the YT Tues he was on previously, but according to John Hall the M29 was easy to adapt to. Works components headset increases the reach by 6mm.

TRP's DH drivetrain. The gold bits are found on the FRO (For Race Only) bikes from Intense.

The DHR is TRP's new brake. It's TRP's e-bike brake which both Aaron and Neko were really pleased with in testing. Better feel and more power.

Hall drills out the dimples on the TRP brakes for Gwin. It gives a little more grip on the finger with slightly sharper edges, plus it looks good.

Kenda had recently launched the Hellcat when Aaron switched over from Onza. He was happy with the tires after testing them, and there are several new tread patterns in development.

SDG handles the seat and seat post while Aaron runs his signature ODI lock on grip.

John Hall, Aaron's mechanic isn't one for disclosing many numbers on exact settings or ride height. When you're at the top of the game, it makes sense to keep your cards close. Hall's spirit animal is a bear, hence the bear with the wrench on the seat tube. If you see that logo on any bike, it's John's stamp of approval and a guarantee of a dialed ride. When the bear is there, have no cares, as there's nothing you need to worry about, whether it's Gwin's race rig or a buddy's trail bike, it's good to go.

Aaron is on a stock size large frame right now but there is an XL on standby if he feels the need to run it.

MENTIONS: @intensecyclesusa / @aarongwin1


32 Comments

  • + 5
 Ken da tires grip in da wet?
  • - 1
 neve(r)-g(rip)al
  • + 2
 "Hall drills out the dimples on the TRP brakes for Gwin. It gives a little more grip on the finger with slightly sharper edges, plus it looks good.”

Well I’ve just gotta try this one.
  • + 1
 Yeah me too!
  • + 1
 it's for all that dimpled aero advantage. #prosecrets
  • + 0
 Ride height secrets,that is the most stupid (and a phew others like that )that I heard,like the rest don’t do try outs.that is just for the rest that don’t have the time of money to try different set ups,we just ride no matter what and sometimes do spend some time on set up ,not to mention suspension cause that is something that we try ,and sometimes really we should not have done that ,really
  • + 4
 I don’t know...I think they should be running a less sturdy chain.
  • + 2
 Being secretive about bar height's ridiculous. Like knowing that would give anyone an advantage lol
  • + 1
 How good would it be to throw a leg over this steed @puffysquirter !!! Not sure if you would be able to man handle it though Smile
  • + 2
 Love the Derailleur hanger Bling
  • + 1
 Kenda hellcats huh? That doesn’t sound right. I thought he had his own tire that looked like a maxxis?
  • + 1
 5'10' and potentially running an XL frame, does it suggest Intense need to sort their sizing out?
  • + 1
 5'10" riding a large with 6mm of extra reach and he has an XL on standby. Make these bikes longer jeez.
  • + 1
 When Gwin is on it he is a peg above everyone, keen to see how he goes this year, i'm thinking very well.
  • + 1
 Aaron Gwin is an incredible human being his team will really rock.
  • + 2
 What pedals
  • + 1
 Looks like they are HT X2 pedals.
  • + 1
 HT X2-SX I’m sure.
  • + 1
 Isn't he on HT pedals ?
  • + 1
 77kg = 177lbs, what kind of hocus pocus is this?
  • + 1
 Yeah more like 169 lbs. Close to 170 tho. But rounding up to 177 is a crime.
  • + 1
 @seraph: Everyone seems fine with Danny Hart rounding up his height by inches..
  • + 1
 those tires. I thought he'd be running something else. You know...
  • + 1
 Who is Kendas patent company?
  • + 1
 Parent*
  • + 2
 They don't have a parent company...based out of Taiwan - Kenda Rubber Industrial Company, 建大工業股份有限公司
  • + 1
 Parent***
  • + 0
 Straight out of BroCal
  • + 0
 Law
  • + 1
 is the Claw.
