Bike Check: Abby Hogie's Contra Bikes BR200

The UCI World Series is known for showcasing some of the best bikes and most innovative technology on two wheels. However, amidst all the impressive offerings, there are times when something truly stands out. In Lenzerhide, I couldn't help but notice two steel-framed high pivot bikes tucked away in the most unassuming pit I had ever come across. Intrigued by their presence, I was determined to learn more. Finally, after three weeks, I had the opportunity to sit down with Abby and delve into the details of her remarkable Contra Bikes BR200.



The aptly named BR200, "Beyond Racing 200 Beyond raceing is Abby and Annas team," was meticulously crafted by Evan Turpen at Contra Bikes in Santa Cruz, California, specifically for Abby and her teammate, Anna Newkirk. Anna's setup, though is as custom as the frame its built around, with a range of personal tweaks and modifications that truly make it her own. While the BR200's steel frame exudes beauty and captures attention, this bike is far from a mere showpiece. Its sole purpose is clear: to deliver exceptional speed and performance when hurtling downhill.



Abby Hogie // Beyond Racing

Age: 24

Hometown: Sioux City, Iowa, USA

Height: 166cm

Weight: 67kg

Instagram: @abby_hogie

Model Name Details

Frame: Contra Bikes BR200

Shock: SR Suntour Voro Coil 200mm

Fork: SR Suntour RUX 200mm

Wheels: DT swiss FR1500 29" front 27.5" rear.

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 29x2.5" front Minion DHR 2 27.5x2.4" rear

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint

Brakes: Shimano Saint

Cockpit: Burgtec Ride Wide Alloy DH Handlebar, Burgtec DM MK3 Stem

Size: custom but around a medium

More info: Contra Bikes

I'm sure this beautiful frame is why 90% of you clicked on this bike check. Now, it's not stunningly clean, but this is an honest DH bike check with a bike that came straight off the hill from practice and into my hands for inspection. So excuse the Val Di Sole dust covering the bike.Straight away, the BR200 is Contra Bikes' DH bike. It's not yet available to anyone, but Evan at Contra is working on making that happen. The bike is constructed by hand out of 4130 chromoly steel with CNC'd aluminum linkages. Everything is made in Santa Cruz, California.The BR200 utilizes Contra Bikes' patent-pending virtual high-pivot design. It shares all the same linkages and idler pulley from the Contra MC (the enduro bike Contra sells). However, it was specifically created with Abby and her teammate Anna in mind. Evan at Contra asked Abby about the bikes she had liked in the past and the specific geometry aspects she enjoyed, particularly her old Pivot Phoenix, especially the 27.5" wheel version with short chainstays.Evan then took this information and combined it with the Contra linkage, creating an entirely different jig to position all the pivots in order to achieve proper DH bike kinematics. Thus, the BR200 was born.This method proved to be successful since both Abby and Anna are still racing on the very first prototype frames. After testing the bike, they didn't want any changes.In terms of materials, the BR200 is constructed with Tig-welded 4130 chromoly steel for both the front and rear triangles. The linkages are CNC machined from 6061 T-6 aluminum, providing a balance of strength and lightweight characteristics. For increased toughness and strength, the idler pulley and pivot hardware are made from 7075 T-6 aluminum.To ensure durability and easy maintenance, all pivots utilize Enduro MAX double-row 3802 bearings. These bearings are known for their long-lasting performance and the ability to handle the demands of downhill riding.Overall, the combination of Tig-welded 4130 chromoly steel and CNC machined aluminum components with high-quality bearings provides a robust and reliable construction for the BR200.Abby's bike is equipped with a full set of SR Suntour suspension components. Up front, she rides the SR Suntour Rux fork, while at the heart of the beautiful dual-link virtual high-pivot suspension, there is a SR Suntour Voro Coil shock. It's important to note that neither of these components is standard because this is no ordinary frame. Therefore, the team at SR Suntour had to consider this unique setup.In addition to the non-standard frame, Abby, like many women in the World Cup field, required extensive custom work on her shim stacks for both the fork and shock. This customization was necessary to provide her with the firm and supportive suspension she needs to tackle the toughest downhill tracks in the world.To provide Abby with the support and desired ramp-up in her suspension, the Voro coil shock has a custom 10 shim stack, resembling a freerider's shim stack. This custom configuration allows for the specific characteristics Abby desires. As for the Rux fork, it is equipped with a prototype RC+ damper that offers a wide range of adjustments to meet Abby's preferences.Regarding the fork settings, Abby runs her fork with 70 PSI and the compression preset to the tune that SR Suntour developed specifically for her. The rebound is set to one click away from fully open, providing a relatively fast rebound response.For the rear shock, Abby uses a 375lbs coil. Similarly, the rebound is set one click back from fully open, ensuring a quick rebound speed. The compression is set to fully open, allowing for maximum suspension movement and responsiveness.Abby prefers the classic Shimano Saints as her brake of choice. She pairs them with Shimano 205 Ice Tech rotors. However, when it comes to brake pad selection, Abby has a slightly unique setup. She opts for finned Shimano pads in the rear and TRP blue pads in the front. She made this choice because she noticed some rattling from the Shimano pads on rough sections of the track.Abby's preference for a quiet bike during racing makes a lot of sense. When she's racing, her primary focus should be on the task at hand, without any distractions or concerns about potential issues with her bike. By ensuring her bike is quiet, she can have peace of mind and feel more comfortable pushing herself to the limit. Any unexpected noises could indicate a potential problem, and addressing them promptly ensures that her bike is in optimal condition, reducing the chances of any unexpected issues during a race.Maintaining a quiet bike is not only a practical approach but also a mindset that allows Abby to stay fully focused and perform at their best. It's a sensible approach.Abby opts for the Burgtec Ride Wide Alloy DH Handlebar for her handlebars, which she cuts down to a length of 760 mm. She prefers the 22mm rise version of the bar. Despite the availability of the brand's carbon version, Abby deliberately chooses aluminum handlebars for her own safety. In her own words, "crashing is not a rare thing for her," so she values the durability that the aluminum bar provides. One of the advantages she mentions is that you can typically see any damage done to an aluminum bar before it fails, unlike carbon bars, which can develop hidden cracks after significant crashes.To secure the handlebars to the top of her SR Suntour RUX fork, Abby uses a 50mm Burgtec DM MK3 Stem in anodized purple. This choice adds a touch of style and individuality to her bike, as we can all appreciate the presence of more steel bikes with anodized purple components in our lives!Abby sets up her brake levers in a slightly unusual manner. The angle of her front brake lever is a little higher than her rear one, and she positions both brake levers flatter compared to many other riders. She does this because she prefers the way her hands feel on the handlebars while riding, finding it to be a more stable position when she has her hands on the brakes. This setup also allows her to shift her weight over the back of the bike more easily, which is particularly advantageous on steep tracks like Val Di Sole. This subtle adjustment makes a significant difference to riding steep tracks fast.Another interesting addition to Abby's setup is the use of Velcro tape. She applies a portion of the loop side of the Velcro tape strategically to protect her brake hoses and cables from potential cuts caused by her number board. This serves as a practical measure to ensure the protection of the cables and hoses. Additionally, the Velcro tape helps to dampen any vibrations or noise that may arise during rides, contributing to a quieter overall bike.Abby chooses to use the Burgtec Greg Minnaar Bartender Pro grips for her bike. She specifically opts for the harder compound version as she finds the soft ones to be too soft for her liking. Additionally, Abby appreciates the thickness of these grips because she mentions having relatively large hands for a woman. The thicker grips provide her with a more comfortable grip, reducing hand pain when she holds on tightly during her race runs.Abby's BR200 is equipped with Shimano's Saint groupset, known for its durability and performance in downhill riding. She combines this DH workhorse groupset with a set of 165mm FSA cranks. Abby prefers shorter cranks as they provide her with increased ground clearance, particularly useful when navigating through rock gardens.One notable difference from many other DH riders is that Abby has a full 10-speed Shimano Ultegra road cassette on the back of her bike. This choice is purely practical in nature. Abby sometimes needs to ride uphill when she's back home or navigate around the pits and race venues during World Cups. Having the option of a wider range of gears with the Ultegra 11-34 cassette allows her to do that.It's not surprising to find a set of Crankbrothers Mallet pedals on Abby's bike, as they are a popular choice among many riders in the World Cup field. However, Abby has specific preferences when it comes to pedal setup. She likes her cleats to be positioned right in the ball of her foot, ensuring optimal power transfer and control. Abby also prefers to have her foot slightly rotated outwards, as she feels that many cleats tend to point the shoe towards the inside, which she doesn't find comfortable.By setting her cleats to rotate her foot slightly outward and using the additional float provided by the Crankbrothers pedals, Abby enhances her overall comfort on the bike.When it comes to tires, Abby prefers Maxxis. During her practice at Val Di Sole, she used the Maxxis Assegai 29x2.5" with DH casing as her front tire, and a Minion DHR 2 27.5x2.4" with DH casing as her rear tire. Abby doesn't use tire inserts in her wheels and runs tubeless like many other riders. As for tire pressure, when I spoke to her, she mentioned running 21 psi in the front and 26 psi in the back. She experimented with adding 2 psi more in both tires, but in the dusty conditions at Val Di Sole, it made the bike feel a bit unstable. So, she reverted to her current pressure settings.In terms of wheels, Abby goes for more aluminum components. She has a set of DT Swiss FR1500 rims laced to DT Swiss 240 hubs. The BR200 is purpose-built as a "mullet" bike, meaning it has a mixed wheel size setup with a 29" wheel in the front and a smaller 27.5" wheel in the rear.Last but by no means least, there is a Burgtec Cloud saddle and the brand's carbon seatpost, which is the only carbon part used on Abby's bike.Big thanks to Abby for her time to do this and Evan Turpen at Contra bikes for his time to.