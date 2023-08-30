Bike Check: Acoustic's V2 Steel High Pivot



This bike may look familiar, and for those of you who saw the V1 bike check earlier this year then it is. Zack is the man behind Acoustic bikes, and made a series of rolling changes to his high-pivot trail bike to better suit the nature of use and improve some user comforts. This is one of two V2 bikes he had at the MADE show, both of which feature a whole host of unique components and some lovely paint jobs. The frame is still made in-house in rural Colorado, but now features some 3D-printed steel parts, to allow for better control over the frame's hard-points, and improve the weight and efficiency of construction. Acoustic V2 Details

• 29" front and rear• Mullet option via link• 150mm frame travel, 160mm fork• 62° head angle (at sag)• 500mm reach• 454mm chainstays at sag, 1/2" growth through travel• 78.5° seat tube angle• 30mm BB drop• Weight: 36-37 lbs

Zach also changed the machining operations for the linkage, now using Ignite Components to handle all things on that front. The bike fittingly comes replete with an Ignite crankset and BB, rounding out the American-made custom bling. That rocker link has a cleverly designed axle connecting the two sides, maintaining stiffness between the two and removing the need for any seatstay bridging.The anodizing on this build was all done by the ano manager at Industry Nine, who did a great job of tone-matching the whole build, in addition to the classy brushed finish work on a few select components. Certainly bright and assertive, but I'm a fan.Kinematically, things are fairly similar to the V1 we covered, with the overall weight greatly reduced thanks to the structurally optimized 3D-printed frame components, as well as a suspension switch from coil to air.