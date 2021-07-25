Bike Check: Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Dissent 297 - Red Bull Hardline 2021

Jul 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

BIKE CHECK
Adam Brayton's
Nukeproof Dissent
Photography by Dan Griffiths Courtesy of Red Bull


Adam Brayton joins quite a few other riders in running a mullet setup for Hardline this year, but his race bike features a unique build with a mixture of parts from Hope, SRAM and Renthal. Before the racing got underway, we caught up with Adam to get the details on his Nukeproof Dissent 297. Despite the huge hits and relentless technicality of the Hardline course, Adam apparently hasn't made too many changes from his regular World Cup set up, instead preferring the consistency of a familiar feeling bike.


Nukeproof Dissent Details

Frame: Nukeproof Dissent 297 // Size: Medium
Fork: Fox 40
Shock: Fox DHX2 // 500lb Spring
Wheels: Hope Fortus 30 Rims with Hope Pro 4 DH Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai and DHR II // 25 psi Front and 28psi Rear // Cushcore Front & Rear
Drivetrain: Sram GX Mech, Sram X0 Shifter, Hope 7-Speed Cassette and 165mm Hope Evo Cranks
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Brakes: Hope V4 brakes // 200mm Rotors
Bar/Stem: 31.8mm Renthal Fat Bars 760mm and 50mm Integra stem
More info: Nukeproof

Adam Brayton's build on his Dissent features plenty of parts from the UK with a complete Renthal cockpit and Hope brakes, cranks, wheels and cassette.


For the huge features on the Hardline course Adam opted to go for a 500lb spring on his bike.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Nukeproof Nukeproof Dissent Adam Brayton DH Racing Hardline


5 Comments

  • 10 3
 Can pinkbike just title these articles “pictures of _______’s bike” not a bike check. I learned absolutely nothing about how to set up my bike from this. A true bike check has some info and reasons why the athlete prefers x over y. In turn then an average joe can go try tweaking their bike to see if it helps them. It’s a cool bike and I love the pictures.
  • 1 1
 shhhhh
  • 2 0
 You dont want to be setting up your bike like a hardline rider
  • 7 0
 Thankfully everyone has a DHF copy by today, otherwise they could get confused with this new Assegai.
  • 2 0
 Nice bike grandad!

Post a Comment



