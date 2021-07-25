Bike Check: Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Dissent 297 - Red Bull Hardline 2021



Adam Brayton joins quite a few other riders in running a mullet setup for Hardline this year, but his race bike features a unique build with a mixture of parts from Hope, SRAM and Renthal. Before the racing got underway, we caught up with Adam to get the details on his Nukeproof Dissent 297. Despite the huge hits and relentless technicality of the Hardline course, Adam apparently hasn't made too many changes from his regular World Cup set up, instead preferring the consistency of a familiar feeling bike.



