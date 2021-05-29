Bike Check: Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Giga 290 Carbon

During the Gravity Events Downhill Series round 1, I managed to catch up with Adam Brayton and have a chat to him about his shiny, new Nukeproof Giga 290 Carbon. It may seem like Adam brought a knife to a gun fight using an enduro bike for a DH event, and maybe a few years ago that might be true, but now with the new breed of long travel enduro bikes that's no longer the case. This is something I brought up with Adam and asked why he picked this bike to use over his Nukeproof Dissent 290. He said he felt that with the pedally sections on the track and the way that the Giga rides, he felt it was the tool for the job. This, to me, is something I think has some merit for 90% of the UK downhill races where there isn't crazy elevation and quite often large pedally sections thrown in so a long travel enduro bike (or as Nukeproof put it Super Enduro bike) starts to make a lot of sense.



Adam's Giga is obviously a complete custom build with plenty of Hope's CNC machined loveliness scattered all over the bike. His plan to use his Giga proved to be a smart one as he took home 4th place in a stacked UK Elite field at Gravity Events downhill series round 1.







Adam Brayton // Hope Factory Racing

Age: 32

Hometown: Lake District

Height: 5ft8in

Weight: 160lbs

Instagram: @adbrayton

