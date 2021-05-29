Bike Check: Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Giga 290 Carbon

During the Gravity Events Downhill Series round 1, I managed to catch up with Adam Brayton and have a chat to him about his shiny, new Nukeproof Giga 290 Carbon. It may seem like Adam brought a knife to a gun fight using an enduro bike for a DH event, and maybe a few years ago that might be true, but now with the new breed of long travel enduro bikes that's no longer the case. This is something I brought up with Adam and asked why he picked this bike to use over his Nukeproof Dissent 290. He said he felt that with the pedally sections on the track and the way that the Giga rides, he felt it was the tool for the job. This, to me, is something I think has some merit for 90% of the UK downhill races where there isn't crazy elevation and quite often large pedally sections thrown in so a long travel enduro bike (or as Nukeproof put it Super Enduro bike) starts to make a lot of sense.
Adam's Giga is obviously a complete custom build with plenty of Hope's CNC machined loveliness scattered all over the bike. His plan to use his Giga proved to be a smart one as he took home 4th place in a stacked UK Elite field at Gravity Events downhill series round 1.
|I thought the Giga would be well suited to the track. It was a lot of fun to ride and I can’t wait to race some enduros on it this season!—Adam Brayton
The Giga 290 Carbon, is Nukeproof's new "super" enduro bike with 170mm of rear travel when running 29" wheels. The Giga is a UD Carbon Fibre frame with an adjustable main pivot, internally piped cable routing, ISCG 05 mounts, threaded 73mm BB and Boost 148mm rear axle spacing. There is 3D contoured rubber frame protection to be found in all the normal locations around the chainstay and under the bottom bracket. Interestingly, there is a factory fitted clear paint protection kit fitted to all Giga's as standard and Adam's is no different. Adam's Giga is in gloss black, which is not available to buy right now, although with bike availability as it is they're pretty hard to buy in any colour. If you want more information on the Nukeproof Giga, check out Mike Kazimer's first ride review here
Adam is running a full complement of Fox suspension and dropper post. Starting with the forks, these are a Fox 38 Float, Factory Series fork, with 38mm Kashima coated stanchions offset at 44mm, which are housing a Grip 2 Damper, running 180mm of travel.
The rear travel is taken care of by a Fox Float X2, Factory Series shock with a Kashima coating. The X2 has the 2 Position lever to allow for locking out on long fire road climbs. Adam is still running the Nukeproof custom tune in the X2 that came with the bike, the same as anyone else who buys a Giga, the X2 is a 205x60mm size with a Trunnion mount. The Fox Transfer dropper seat post is again the factory version which is again Kashima coated and is 170mm in travel.
Adam had the privilege of running the number one plate at round one of the Gravity Events series. This was attached to his full Renthal cockpit set up with Adam running a Renthal carbon fatbar with a 20mm rise and cut down to 760mm wide mounted to a Renthal Apex 35 stem which is 40mm long. All finished off with a set of Renthal Lock-On Traction Grips in black. The camo tape has made another appearance protecting the Renthal bars from rubbing from the cable ties used to hold the number board to the bike.
Braking is taken care of by Hope's popular Tech 3 E4 brake front and rear. The 4 piston brakes are a CNC machined one-piece design machined totally in-house by hope in Barnoldswick, Lancashire. Adam has fitted Hope's 200mm, floating and vented rotors front and back. There are some nice colour touches on Adam's set up with the orange screws in both of the tech 3 lever adjusters. There are also matching orange washers on the caliper bolts just to tie it all in.
Adam is running Hope's Evo Crankset with 170mm long crank arms and a spiderless Hope narrow wide 32 tooth chainring. Mounted to the ISCG 05 mounts on the Giga frame is a Hope Slick Guide Short chainguide for added security from dropping chains when you're riding as hard as Adam is known for. Adam is running Crankbrothers Mallet clipless pedals
Adam is running a SRAM 10-51 GX eagle cassette, chain, rear mech and shifter.
Wheel-wise Adam has a set of 29" Hope Fortus 30 wheels with Pro 4 hubs front and back. The Hope Fortus rims are a Welded 6061 T6 Aluminium rim with eyelets, 30mm wide rim and are laced to a set of Hope Pro 4 hubs with 32 Black Sapim Race stainless steel double butted spokes built with silver brass nipples. Adam is running Cushcore inserts front and rear along with Double Down Maxxis tyres which is another indicator this bike is built to be ridden hard. Tyre-wise there is a Maxxis Minion DHF that is 2.5" wide and on the rear is a Maxxis Dissector that is 2.4" wide. There is no denying this bike is set up to take the hits, that's for sure.
Thanks to Ad for spending the time between practice and his race run for me to do this bike check.
