Bike Check: Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Prototype From Red Bull Hardline

In preparation for the notorious Red Bull Hardline that challenges the likes of the world's top downhill specialists, Adam Brayton has built up a custom painted Nukeproof DH bike. This is special bike for a few reasons, as Adam describes it as his "dream bike". The prototype frame is the same as what other Nukeproof team riders Ronan Dunne and Chris Cumming have been riding at the last handful of World Cup races, but Brayton has put his own touch on the finish. With no visible welds under the crafty camouflage theme prepared by Elite Refinish, the frame looks to be a carbon evolution of Nukeproof's Dissent model.



Gas to Flat, a nickname Adam picked up for his ability to hold strong under the heaviest landings, has fitted bright and shiny components from his long-term sponsors; Hope, FOX, Renthal, and Maxxis. Scouring the frame with more detail shows that there is a chainstay length adjustment and he's continuing to stick with the mixed wheel sizes. This bike is getting put through some serious forces on the Hardline track but those parts have been trusted staples under Brayton for the last couple of seasons.





Adam Brayton

Hometown: Lake District, UK

Age: 33

Height: 173cm / 5'8"

Weight: 70kg / 154lb

Instagram: @adbrayton

