Bike Check: Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Prototype From Red Bull Hardline

Sep 9, 2022
by Matt Beer  

Adam Brayton's
Nukeproof
Prototype

In preparation for the notorious Red Bull Hardline that challenges the likes of the world's top downhill specialists, Adam Brayton has built up a custom painted Nukeproof DH bike. This is special bike for a few reasons, as Adam describes it as his "dream bike". The prototype frame is the same as what other Nukeproof team riders Ronan Dunne and Chris Cumming have been riding at the last handful of World Cup races, but Brayton has put his own touch on the finish. With no visible welds under the crafty camouflage theme prepared by Elite Refinish, the frame looks to be a carbon evolution of Nukeproof's Dissent model.

Gas to Flat, a nickname Adam picked up for his ability to hold strong under the heaviest landings, has fitted bright and shiny components from his long-term sponsors; Hope, FOX, Renthal, and Maxxis. Scouring the frame with more detail shows that there is a chainstay length adjustment and he's continuing to stick with the mixed wheel sizes. This bike is getting put through some serious forces on the Hardline track but those parts have been trusted staples under Brayton for the last couple of seasons.

Adam Brayton s Scout 275 Fox Hope spec
Adam Brayton
Hometown: Lake District, UK
Age: 33
Height: 173cm / 5'8"
Weight: 70kg / 154lb
Instagram: @adbrayton

Nukeproof Prototype Downhill Bike Spec
Frame: Nukeproof Prototype, size MD, mixed wheels, short chainstay position
Shock: Fox DHX2, 500lb spring
Fork: Fox 40, 97 PSI, 5 volume spacers
Wheels: Hope Fortus rims on Pro 4 DH hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai, DHR II (25, 28 PSI)
Derailleur & shifter: SRAM XO1 DH 7-spd
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Brakes: Hope Tech 4 E4
Cockpit: Renthal 31.8 Fatbar 20x760mm, 50mm stem
More info: nukeproof.com

bigquotesForks are at 97psi I believe, with 5 tokens. 500 lbs spring - I’ve generally gone up a bit on everything. Rebound a couple clicks slower. Hope E4 not the V4 just because I’m only 70kg. Hope DH hub in the rear for a dishless wheel. Tires are 28 rear and 25 front off top of my head. Think that’s about it!

Bass to Flat?

Alloy Renthal handlebars. I'm surprised there aren't proper moto bars on here with the distance the riders are blasting at Hardline.

Brakes - you're going to need those for this race. Adam prefers the less powerful E4 version of the Hope Tech 4 brakes which feature a revamped lever design.

A newly shaped, dual bolt Hope seat clamp seems to have popped up.

Realtree and raw. The contrasting color scheme shows off the mill work that Hope is known for and conceals the prototype frame shapes.

The Hope Pro 4 DH hub has extra wide flange spacing that only works with SRAM's XD cassette to maximize the spoke bracing angle for a stronger wheel -might need those out there!

FOX's hunter orange pairs well with the Reeltree camo.


Hardline isn't your typical DH track.


10 Comments

  • 1 1
 You can run Zee/Saint on the Pro 4 DH hub, 7 gears and spacers from a 10 speed Shimano cassette and then fill in the rest of the space on the hub driver with various spacers from a single speed kit. Set the derailleur limit and you’re golden.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a sweet addition to the lineup, not to mention an amazing paintjob!
  • 4 0
 I just can't see it...
  • 1 0
 At least the orange fork isn’t out of place.
  • 1 0
 I’m shocked Brayton is so light! Dude looks like an absolute tank!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a high pivot Giga with a bigger shock
  • 1 0
 paintjob is bomb
  • 1 1
 Is that a transition tr420?
  • 1 1
 2 bolt seat post clamp?!?
Is that necessary?
  • 1 0
 Jackson is going to win





