PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Adam Brayton's Scott Gambler - Andorra World Cup 2018

Jul 13, 2018
by Paul Aston  

BIKE CHECK
Adam Brayton's
Scott Gambler
Photography by Ross Bell


Gas to Flat, the Keswick Kestrel, Leather Head, the man from the north with many nicknames, Adam Brayton. Ross Bell caught up with his mechanic, Daniel Bladon, to check out the Scott Gambler racing rig that rode to 13th place in Val Di Sole last week.

You can always rely on any Hope rider or employee (Hope provide all of their staff a bike of their choice fully pimped with their own parts) to have a bike that has next level of attention to detail and anodized goodness. Adam rides a custom painted Scott Gambler, with the majority of the components from Hope, with Öhlins suspension and Maxxis Tires.

At a claimed 5'8", (Bladon thinks he's actually shorter) Adam rides a medium frame, with a +8mm reach adjust headset. Mounted on a 50mm stem, the bars are cut to 760mm, but are closer to 770mm with the Hope lock-on grips. The suspension is now full Öhlins, and he has a 548lb rear spring. Yes, 548lb – every single spring is measured at the factory and the actual weight is printed on.



The Keswick Kestrel aka Adam Brayton is stoked as he soars onto the top step

Adam Brayton
Hope Technology
Height: 5'8" / 173cm
Weight: 163lbs / 74kg
Instagram: @adbrayton

Brayton is running Maxxis Assegai tires front and rear. Surprisingly he still runs inner tubes as the team still hasn't found a tubeless solution that Adam can't tear off. Contrary to the benefit of tubeless for most people, Adam can actually run lower pressures with tubes than without, get more grip, and not burp them. 21psi front and 24psi rear, with a secret rim-taping strategy for added reliability.

Brayton's Gambler Details

Frame: Alloy mainframe, carbon swingarm
Size: Medium, 415mm reach +8mm reach adjust
Wheel size: 27.5"
Fork: Öhlins DH Race
Shock: Öhlins TTX22 with 548lb spring
Wheels: Hope DH with Pro4 Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai
Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle XX1
Brakes: Hope Tech 3
Cockpit: Hope Tech Bar 760mm, Hope 50mm stem

Adam rides Hope's alloy handlebars that are 760mm wide, but closer to 770mm with the lock-on Hope grips.


Adam clips in to Crank Brother's Mallet E pedals

Hope Pro4 Hubs, what else.
+8mm of reach adjust on the medium-sized frame.

165mm Hope cranks and a 34t chainring.

A V4 caliper is combined with a custom Tech 3 lever. Adam prefers his custom lever that has the same shape and size of the regular lever, just without the holes drilled into the finger contact point. Rotors are 183mm rear and 203mm on up front.

Hope provide the 7-speed cassette that matches the Hope Pro4 DH specific hub.

Ohlins front and rear. After running a BoXXer fork with a coil spring and Ohlins damper cartridge for years, Adam now has the full fork. He was shtum on settings, but they went up 10psi in the main chamber last week in Val di Sole compared to the setting they liked during testing. The first race on the new fork in VDS went well, with his best result of the year finishing in 13th.


MENTIONS: @rossbell @SCOTT-Sports


Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
89287 views
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
78980 views
Eurobike Randoms I - Eurobike 2018
50095 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
46113 views
Yep, Here's Your 13-Speed Drivetrain - Eurobike 2018
44442 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
41704 views
Media Days Randoms I: Paul Finally Finds a Bike That's Too Big - Eurobike Media Days
38852 views
Eurobike Randoms II - Eurobike 2018
36331 views

20 Comments

  • + 19
 I really REALLY hope this guy wins a WC soon. He's such a beast
  • + 7
 His runs are always awesome to watch. Such a bad ass on the bike. Shame we don’t get to see more of his riding.
  • + 15
 Tubes?!!! But I was told that if I ran tubes in 2018 my bike would explode and kill me, or something. . .
  • + 9
 The trick is to run a tube both below and above a tire insert, one tube with a psi between 6-10 and the other 60-70. Doesn’t matter which one has which pressure.
  • + 5
 Cant really see why no bashguard but a lovely looking bike that. Another rider that doesn't go for the whole ultra long reach thing too, at 420mm that should theoretically be un-rideable on a local trail ride let alone at WC dh level.
  • + 9
 I would fuck that bike
  • + 15
 At least buy it dinner and a few drinks first. Big Grin
  • + 7
 @bman33: youtu.be/1FlJsZTpcXs
"would you like a whisky?
- oh yeah just a finger
- wouldn't you want a whisky first?..."
  • + 1
 KY chain lube?
  • + 1
 @qreative-bicycle: Big Grin Big Grin
  • + 1
 @qreative-bicycle: tu bluffes martoni
  • + 1
 I was watching the VDS practice n quali vids earlier thinking 'Braytons bike, and kit are the best looking on the hill by a country mile!'. Seeing it on here in more detail just confirmed it Big Grin
  • + 2
 Ah, a 180 rotor!
So that's where the gas to that comes from, he can't stop quick enough! ????

Bike's mint
  • + 1
 This just proves that I definitely don't need a 200mm rotor on my trail bike...
  • + 1
 I love my bikes, but having a full hope build would be sweet...just looks plain nice
  • + 3
 Sram xx1 Eagle
  • + 1
 Any idea who did the paint job? Looks pretty nice.
  • + 1
 Hope sounds not bad to work for.

No bash guard?
  • + 1
 It looked pretty mint at Rheola a few weeks ago
  • + 1
 Hope fanboy's wet dream.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035823
Mobile Version of Website