Bike Check: Adrien Dailly's Beefed-Up, DH-ready Lapierre Spicy

Aug 4, 2020
by Matt Wragg  


Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Adrien Dailly's
DH-ready Lapierre Spicy
Bike Check

Since we lasted looked at Adrien Dailly's Lapierre Spicy last year it has take a turn for the burly. It is a bigger bike in every single way. For a start he has moved up from a 445mm reach medium, to a 468mm reach large. Alongside that he has gone from the short chainstay setting to the longer one, then beyond that as the custom link for his shock also extends the chainstay a little. Out front the wheel has gone up to 29, although he prefers to stay at 27.5 out back. In fact, about the only place that isn't a wild as before is the angle-adjust headset, coming down from 2 degrees to just 0.5 degrees with the larger wheel and bigger fork. This is the bike he rode to victory at the regional DH in Isola 2000 this weekend, just ahead of a certain Loic Bruni...

Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Details
Height 5'8" / 172cm
Weight 145 lb / 66kg
Hometown Nice, France
Model Lapierre Spicy
Frame Size Large
Wheel Size 29/27.5"
Suspension Rockshox Zeb & Super Deluxe Coil
Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM Guide G2
Cockpit Tag Metals
Tyre pressures 1.3 + 1.7bar / 19 + 24psi

Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Away from the races, Adrien is one of the few riders who retains his mechanic, Craig, full-time through the year so they can continually work on improving the bike (Loic is one of the few others who does this too). Most racers contract their mechanics to support them at the races and key events, but the mechanic needs to find other work for the rest of the year to support themselves. In fact, the topic opens many cans of worms as to how race teams are setup - after all F1 and MotoGP mechanics don't need to find a second job once the chequered flag drops and it is clear that to achieve the best possible setup it takes far more time than is available at race weekends and a couple of carefully curated test sessions per year. The tape on the fork leg is a giveaway of the datalogging kit that has been mounted at some point, evidence of all the preparation that goes on away from the public eye.

Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Shock
Travel 185mm
Spring 325lb Super Alloy Racing
Compression Medium
Rebound Light


Fork
Travel 180mm
Pressure 60PSI
Tokens 2 tokens
LSC 5 clicks
HSC fully open
Rebound 10 clicks

Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg
That is not the standard linkage on this bike - this custom-machined piece allows him to run a longer stroke shock and increase the progression enough to run a coil, although he finds the upcoming EWS in Zermatt quite pedally, so will probably go back to the standard link and an air shock for that. That gives him 185mm out back, up from the stock 170mm. Up front he has kept the fork to 180mm, not pushing it out to the maximum 190mm as the link raises the BB already, so keeping the fork a touch lower keeps the BB at a more manageable height.

Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg
The bar is a 20mm rise, 35mm diameter Tag Metals carbon bar, mated to 35mm stem. It may be a DH race, but Adrien is still running Guide G2s over Codes as he prefers a lighter brake - in fact he is only running a 200mm disc at the front because the Zeb won't accept a 180mm. At the rear it's a 180mm disc all the way. Naturally the dropper post is gone for DH racing.

Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg
For a DH race he has gone up slightly in chainring size to 36t - when we last looked at his bike he was racing enduro with a 34t.
Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Come Zermatt he will back running Eagle, but for this weekend it's a 7-speed X01 DH transmission.

Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Challenge 06 Descente. Isola 2000 France. Photo by Matt Wragg
For our last bike check there was still much secrecy around the Zipp wheels, but now they are out in the open and he's comfortable racing DH on them (although it's worth remembering that as fast as Adrien may be, he is incredibly smooth and precise rider and they probably wouldn't encourage you to bounce off every rock on your local Dh with them). Those wheels are shod with his regular choice of Michelin Wild Enduros, just with the burlier front tyre on both front and rear. For an EWS he would run something faster rolling and in fact has spent some considerable time this winter testing different tyre combinations ready for race day.


31 Comments

  • 10 1
 Them abs!
  • 3 60
flag viatch (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 if thats the first thing you noticed....has your mom told you to pick a rainbow color yet?
  • 15 0
 @viatch: straight as an arrow here and I'm impressed by those abs too. A guy complimenting another guy's physique doesn't imply anything about their sexuality.
  • 14 1
 @viatch: leave your homophobia in 2005, friend
  • 9 0
 @viatch: yikes dude. grow up. Dude is ripped.
  • 2 0
 @viatch: edgy
  • 8 1
 @viatch: Look at the homophobe trying to dehumanize another and attempting to assert his masculinity. Has your therapist explained your construction of heterosexual masculinity is based in part on not being seen as gay? Bigotry is an ugly color and rainbows are beautiful.
  • 4 0
 @viatch: hey @brianpark @mikelevy @mikekazimer - this kind of comment falls under the new ban policy no?
  • 2 0
 @gnarnaimo: Nice dude!
  • 1 0
 Perfectly fine to call out sexiness whenever ya want. Respect to that hard work(outs)
  • 3 0
 It's amazing to me the bikes have come full circle. I used to have a 2005 Demo 8 with a Marz. 66 up front with 180mm of travel. It's funny to see bikes going back to this style although much better geo. at that.
  • 3 0
 i just assumed the bike had dual crown forks! that Zeb makes this a freeride beast
  • 3 0
 that mustache, its wonderful. also, only 132 pounds?!
  • 3 0
 Erk, supposed to be 145.
  • 5 0
 @mattwragg: Only 145 lbs?
  • 9 0
 @Lanebobane: We use kgs here in the civilised world and he weighs 66 of them, I have no idea what that translates to in your old world parlance. The internet said 145, which was more than 132, so I added it.

Wink
  • 1 0
 How to be good at bikes:
Be small. Be ripped. Be good at bikes. Being French I swear helps too.
  • 1 0
 I don't get it. A DH bike with a single crown fork and a puny 15 mm axle. I would gladly add a half pound and slap a Fox 40 up front.
  • 2 0
 Yea but you didnt win this race and neither did Bruni on a Ohlins Dual Crown. Daily is a small dude and probably flexes a fork less at full charge than my fat ass does just sitting on it. He doesnt need all that extra material, as evident by his win.
  • 1 0
 well, it'd have to be a boxxer... sponsors...
but in all honesty, have you ever had issues with a 15mm axle? i weigh 230 fully kitted and i feel no difference.
  • 1 0
 Remember when Lapierres were some of the best-looking bikes going? Round about up to the end of 26in wheels?
Anyway, looks like they're getting their act together again now.
  • 3 1
 There’s more than just the hike that’s Beefed up...
  • 2 0
 I like a good Enduro-hill bike build!....Downduro?
  • 1 0
 The new spicy is much improved in the looks department over the last few generations. Much want.
  • 2 0
 Hes fleeeeexing

Signed:

Richie Aprile
  • 1 0
 Hopefully that custom linkage can be out for sale to the public!
  • 1 0
 Sick bike Love the color. CAn you get these in the US?
  • 3 3
 Maybe his full time mechanic could knit him a shirt in the offseason.
  • 1 2
 At least a manly scarf.
  • 1 0
 Head angle, Chainstay?
  • 1 0
 yes, it has both.

Post a Comment



