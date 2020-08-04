Bike Check: Adrien Dailly's Beefed-Up, DH-ready Lapierre Spicy

Details

Height 5'8" / 172cm

Weight 145 lb / 66kg

Hometown Nice, France

Model Lapierre Spicy

Frame Size Large

Wheel Size 29/27.5"

Suspension Rockshox Zeb & Super Deluxe Coil

Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM Guide G2

Cockpit Tag Metals

Tyre pressures 1.3 + 1.7bar / 19 + 24psi



Away from the races, Adrien is one of the few riders who retains his mechanic, Craig, full-time through the year so they can continually work on improving the bike (Loic is one of the few others who does this too). Most racers contract their mechanics to support them at the races and key events, but the mechanic needs to find other work for the rest of the year to support themselves. In fact, the topic opens many cans of worms as to how race teams are setup - after all F1 and MotoGP mechanics don't need to find a second job once the chequered flag drops and it is clear that to achieve the best possible setup it takes far more time than is available at race weekends and a couple of carefully curated test sessions per year. The tape on the fork leg is a giveaway of the datalogging kit that has been mounted at some point, evidence of all the preparation that goes on away from the public eye.



Shock

Travel 185mm

Spring 325lb Super Alloy Racing

Compression Medium

Rebound Light





Fork

Travel 180mm

Pressure 60PSI

Tokens 2 tokens

LSC 5 clicks

HSC fully open

Rebound 10 clicks





That is not the standard linkage on this bike - this custom-machined piece allows him to run a longer stroke shock and increase the progression enough to run a coil, although he finds the upcoming EWS in Zermatt quite pedally, so will probably go back to the standard link and an air shock for that. That gives him 185mm out back, up from the stock 170mm. Up front he has kept the fork to 180mm, not pushing it out to the maximum 190mm as the link raises the BB already, so keeping the fork a touch lower keeps the BB at a more manageable height.

The bar is a 20mm rise, 35mm diameter Tag Metals carbon bar, mated to 35mm stem. It may be a DH race, but Adrien is still running Guide G2s over Codes as he prefers a lighter brake - in fact he is only running a 200mm disc at the front because the Zeb won't accept a 180mm. At the rear it's a 180mm disc all the way. Naturally the dropper post is gone for DH racing.

For a DH race he has gone up slightly in chainring size to 36t - when we last looked at his bike he was racing enduro with a 34t. Come Zermatt he will back running Eagle, but for this weekend it's a 7-speed X01 DH transmission.

For our last bike check there was still much secrecy around the Zipp wheels, but now they are out in the open and he's comfortable racing DH on them (although it's worth remembering that as fast as Adrien may be, he is incredibly smooth and precise rider and they probably wouldn't encourage you to bounce off every rock on your local Dh with them). Those wheels are shod with his regular choice of Michelin Wild Enduros, just with the burlier front tyre on both front and rear. For an EWS he would run something faster rolling and in fact has spent some considerable time this winter testing different tyre combinations ready for race day.