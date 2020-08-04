Bike Check: Adrien Dailly's Beefed-Up, DH-ready Lapierre Spicy

Since we lasted looked at Adrien Dailly's Lapierre Spicy
last year it has take a turn for the burly. It is a bigger bike in every single way. For a start he has moved up from a 445mm reach medium, to a 468mm reach large. Alongside that he has gone from the short chainstay setting to the longer one, then beyond that as the custom link for his shock also extends the chainstay a little. Out front the wheel has gone up to 29, although he prefers to stay at 27.5 out back. In fact, about the only place that isn't a wild as before is the angle-adjust headset, coming down from 2 degrees to just 0.5 degrees with the larger wheel and bigger fork. This is the bike he rode to victory at the regional DH in Isola 2000 this weekend
, just ahead of a certain Loic Bruni...
Details
Height 5'8" / 172cm
Weight 145 lb / 66kg
Hometown Nice, France
Model Lapierre Spicy
Frame Size Large
Wheel Size 29/27.5"
Suspension Rockshox Zeb & Super Deluxe Coil
Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM Guide G2
Cockpit Tag Metals
Tyre pressures 1.3 + 1.7bar / 19 + 24psi
Shock
Travel 185mm
Spring 325lb Super Alloy Racing
Compression Medium
Rebound Light
Fork
Travel 180mm
Pressure 60PSI
Tokens 2 tokens
LSC 5 clicks
HSC fully open
Rebound 10 clicks
The bar is a 20mm rise, 35mm diameter Tag Metals carbon bar, mated to 35mm stem. It may be a DH race, but Adrien is still running Guide G2s over Codes as he prefers a lighter brake - in fact he is only running a 200mm disc at the front because the Zeb won't accept a 180mm. At the rear it's a 180mm disc all the way. Naturally the dropper post is gone for DH racing.
For our last bike check there was still much secrecy around the Zipp wheels, but now they are out in the open and he's comfortable racing DH on them (although it's worth remembering that as fast as Adrien may be, he is incredibly smooth and precise rider and they probably wouldn't encourage you to bounce off every rock on your local Dh with them). Those wheels are shod with his regular choice of Michelin Wild Enduros, just with the burlier front tyre on both front and rear. For an EWS he would run something faster rolling and in fact has spent some considerable time this winter testing different tyre combinations ready for race day.
Be small. Be ripped. Be good at bikes. Being French I swear helps too.
but in all honesty, have you ever had issues with a 15mm axle? i weigh 230 fully kitted and i feel no difference.
Anyway, looks like they're getting their act together again now.
Signed:
Richie Aprile
