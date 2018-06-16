PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Adrien Loron's Norco Rampage - Crankworx Innsbruck

Jun 16, 2018
by Ralf Hauser  

Norco Rampage
Adrien Loron's
Norco Rampage
Photography by Ralf Hauser

The reigning King of Crankworx, Adrien Loron is a hot contender to repeat that feat. On a bike, he's wicked fast, smooth, precise and can rely on a barrage of tricks to constantly place him in the finals of the various formats at Crankworx. With a set of different bikes to choose from – he's got two different hardtails with a very similar setup to pick between Pump Track or something like the Dual Speed & Style competition, as well as his Aurum Carbon downhill rig – the 26-year-old Frenchman comes prepared to shave those hundreds of a second off the clock to make it into the next rounds against his competition.

When he's not racing, Adrien is known for having a gift for designing pump tracks and other jumps all over the world, as part of the Velosolutions team- without a doubt, another area where his knack for precision comes in handy.

Adrien Loron // Velosolutions Norco
Age: 26
Hometown: Carpentras, France
Height: (5 ft 9.3 in, 176 cm)
Weight: (165 lb, 75 kg)
Instagram: @adrienloron

Norco Rampage
Adrien is traveling with two almost identical Norco Rampage builds. One with gears, and one without, including slightly different tire and tire pressure setups.

Norco Rampage
Rectangular tubing and some extra gussets turn the Rampage into an ultra-stiff ride.
Model Name Details
Frame: Norco Rampage
Fork: RockShox Pike DJ, 100 mm
Wheels: Acros Nineteen EN, 26"
Tires: Schwalbe Racing Ralph Performance TLR Addix front, EVO 4X TLE rear
Drivetrain: Sram X01 DH, 10-speed
Brakes: Sram Code RSC
Cockpit: Deity Copperhead 35 mm, Deity Blacklabel bars
Size: Long
Weight: about 11 kg with pedals
More info: www.norco.com

bigquotesTire pressure is really important to me. Even for something like Speed & Style, if it's too soft, it feels like I'm not able to push that hard. Every single time I'm taking a random bike, it's the first thing I check.Adrien Loron

Norco Rampage
Norco Rampage
Adrien can untangle the extra cable when doing barspins, but, whenever the bike is also setup with gears, he doesn't use it. The Deity cockpit uses a stem length of 35 mm with 25 mm rise bars, cut down to 750 mm width.

Norco Rampage
Norco Rampage
This is not your random sticker. Beautiful CNC gusset for added stiffness.


Norco Rampage
Adrien is running a 10-speed, tight-range road cassette, although he's mostly only using 7 speeds from the third cog downwards.

Norco Rampage
Norco Rampage
The Acros Nineteen Enduro hubs can take the loads of sprinting out of the gate repeatedly and are laced to 26" aluminum rims.

Norco Rampage
Norco Rampage
When you can find your name on your Sram product, you've made it. He's running the fork super stiff with 180 psi of pressure, no tokens needed.

Norco Rampage
Norco Rampage
A 34-tooth chainring is mounted to Sram's 170 mm long carbon cranks. He doesn't use a chain guide. Sometimes Adrien is using clipless pedals and sometimes his Acros Flat XL flat pedals, depending on his confidence and tricks he wants to perform.

Norco Rampage
Not your typical end plug. It's a personal touch Adrien has added to his bikes since being a kid. The 20 Euro cent coin is the perfect size for a lock-on grip and much stronger than a plastic plug.

Norco Rampage
Thanks to the adjustable dropouts, he's running the wheelbase as short as possible, depending on the tires he's using. In this setup, it's at 400mm. His Pump Track Rampage is set up even shorter.

Norco Rampage
Norco Rampage
High tire pressure for low rolling resistance. 3.5 bars front and rear on this setup. 5 bars in the front and 4.5 bars in the rear for the Pump Track setup with different tires.

Norco Rampage
Norco Rampage
Deity's Pyston Pivotal system is light and strong. A red anodized Deity Circuit clamp locks the post in place.


MENTIONS: @norcobicycles / @velosolutions / @crankworx / @nr22


