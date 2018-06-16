Bike Check: Adrien Loron's Norco Rampage - Crankworx Innsbruck

The reigning King of Crankworx, Adrien Loron is a hot contender to repeat that feat. On a bike, he's wicked fast, smooth, precise and can rely on a barrage of tricks to constantly place him in the finals of the various formats at Crankworx. With a set of different bikes to choose from – he's got two different hardtails with a very similar setup to pick between Pump Track or something like the Dual Speed & Style competition, as well as his Aurum Carbon downhill rig – the 26-year-old Frenchman comes prepared to shave those hundreds of a second off the clock to make it into the next rounds against his competition.
When he's not racing, Adrien is known for having a gift for designing pump tracks and other jumps all over the world, as part of the Velosolutions team- without a doubt, another area where his knack for precision comes in handy.
|Tire pressure is really important to me. Even for something like Speed & Style, if it's too soft, it feels like I'm not able to push that hard. Every single time I'm taking a random bike, it's the first thing I check.—Adrien Loron
Adrien can untangle the extra cable when doing barspins, but, whenever the bike is also setup with gears, he doesn't use it. The Deity cockpit uses a stem length of 35 mm with 25 mm rise bars, cut down to 750 mm width.
This is not your random sticker. Beautiful CNC gusset for added stiffness.
The Acros Nineteen Enduro hubs can take the loads of sprinting out of the gate repeatedly and are laced to 26" aluminum rims.
When you can find your name on your Sram product, you've made it. He's running the fork super stiff with 180 psi of pressure, no tokens needed.
A 34-tooth chainring is mounted to Sram's 170 mm long carbon cranks. He doesn't use a chain guide. Sometimes Adrien is using clipless pedals and sometimes his Acros Flat XL flat pedals, depending on his confidence and tricks he wants to perform.
Thanks to the adjustable dropouts, he's running the wheelbase as short as possible, depending on the tires he's using. In this setup, it's at 400mm. His Pump Track Rampage is set up even shorter.
High tire pressure for low rolling resistance. 3.5 bars front and rear on this setup. 5 bars in the front and 4.5 bars in the rear for the Pump Track setup with different tires.
Deity's Pyston Pivotal system is light and strong. A red anodized Deity Circuit clamp locks the post in place.
