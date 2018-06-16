Bike Check: Adrien Loron's Norco Rampage - Crankworx Innsbruck

The reigning King of Crankworx, Adrien Loron is a hot contender to repeat that feat. On a bike, he's wicked fast, smooth, precise and can rely on a barrage of tricks to constantly place him in the finals of the various formats at Crankworx. With a set of different bikes to choose from – he's got two different hardtails with a very similar setup to pick between Pump Track or something like the Dual Speed & Style competition, as well as his Aurum Carbon downhill rig – the 26-year-old Frenchman comes prepared to shave those hundreds of a second off the clock to make it into the next rounds against his competition.



When he's not racing, Adrien is known for having a gift for designing pump tracks and other jumps all over the world, as part of the Velosolutions team- without a doubt, another area where his knack for precision comes in handy.





Adrien Loron // Velosolutions Norco

Age: 26

Hometown: Carpentras, France

Height: (5 ft 9.3 in, 176 cm)

Weight: (165 lb, 75 kg)

Instagram: @adrienloron

