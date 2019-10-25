Bike Check: Aggy's Evil Wreckoning LB "The Only Trail Bike at Rampage 2019"

Oct 25, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

BIKE CHECK
Graham Agassiz's
Evil Wreckoning
Photography by Trevor Lyden


No one would argue that Rampage is the place for a downhill bike. Every rider in the event besides Graham Agassiz is on one. Since Evil Bikes doesn't have a downhill bike in their line-up however, they've custom-built a 29er Wreckoning LB frame with 161mm of rear travel for Graham Agassiz to ride today. The 29er trail bike frame is fitted with 27.5" wheels, a 200mm fork and a 1.5 degree angleset to give it a 63° head tube angle. The bike is in the low setting, not extra-low, to keep the bottom bracket at the stock 348mm height despite the modifications.

Push Industries made a custom Elevensix rear shock specifically for Aggy's bike with a Supercross tune in it, which they have never done for a mountain bike before. The 29-year-old says he has yet to bottom it out despite some gargantuan hits in practice.

We caught up with Aggy and Callum Jelly from Evil Bikes as the freerider from Kamloops, BC made a
Aggy getting after it in the golden hour.
Rider Name // Graham Agassiz
Age: 29
Hometown: Kamloops, BC
Instagram: @grahamagassiz
couple of last-minute tweaks to the bike yesterday afternoon ahead of finals at the SRAM tent. He went from 170mm to 165mm XO1 cranks, got the new SRAM oil-slick chain installed, and put a 5mm spacer under the stem to lift their height and added a bit more stanchion through the clamps to make it stiffer.



bigquotesNobody at Evil has ever tested a bike at Rampage so it's a serious thing for us as designers of bikes as well as Aggy riding it. No big bottom outs. Still hasn't bottomed out the 161mm rear end which is crazy.Callum Jelly, Evil Bikes


aggy

aggy
Evil Wreckoning LB Details
Frame: Evil Wreckoning LB, 29er frame, in low position
Shock: Push Industries Elevensix - 161mm rear travel
Fork: RockShox Boxxer 200mm
Wheels: 27.5" We Are One wheels
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 front & Minion DHR 2.4 rear tire
Drivetrain: 7-speed SRAM drivetrain
Brakes: SRAM Guide RSC 220mm rotor front, 200mm rear rotor
Cranks: SRAM XO1 165mm
More info: evil-bikes.com


bigquotesI guess it's not really a trail bike anymore. It's funny because there were some chirps at the beginning and everyone else is bottoming out and buzzing their tires on their seat and I have the quietest bike out there.

It's performing really great, we have a great dialled set-up on it and it's blowing my mind, blowing everyone else's mind. It just goes to show what that suspension design can do out here.Graham Agassiz


aggy
aggy
A tribute to Jordie Lunn and some custom snakeskin vinyl decals. The 1.5 degree angleset gives the Wreckoning LB a 63 degree head tube angle.


aggy
aggy
Chromag saddle and pedals.


aggy
SRAM had just put on an oil-slick 7-speed cassette and chain when we grabbed the bike for photos. We saw this on Brendan Semenuk's prototype AXS drivetrain at Crankworx Whistler, but Aggy is riding a mechanical GX derailleur.

aggy
Aggy will be running the 200mm Boxxer with 160psi and 5 tokens, a set-up that has loads of ramp for the big landings of Rampage.
aggy
Sensus grips are the only thing that are showing a bit of wear, but Aggy says it's not because he's superstitious.


bigquotesI have some fresh ones. I haven't really thought about it too much actually. Maybe I'll put some fresh ones on but I like them just a little worn in like that.


The 161mm Evil Wreckoning has a custom Elevensix rear shock with a Supercross tune in it, which Push Industries says they have never done for a mountain bike before.

aggy
Aggy chose a Maxxis DHR 2.4 rear tire to help with braking and is running a 220mm rotor in the front and a 200mm rear rotor.

aggy
165mm cranks for finals day since you don't need the length for pedalling in a Rampage run and the shorter cranks give Aggy an extra bit of security with the low bottom bracket.


bigquotesI was pretty nervous this morning but then we finally hit everything on the line. We have arguably some of the biggest hits on the whole course so it feels great. Huge weight off the shoulders. Last year I wasn't mentally there, body wasn't there, but this year I feel really good. It's been great.

My goal is just to get down. I mean now that I've hit everything, that was the biggest goal. Now I've just got to put it in a line and get down. It's a heavy line, it scares the shit out of me, but I'm feeling good about it. Stoked to get down and make it home safely.Graham Agassiz on Thursday afternoon


36 Comments

  • 24 1
 Has a water bottle cage ✔️
  • 19 4
 If Agassiz still hasn't bottomed out the 161mm of rear travel at rampage, maybe it's time to open up the compression a bit
  • 12 7
 Well, you know best.
  • 1 1
 @spaceofades: someone better send a carrier pigeon down to rampage straight away.
  • 7 0
 Can someone explain what they mean by “Elevensix rear shock with a Supercross tune in it, which Push Industries says they have never done for a mountain bike before.”?

I’m not familiar with the moto world. Smile
  • 1 0
 As far as I understand it shifts the ''normal'' balance you try to achieve between small bump compliance and bottom out resistance, alllll the way into the outfield of bottom out/big hit resistance. Which kinda makes sense for rampage. In supercross because of all the square edged hits and relatively smoother surface between jumps/berms there's less need for that small bump compliance and more support needed for big impacts.

In case of a mtb-shock on a normal bike I imagine that would ride pretty terrible, hence why Push hadn't done it before.
  • 1 0
 It probably simply means they tune it as if the bike is hitting 70ft jumps like a moto might ...
  • 6 0
 The Wreckoning taking on Rampage. If there was any doubt that I'm overbiked for my trails, this solidly confirms. And yet... don't even care. Such a great bike.
  • 6 0
 Should've mounted a bottle cage and taken a swig of Monster mid-air.
  • 1 0
 Whats a trail bike without a bottle cage?!
  • 3 0
 If a trail bike can handle this, I wonder if we’ll see next year. Not sure how I feel about a move to single crown forked trail bikes, bar spins and tailwhips. Emil would win, for sure.
  • 2 0
 He's a nutter! His lie scares the shit out of him, but he's going to do it anyway. Even though I don't think much of Evil bikes and I can't believe he's doing it on a trail bike, I hope he wins! Well him, or Brendog. Aggy, Brendog or Sorge. They would all be great IMO. To be fair, everyone in it is awesome. These are my favourites,
  • 1 0
 *line he means
  • 2 1
 This isn't the first time a short travel bike has been ridden at Rampage.
2001 Stinky's were only 150mm.
2002-2004 they were one 160mm bike.
2008 - Chris Van Dine was on a Cannondale Claymore (Trail Bike) with 180 mm , Kona Stinky's again with 170mm at the time.
2013 - Messere and Groves were on Morpheous Loki's 130mm
  • 1 0
 Sorge on the Giant Faith... 180 rear with a 200 dual crown.
  • 4 0
 Not a trail bike given the mods but what eva
  • 1 0
 Yeah, that is essentially what every downhill bike is in the first place.. a trail bike with bigger fork, shock, and different linkage..

Weren't these bikes getting warrantied like crazy at one point? That might be the more risky thing here than the 'trail' bike claim.
  • 2 0
 Down-Duro
  • 6 2
 Shout out to pinkbike for quit hating on Evil.
  • 6 3
 Over-forking has made that STA unacceptable.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, that and the lack of dropper really wrecks the seated climbing position. ????
  • 2 0
 I can hear all the stock Wreckoning owners at the local trail heads now: It's a Rampage bike!
  • 4 2
 I wreckon that is a nice bike.
  • 2 0
 Callum Jelly.. Great name
  • 1 0
 a hardtail wouldnt bottom out either. should have went old school and put him on the EVIL imperial with a super monster.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if this bike check will satisfy the mob....lol
  • 1 0
 No dropper? *Shakes head*
  • 1 0
 First downcountry, and now Down-Trail!
  • 1 0
 So which bike Aggy normal has when he rides downhill?
  • 1 0
 I wreckon that's not a trail bike anymore. False advertising
  • 1 0
 Gragam lol
  • 2 2
 Looks like a Scott Gambler
  • 1 0
 oof
  • 1 0
 They see me rolling.....
  • 1 1
 Nice to see PB show something evil for a change.
  • 1 0
 Supercross tune?

Post a Comment



