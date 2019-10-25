No one would argue that Rampage is the place for a downhill bike. Every rider in the event besides Graham Agassiz is on one. Since Evil Bikes doesn't have a downhill bike in their line-up however, they've custom-built a 29er Wreckoning LB frame with 161mm of rear travel for Graham Agassiz to ride today. The 29er trail bike frame is fitted with 27.5" wheels, a 200mm fork and a 1.5 degree angleset to give it a 63° head tube angle. The bike is in the low setting, not extra-low, to keep the bottom bracket at the stock 348mm height despite the modifications.



Push Industries made a custom Elevensix rear shock specifically for Aggy's bike with a Supercross tune in it, which they have never done for a mountain bike before. The 29-year-old says he has yet to bottom it out despite some gargantuan hits in practice.



We caught up with Aggy and Callum Jelly from Evil Bikes as the freerider from Kamloops, BC made a

Rider Name // Graham Agassiz

Age: 29

Hometown: Kamloops, BC

Instagram: @grahamagassiz

//Kamloops, BC

Nobody at Evil has ever tested a bike at Rampage so it's a serious thing for us as designers of bikes as well as Aggy riding it. No big bottom outs. Still hasn't bottomed out the 161mm rear end which is crazy. — Callum Jelly, Evil Bikes

Evil Wreckoning LB Details

Frame: Evil Wreckoning LB, 29er frame, in low position

Shock: Push Industries Elevensix - 161mm rear travel

Fork: RockShox Boxxer 200mm

Wheels: 27.5" We Are One wheels

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 front & Minion DHR 2.4 rear tire

Drivetrain: 7-speed SRAM drivetrain

Brakes: SRAM Guide RSC 220mm rotor front, 200mm rear rotor

Cranks: SRAM XO1 165mm

More info: evil-bikes.com

I guess it's not really a trail bike anymore. It's funny because there were some chirps at the beginning and everyone else is bottoming out and buzzing their tires on their seat and I have the quietest bike out there.



It's performing really great, we have a great dialled set-up on it and it's blowing my mind, blowing everyone else's mind. It just goes to show what that suspension design can do out here. — Graham Agassiz

A tribute to Jordie Lunn and some custom snakeskin vinyl decals. The 1.5 degree angleset gives the Wreckoning LB a 63 degree head tube angle.

Chromag saddle and pedals.

SRAM had just put on an oil-slick 7-speed cassette and chain when we grabbed the bike for photos. We saw this on Brendan Semenuk's prototype AXS drivetrain at Crankworx Whistler , but Aggy is riding a mechanical GX derailleur.

Aggy will be running the 200mm Boxxer with 160psi and 5 tokens, a set-up that has loads of ramp for the big landings of Rampage. Sensus grips are the only thing that are showing a bit of wear, but Aggy says it's not because he's superstitious.

I have some fresh ones. I haven't really thought about it too much actually. Maybe I'll put some fresh ones on but I like them just a little worn in like that.

The 161mm Evil Wreckoning has a custom Elevensix rear shock with a Supercross tune in it, which Push Industries says they have never done for a mountain bike before.

Aggy chose a Maxxis DHR 2.4 rear tire to help with braking and is running a 220mm rotor in the front and a 200mm rear rotor.

165mm cranks for finals day since you don't need the length for pedalling in a Rampage run and the shorter cranks give Aggy an extra bit of security with the low bottom bracket.

I was pretty nervous this morning but then we finally hit everything on the line. We have arguably some of the biggest hits on the whole course so it feels great. Huge weight off the shoulders. Last year I wasn't mentally there, body wasn't there, but this year I feel really good. It's been great.



My goal is just to get down. I mean now that I've hit everything, that was the biggest goal. Now I've just got to put it in a line and get down. It's a heavy line, it scares the shit out of me, but I'm feeling good about it. Stoked to get down and make it home safely. — Graham Agassiz on Thursday afternoon

couple of last-minute tweaks to the bike yesterday afternoon ahead of finals at the SRAM tent. He went from 170mm to 165mm XO1 cranks, got the new SRAM oil-slick chain installed, and put a 5mm spacer under the stem to lift their height and added a bit more stanchion through the clamps to make it stiffer.