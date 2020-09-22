Bike Check: Alexis Cheneviers Trans-Vesubienne Yeti SB100

Details

Height 5'8" / 173cm

Weight 143 lb / 65kg

Hometown Annecy, France

Model Yeti SB100

Frame Size Medium

Wheel Size 29

Suspension Fox 34 Stepcast and Float DPS

Drivetrain & Brakes Shimano XT

Cockpit Raceface

Tyre pressures 1.6 + 1.8bar / 23 + 26psi



At 1.73m tall, Alexis opted for the medium frame.



Shock

Travel 100mm

Sag 35%

Tokens 0

Lockout Remote





Fork

Travel 120mm

Sag 30%

Tokens 2 tokens





As standard the Yeti SB100 does not come with cable guides for a lockout. In a race where seconds are precious and there are some road climbs mixed in, he likes to run one, so working with the team at Fox France (Tribe Sport Group, who also supply his frame, Raceface components and Brake Authority pads and discs) they came up with this solution.

Mavic were not just his employer, but also his sponsor - he is running a pre-production set of carbon Crossmax SLR wheels with a 25mm internal width rim.

With no sponsor for his drivetrain and brakes he runs workhorse Shimano XTs, but with Brake Authority pads and discs (180mm front, 160mm rear).

The one part of his drivetrain he is supported for is the crank - a Raceface Next SL to keep the weight down. For this race, he ran a 30t chainring paired to a standard 10-50t Eagle XX1 cassette at the back. The non-driveside of the crank and both bar ends are stuffed with tyre plugs as lightweight tyres on these trails have a nasty habit of picking up punctures, which have decided the race on more than one occasion.

He runs a Raceface cockpit, with a low-rise Next SL bar, trimmed down to 750mm and a 60mm stem - not your standard XC racing setup, even if the stem is flipped to keep the stack height down. While he doesn't measure each element of the cockpit he is very particular about their position and it usually takes him a few rides with a new bike to get them in just the right position. The saddle is a minimal Selle Italia X-LR, perched atop a 150mm drop Fox Transfer post. In a somewhat unusual move, he runs the remote on the right-hand side of his bars.

Up front he runs a Hutchinson Taipan in 2.25. Out back is a pre-production Python in 2.25, but with a double ply casing for added security - he notes that it weighs more than a kilo, something that would be unheard of on a pure XC bike. Inside there is nothing special, no race sealant or inserts.

It was not to be for Alexis, 2018 French marathon champion, Emeric Turcat, was stronger than him on the longest climb of the day and he will have to do another year with the number two plate.