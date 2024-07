Bike Check: All 6 Women's Joyride Bikes

Haz showing everyone just what she can do out on the Joyride course.

Alma Wiggberg's Specialized P3



Frame: Specialized P3

Fork: Marzzocchi Bomber DJ

Wheels: Specialized P.Series, 26"

Tires: Specialized Kicker Sport

Brakes: Odyssey BMX Evo 2.5

Bars: Sixpack Millennium

Seat: Sixpack Menace



Natasha Miller's Commencal Absolut RS



Frame: Commencal Absolut RS

Fork: Marzzocchi Bomber DJ

Wheels: SPANK Spike Race 33 26"

Tires: Maxxis Pace 26"

Bars: Title Form

Grips: Title Form

Seat: Title JS1





Shaelen Reno's Propain Trickshot



Frame: Propain Trickshot

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber DJ

Wheels: Stans Flow MK4 26"

Tires: Front: Kenda Booster Pro 26", Rear: Kenda 3-Sixty 26"

Brakes: Shimano Deore XT

Bars: Sixpack Millennium

Seat: Sixpack Menace

Stem: Sixpack Millennium Stem



Harriet Burbidge-Smith's Canyon STCHD 360



Frame: Canyon STCHD 360

Fork: RockShox Pike DJ

Wheels: I9 Dirtjump 306 26"

Tires: Front: Kenda Booster Park 26", Rear: Kenda 3-Sixty 26"

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate, 160mm rotor

Bars: Title AH1

Grips: Title Form

Stem: Title ST1

Seat: Title JS1

Cranks: SRAM X01





Lisa-Marie Blanc's Commencal Absolut RS



Frame: Commencal Absolut

Fork: RockShox Pike DJ

Wheels: SPANK Spoon 32 24"

Tires: Tioga Powerblock 24 x 2.10

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Bars: Chromag OSX

Seat: Sensus Patriot





Kathi Kuypers' Trek Ticket S



Frame: Trek Ticket S

Fork: RockShox Pike DJ

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate

Wheels: I9 Dirtjump 305 26"

Tires: Kenda Booster Pro 26"

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Cranks: SRAM X01

Bars: Truvativ Descendant 35mm

Stem: Oak Components Eternal Stem 35mm

Seat: Cult x Vans Old Skool Pro





History was made left and right at Red Bull Joyride this year. Perhaps most notably was the presence of a women's field for the first time in the event's history. Six riders from across the world took the Joyride course on and did it with unbelievable grace, style, determination, and confidence. Riders spent the week piecing the course together and getting comfortable on some of the massive features before opening it up in competition Saturday morning.All six riders had a deep bag of tricks they weren't afraid to pull out and Swedish slopestyle rider Alma Wiggberg ended up in first place as well with the Rider of the Day Award with a backflip can, a 360 onto the Surgeon's Platform feature, and a massive no-hander off the cannon log. Full Joyride results can be found here. Between Shaelen Reno's custom Propain Trickshot, complete with the phrase 'Hang on to your t*ts' and Kathi Kuyper's full squish Trek Ticket, the bikes ridden were as unique as each rider's style. Here are all 6 rigs that took on the Joyride course in the women's field.