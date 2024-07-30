Bike Check: All 6 Women's Joyride Bikes

History was made left and right at Red Bull Joyride this year. Perhaps most notably was the presence of a women's field for the first time in the event's history. Six riders from across the world took the Joyride course on and did it with unbelievable grace, style, determination, and confidence. Riders spent the week piecing the course together and getting comfortable on some of the massive features before opening it up in competition Saturday morning.
All six riders had a deep bag of tricks they weren't afraid to pull out and Swedish slopestyle rider Alma Wiggberg ended up in first place as well with the Rider of the Day Award with a backflip can, a 360 onto the Surgeon's Platform feature, and a massive no-hander off the cannon log. Full Joyride results can be found here.
Between Shaelen Reno's custom Propain Trickshot, complete with the phrase 'Hang on to your t*ts' and Kathi Kuyper's full squish Trek Ticket, the bikes ridden were as unique as each rider's style. Here are all 6 rigs that took on the Joyride course in the women's field.