Bike Check: All 6 Women's Joyride Bikes

Jul 30, 2024
by Izzy Lidsky  
Haz Nation had some super clean flips
Haz showing everyone just what she can do out on the Joyride course.

History was made left and right at Red Bull Joyride this year. Perhaps most notably was the presence of a women's field for the first time in the event's history. Six riders from across the world took the Joyride course on and did it with unbelievable grace, style, determination, and confidence. Riders spent the week piecing the course together and getting comfortable on some of the massive features before opening it up in competition Saturday morning.

All six riders had a deep bag of tricks they weren't afraid to pull out and Swedish slopestyle rider Alma Wiggberg ended up in first place as well with the Rider of the Day Award with a backflip can, a 360 onto the Surgeon's Platform feature, and a massive no-hander off the cannon log. Full Joyride results can be found here.

Between Shaelen Reno's custom Propain Trickshot, complete with the phrase 'Hang on to your t*ts' and Kathi Kuyper's full squish Trek Ticket, the bikes ridden were as unique as each rider's style. Here are all 6 rigs that took on the Joyride course in the women's field.

photo
Alma Wiggberg's Specialized P3

Frame: Specialized P3
Fork: Marzzocchi Bomber DJ
Wheels: Specialized P.Series, 26"
Tires: Specialized Kicker Sport
Brakes: Odyssey BMX Evo 2.5
Bars: Sixpack Millennium
Seat: Sixpack Menace

photo


photo



photo
Natasha Miller's Commencal Absolut RS

Frame: Commencal Absolut RS
Fork: Marzzocchi Bomber DJ
Wheels: SPANK Spike Race 33 26"
Tires: Maxxis Pace 26"
Bars: Title Form
Grips: Title Form
Seat: Title JS1


photo


photo



photo
Shaelen Reno's Propain Trickshot

Frame: Propain Trickshot
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber DJ
Wheels: Stans Flow MK4 26"
Tires: Front: Kenda Booster Pro 26", Rear: Kenda 3-Sixty 26"
Brakes: Shimano Deore XT
Bars: Sixpack Millennium
Seat: Sixpack Menace
Stem: Sixpack Millennium Stem

photo


photo



photo
Harriet Burbidge-Smith's Canyon STCHD 360

Frame: Canyon STCHD 360
Fork: RockShox Pike DJ
Wheels: I9 Dirtjump 306 26"
Tires: Front: Kenda Booster Park 26", Rear: Kenda 3-Sixty 26"
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate, 160mm rotor
Bars: Title AH1
Grips: Title Form
Stem: Title ST1
Seat: Title JS1
Cranks: SRAM X01


photo


photo



photo
Lisa-Marie Blanc's Commencal Absolut RS

Frame: Commencal Absolut
Fork: RockShox Pike DJ
Wheels: SPANK Spoon 32 24"
Tires: Tioga Powerblock 24 x 2.10
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Bars: Chromag OSX
Seat: Sensus Patriot


photo


photo



photo
Kathi Kuypers' Trek Ticket S

Frame: Trek Ticket S
Fork: RockShox Pike DJ
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate
Wheels: I9 Dirtjump 305 26"
Tires: Kenda Booster Pro 26"
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Cranks: SRAM X01
Bars: Truvativ Descendant 35mm
Stem: Oak Components Eternal Stem 35mm
Seat: Cult x Vans Old Skool Pro


photo


photo



