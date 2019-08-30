Bike Check: Amaury Pierron's Commencal Supreme DH 29 - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Aug 30, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

BIKE CHECK
Amaury Pierron's
Commencal Supreme 29
Photography by Ross Bell

2018 was a stand out year for Frenchman Amaury Pierron. Taking the overall World Cup title and riding consistently at the top of his game, there was little debate that he was a contender for the title of World Champion, however, after a long season on top coupled with some sickness, the rainbow stripes evaded him.

This year, a similar stage is set. Pierron has once again been consistently riding at the top and the French have taken six of the last seven WC wins. With three wins and not a single finish outside the top-10 this season himself, he's sitting in second place for the WC overall with just two races left... this weekend's World Championships and then finals.

After missing the coveted jersey last year, there's no doubt that Pierron is hungry for the win this weekend and he is no doubt a favorite to take the top step.

Rider Name // Amaury Pierron
Age: 23
Height: 1.8m
Weight: 81kg
Hometown: Brioude, France
Instagram: @amaurypierron4


Pierron has been on the same bike for several years but each season, things have changed a bit. He's still rolling with 29" wheels front and back, steering clear of the mixed wheel size we're seeing some racers running, for the time being.

Commencal Supreme DH 29

Frame: Commencal Supreme DH 29
Shock: RockShox Superdeluxe
Fork: RockShox Boxxer
Wheels: ENVE M9
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary, Ultra Soft. 1.8 bar - front, 1.9 - back
Inserts: None
Drivetrain: SRAM XO
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Cockpit: ENVE M9 handlebar, 800mm; Spank 40mm stem
Size: Large

This season, Pierron has gone from aluminum handlebars and wheels to carbon parts from ENVE. The set up took a bit to get used to at first due to the increased stiffness and he's running somewhat softer suspension settings to help the bike feel similar to his ride last season. He doesn't know what his exact suspension settings are but he runs things "balanced front to back."

The bike has had a new rear end on it since Fort William. The change makes the back of the bike feel stiffer, according to Pierron, and he feels that the energy transfer is better now, especially when pushing the bike into rough sections of the track.

SRAM's XO DH drivetrain rolling up and over the idler pulley on the Supreme DH.

Custom anodized HT pedals.

The Code RSC levers have a good amount of angle to them. A Chris King headset holds things in place.

No adapters needed to step up to the large rotor size here.

ENVE's M9 DH wheels are shrouded in Schwalbe's Magic Mary tires.


ENVE handlebars, a Spank stem, and custom anodized bolts throughout.

Suspension duties out back are managed by a RockShox Super Deluxe shock. Pierron doesn't keep his settings memorized but you can bet that his mechanic knows exactly how many clicks and volume spacers there are.



