Bike Check: Amaury Pierron's Prototype Commencal Supreme - Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Commencal has finally let the cat out of the bag to reveal Amaury Pierron's latest prototype Supreme. The ultra-complex looking suspension design has a mountain of hardware to adjust a lot of variables. Commencal engineer, Arthur Quet, explained that the multitude of bolts and unrefined pieces is purely to test theories at this point. We had Dan Roberts dig into the kinematics a little more to help explain what each piece of the puzzle does
.
The 2018 World Cup Overall Champion is back on the start list after missing the condensed 2020 season from a horrific crash with a list of injuries
, back in August at the French National Championships.
Testing on the latest prototype frame began just a month ago. Amaury said that he felt comfortable quickly with the combination of a new chassis and suspension, but it took some time to get back to race speed.
The vibration dampers are back... and in some new places. You'll spot another one on the top side of the downtube. Is the Axxios system just a placebo effect?
Not all Europeans run their levers horizontal. Amaury's mechanic says the steeper lever angle creates a more attacking position. Shimano XT 4-piston brakes are fitted with Galfer pads and rotors - 223mm front and 203mm rear to mirror the mullet.
