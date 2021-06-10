Bike Check: Amaury Pierron's Prototype Commencal Supreme - Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Jun 10, 2021
by Matt Beer  

Bike Check
Amaury Pierron's
Commencal Supreme Prototype
Photography by Ross Bell

Commencal has finally let the cat out of the bag to reveal Amaury Pierron's latest prototype Supreme. The ultra-complex looking suspension design has a mountain of hardware to adjust a lot of variables. Commencal engineer, Arthur Quet, explained that the multitude of bolts and unrefined pieces is purely to test theories at this point. We had Dan Roberts dig into the kinematics a little more to help explain what each piece of the puzzle does.

The 2018 World Cup Overall Champion is back on the start list after missing the condensed 2020 season from a horrific crash with a list of injuries, back in August at the French National Championships.

Testing on the latest prototype frame began just a month ago. Amaury said that he felt comfortable quickly with the combination of a new chassis and suspension, but it took some time to get back to race speed.
Stoked assss

Amaury Pierron
Age: 25
Hometown: Auvergne, France
Height: 1.8m / 5'11"
Weight: 81kg / 180 lbs
Instagram:@amaurypierron4

The geometry is very close to the production Supreme V4, but small changes have been made to compensate for dynamic geometry.


The one time you want the non-drive side shot. There's also a flip chip hiding in the lower shock mount.

What's hiding under the fabric this time? Is it simply mud management or is there an interchangeable brace to tune stiffness?

The vibration dampers are back... and in some new places. You'll spot another one on the top side of the downtube. Is the Axxios system just a placebo effect?

Fox suspension is a new suspension sponsor on board with the Muc-Off Commencal Team this season. Amaury prefers the feeling of an air shock over a coil, which he sets to 250 PSI with 3 volume spacers. The fork starts with 90 PSI and 2 volume spacers for a neutral bike balance

Not all Europeans run their levers horizontal. Amaury's mechanic says the steeper lever angle creates a more attacking position. Shimano XT 4-piston brakes are fitted with Galfer pads and rotors - 223mm front and 203mm rear to mirror the mullet.

More numbers: The 31.8mm diameter bars are 800mm wide, have a 30mm rise, and are perched on a 40mm length stem. There are minimal spacers under the crown for Leogang.

They look like a regular Magic Marys from the outside, but Schwable's "First Ride" hot patch symbolizes something special in the tires too, in case you didn't read the label.
Pierron typically starts with 1.75 bar (25 psi) front / 1.85 (27 psi) rear and doesn't use inserts in the 30mm wide Enve M9 rims.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Commencal Commencal Supreme Amaury Pierron


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
125638 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
58510 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
53510 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
50801 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
50608 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
42783 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
42144 views
Spotted (Again): GT's Part Downhill, Part Enduro Bike
41222 views

46 Comments

  • 35 0
 I really need this to get hucked to flat ASAP
  • 26 1
 Quite possibly the most beautiful bike at Leogang this weekend. No doubt it’s going to be as fast as it looks. Well done, Commencal. [insert slow clap]
  • 15 0
 "Not all Europeans run their levers horizontal."

Ehm... Didn't you mean "not all Frenchies"... ?
  • 4 1
 came here to say that LOL
  • 4 0
 Not all frenchies have 3 balls Wink
  • 13 0
 Axxios Vibrations dampers… definitely the placebo effect. Never heard as much rubbish in my life.
  • 3 0
 Truly baffling. Any fool with a ten dollar accelerometer could prove it's rubbish, too... And surely if, by some violation of all natural laws, it wasn't rubbish, Axxios would have shown us that graph.
  • 1 0
 @ryetoast: hey, would you turn down sponsorship money for something as worthless as your integrity?
  • 5 0
 Xt brakes huh?

It must be interesting racing at that level and having to adapt to different tech year to year. Switching suspension, tires or brakes totally changes how a bike rides. I'm sure the riders have some input on what they want on the bike. But at the end of the day it sure seems like, "Company X is giving us a ton of money so ya better like riding a pogo stick down the hill cuz thats the program your on now."
  • 3 0
 100% sure he can ride the current old Saints, XT, XTR lever/Saint Caliper (like Greg did I believe) etc.
  • 5 0
 Mommmmmm! I figured out what I want for Christmas.
  • 3 0
 ‘ Fox suspension is a new suspension sponsor on board with the Mud-Off Commencal Team this season.’
Mud-Off haha easy typo/auto correct I suppose
  • 5 0
 Curios how much they're being paid to run Axxios- pure snake oil
  • 5 0
 Where can I buy snake oil?
  • 4 0
 Love the writing on the tire...."Dont even look at it" #supersecretprototypetire....
  • 5 0
 galfer rotors and pads work great
  • 7 0
 We agree
  • 2 0
 @galferusa: yall dont happen to make stuff for shimano deore 4 pot brakes, right?
  • 4 0
 Dear PB. Whoever can guess closest too how many bolts on this thing should win a prize. I guess 84.
  • 3 0
 Woah...
  • 2 0
 is this Commencal's first virtual pivot design?
  • 1 2
 This looks like a FSR bike with the lower pivot point moving slightly depending on how deep in the travel you are. FSR bikes of course do have a virtual pivot point, but I know that in bike world VPP means short link suspension... which this is not.
  • 1 0
 EDIT: the first Clash was an ABP
  • 1 0
 Whats up w/that adjustable strut that is connecting the lower CS to the yoke?
  • 1 0
 NM - I see the suspension discussion in the other article...
  • 1 0
 Interchangeable stiffness member between seat stays sounds like a really cool idea!
  • 2 0
 That is one beauty of a prototype.
  • 1 0
 31.8mm bars?!? Surely he can't win any races with such dated handlebar standard...
  • 2 0
 oh lala
  • 1 0
 interesting idler pulley orientation
  • 1 2
 Looks like a session designers were onto something with the basic arrangement of a front triangle. Commencal and GT are following their steps recently
  • 2 0
 Loving the moto foam Big Grin .
  • 1 0
 That Chris King Mango *Chef's Kiss
  • 1 0
 I didn't know felt started making dh bikes?
  • 2 0
 CommenFelt
  • 1 0
 Is it a mullet?
  • 1 0
 Yes, it's a mullet.
  • 1 1
 Sleek, XT stoppers for the win..
  • 1 0
 Hawt.
  • 1 0
 Axxios system. lol.
  • 1 1
 #freethewelds
  • 1 2
 Looks like Atherton Bike
  • 2 5
 Looks like a Session
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009376
Mobile Version of Website