Bike Check & Shop Tour: Lal Bikes' Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre Test Sled

BIKE CHECK

Lal Bikes'

Nicolai Nucleon

16 Supre

Words & Photos by Brian Park The first Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre in North America.





Lal Bikes' Supre Drive, developed by Cedric, made a huge splash when it was



A year and a half later though, it's almost available for purchase. Germany's Nicolai Bicycles, known for their love of unconventional drivetrains, is the first company to bring a Supre-equipped bike to the market with the Nucleon 16 Supre. Read

A few weeks back I stopped in at Lal Bikes' new headquarters on the Sunshine Coast, BC, to catch up with Cedric Eveleigh and shoot photos of this, the only Nicolai Nucleon 16 in North America (so far). Cedric recently went to Germany to drop off drivetrain parts and pick up this pre-production frame Nucleon 16 frame to serve as a test sled. Since then, a few final tweaks have been made, such as adding a port in the dropout for routing the derailleur housing, and Nicolai is building production frames right now.Lal Bikes' Supre Drive, developed by Cedric, made a huge splash when it was announced in late 2021 . The drivetrain system separates the gear-selection and chain-tensioning components, keeping the derailleur out of harm's way and protecting it from rocks, sticks, or in my case, poor line choice. It is designed for high-pivot bike frames and requires the frame to be built specifically to accommodate the drivetrain's requirements, so despite how promising the design is, it's got a difficult path to mass adoption.A year and a half later though, it's almost available for purchase. Germany's Nicolai Bicycles, known for their love of unconventional drivetrains, is the first company to bring a Supre-equipped bike to the market with the Nucleon 16 Supre. Read Seb Stott's coverage of the Nucleon for a deep dive into its geometry and kinematics. Alex (left) joined Cedric (right) at Lal in early 2023.

Cedric Eveleigh

Age: 28

Hometown: Chelsea, Quebec, Canada

Height: 183 cm

Weight: 74 kg

Instagram: @cedriceveleigh



Alex Ham

Age: 29

Hometown: Stellenbosch, South Africa

Height: 186 cm

Weight: 72 kg

Instagram: @alex_ham_

28Chelsea, Quebec, Canada183 cm74 kg29Stellenbosch, South Africa186 cm72 kg

Nicolai used this bike as the guinea pig for a new green/purple paint and it looks amazing. Apologies for not being able to fully capture it in photos.

The 2002 Nicolai Nucleon ST (left) and the 2023 Nicolai Nucleon 16 (right). Back during Nicolai's "wild monster bikes" phase they had a bike called the Nucleon with a gearbox and high pivot suspension. Nice to see it resurrected and evolved.

Simpler than it looks.

The pedal kickback is actually lower than many non-high-pivot bikes, even though the anti-squat is really high. Basically, it achieves a level of pedalling efficiency that suspension engineers wish they could achieve, but can't when their design doesn't have an idler pulley. The Kavenz guys also figured this out that it's nice to have really high anti squat and you can do that with an idler without creating excessive pedal kickback.



It's got nice suspension progression for handling big hits, the suspension stays supple when braking (compared to other single pivot bikes), and the weight is nicely centralized. It's very quiet in terms of chain slap and it pedals very well, both in terms of not bobbing and in terms of drivetrain efficiency. Overall, it's a fun, versatile bike that can be pedalled and still go fast on the downs. — Cedric Eveleigh, Lal Bikes

Made by Nicolai in Germany.

This suspension system is single pivot with the shock driven by a linkage at the bottom. The upper shock mount is fixed. Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre Details



Frame: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre, 170mm travel, mullet mode

Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate, 170mm travel

Shock: Fox Float X Factory, 165x60mm

Derailleur: Lal Supre

Chain tensioner: Lal Supre

Idler pulley: Lal Supre

Cassette: Shimano XT, 12-speed, 10-51t

Chain: Shimano, half XT and half XTR (comparing their durability)

Shifter: Shimano XTR, 12-speed

Shift housing: Jagwire LEX-SL

Shift cable: Jagwire Ultra-Slick

Cranks: Raceface Era, 165mm (but we will try 160mm shortly)

Chainring: NS Billet Cinch HG12, 30t

Bottom bracket: Wheels Manufacturing T47, 30mm

Pedals: Time Speciale 12

Headset: Acros, integrated cable routing

Dropper post and remote: OneUp V2

Seat: ISM PM 2.0

Seatpost collar: frame-integrated

Hubs: Onyx Vesper, centerlock, superboost rear

Spokes: Sapim Race

Nipples: Sapim Polyax Aluminum

Rims: We Are One Triad Convergence, 32h, 29 front, 27.5 rear

Front tire: Schwalbe Magic Mary, Super Trail, Soft, 62-622 (29x2.40in)

Rear tire: Schwalbe Hans Dampf, Super Trail, Soft, 60-584 (27.5x2.35in)

Tire inserts: Cushcore Pro

Handlebar and stem: We Are One Da Package

Grips: Wolf Tooth Karv

Fender: Mudhugger Shorty Evo

Bash guard: frame-integrated + OneUp Bash Plate

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Rotors: SRAM HS2, centerlock, 220mm front and rear

Weight: 17.7 kg / 39 lb (without pedals and with Cushcore Pro front and rear)



More info:

Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre, 170mm travel, mullet modeRockShox Zeb Ultimate, 170mm travelFox Float X Factory, 165x60mmLal SupreLal SupreLal SupreShimano XT, 12-speed, 10-51tShimano, half XT and half XTR (comparing their durability)Shimano XTR, 12-speedJagwire LEX-SLJagwire Ultra-SlickRaceface Era, 165mm (but we will try 160mm shortly)NS Billet Cinch HG12, 30tWheels Manufacturing T47, 30mmTime Speciale 12Acros, integrated cable routingOneUp V2ISM PM 2.0frame-integratedOnyx Vesper, centerlock, superboost rearSapim RaceSapim Polyax AluminumWe Are One Triad Convergence, 32h, 29 front, 27.5 rearSchwalbe Magic Mary, Super Trail, Soft, 62-622 (29x2.40in)Schwalbe Hans Dampf, Super Trail, Soft, 60-584 (27.5x2.35in)Cushcore ProWe Are One Da PackageWolf Tooth KarvMudhugger Shorty Evoframe-integrated + OneUp Bash PlateSRAM Code RSCSRAM HS2, centerlock, 220mm front and rear17.7 kg / 39 lb (without pedals and with Cushcore Pro front and rear) lalbikes.com and nicolai-bicycles.com

Lal makes big claims about their system being incredibly strong, and providing the ground clearance of a gearbox bike with less drag and weight.





With the help of Alex Ham, who joined me at the beginning of 2023, we made improvements to the drivetrain, including a refined hydraulic damper in the chain tensioner (analogous to the sliding friction clutch in derailleurs, but better), and a derailleur with composite parts that we 3D print on the Sunshine Coast and aluminum links that NS Billet machines in Whistler. We're proud to make the Supre Drive in Canada. We're currently working on a production batch of Supre Drive parts, and we're excited for more people to start riding the Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre. I first showed the Supre Drive in November 2021 with a frame that I built and with an 11-speed version. I have since developed a 12-speed version (10-51t) on a hardtail bike that Mike Levy test rode at Crankworx Whistler 2022 With the help of Alex Ham, who joined me at the beginning of 2023, we made improvements to the drivetrain, including a refined hydraulic damper in the chain tensioner (analogous to the sliding friction clutch in derailleurs, but better), and a derailleur with composite parts that we 3D print on the Sunshine Coast and aluminum links that NS Billet machines in Whistler. We're proud to make the Supre Drive in Canada. We're currently working on a production batch of Supre Drive parts, and we're excited for more people to start riding the Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre. — Cedric Eveleigh, Lal Bikes

The unassuming Supre "derailleur" tucked up into the frame, made by Lal on the Sunshine Coast. They're testing out a water bottle mounting plate that's gone through some improvements since this. I'll probably never get on board with the Chris-Porter-inspired idea that frames shouldn't have bottle cage mounts.

I'm assuming Nicolai did this just to liven up the comment section. The ISM PM 2.0... works for him.

About the seat, since you probably asked: the way I see it our pipes down there run along the middle, and it's best not to squish them. This seat puts pressure on bones even when I'm leaning forward on steep uphills. I ride without a chamois and wouldn't do that with a regular seat. ISM does a lot of triathlon stuff, but this is their mountain bike model, the PM 2.0.



Some people say I need this seat for the big balls it takes to challenge the industry, but it can be done with normal sized balls when there's awesome support in the community like we've been getting from people who want a better drivetrain. — Cedric Eveleigh, Lal Bikes

The aluminum derailleur links are machined by NS Billet in Whistler.

The dropouts can be swapped out for a different rear-center. More Made-in-Canada stuff with We Are One's Triad Convergence rims.

In April 2022, Cedric moved to the Sunshine Coast and set up a space for Lal HQ.

A Harrison lathe, made in 1964. Cedric's added a digital readout.

The base and knuckle parts of the Supre Drive are printed from carbon-filled nylon. Getting the part off the support structure used to be a wrestling match, but now a different material is printed at the interface between the support and the part, so that the part comes off easily.

A growing Bambu farm. Good boy Dante looking (momentarily) elegant.

There are a few workstations in the loft. Cedric has the well-deserved 2021 Pinkbike Innovation of the Year award on his desk.

Hung up near the mechanic's area is the first bike frame Cedric ever built, with the first prototype Supre Drive on it. This gives an idea of the chainline of a downhill version of the Supre Drive. He currently doesn't have the bandwidth for a DH version but would be open to licensing the tech if others want to give it a shot.

Lal HQ is moments away from some great trails.

Cedric stressed that many of the parts, like a Zeb Ultimate and Raceface Era cranks were chosen simply because he feels they're great parts, but others had more specific purposes on the build. They want this bike to be easily tested by others so they opted for an air shock, as well as the easily-reversible SRAM brake levers. The lightweight Schwalbe SuperTrail casings were chosen for quicker rolling, but paired with Cushcores for durability and ride feel. They paired Made-in-Canada We Are One rims with Onyx hubs, partly because of the low vibration sprag clutch in the hub. The quiet hub really highlights how quiet the Supre Drive system is, and was apparently useful for testing things like different seatstay protectors. The hub is quite heavy though, so they're curious to try the new Tairin silent hubs as well.A note on the weight: the frame has no published weight, so you know it isn't light. BUT, the 39lb figure probably isn't representative of this bike's trail weight either. Using lighter but still sensible components it shouldn't be too hard to lose ~900g (2lb) off this thing, getting it slightly more reasonable. Nicolai also previously stated that the production version of this frame would be losing some weight.Alex and Cedric were kind enough to show me around their shop. They've got a bunch of 3D printers working away, CNC machines, a lathe, a bike mechanic's area, a design area with workstations, and a well organized assembly area. It's a far cry from the fancy offices and prototype shops of some brands, but it's functional and everything they need to turn ideas into reality.They've got a huge hill to climb, but I'm a big fan of what Lal is trying to do and looking forward to seeing their progress. And yes, before you ask, we have a long-term test Nucleon in the works.Thoughts? Is their system viable for mass adoption? Are the frame-side requirements too big a hurdle? Is the Nucleon's 39lb weight too much to swallow? Is a private military contractor's Predator drone on the way to the Sunshine Coast as we speak?