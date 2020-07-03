Bike Check: Andi Kolb's Gamux DH Prototype

Andi Kolb showed up to the iXS NotARace Test Session with a prototype DH bike from Gamux, a Swiss company that's focused on creating customized products via 3D printing that are tailored to the end customer or, in terms of their Factory Team, their riders.



At this point, Kolb's workhorse doesn't even have an official model name. Two options have made it into the final selection process, which one it is will be revealed at the official presentation in September, originally planned for the Lenzerheide World Cup. Since that has just been cancelled, we’ll get updated on the new plans.



Trying to keep production as local as possible, the frames are welded in Europe. All frames feature custom built geometries within a range of parameters that Gamux feels are representative of their brand.



Andi reduced his reach compared to his last year’s Commencal Supreme down to 470 or 475mm, depending on the offset he’s using. He felt that he was a bit too stretched on his old bike in tighter corners, and with longer chainstays on the Gamux they kept the wheelbase the same length. Kolb was also asking for a low bottom bracket height, which now sits at 347mm.



Andreas Kolb // Gamux Factory Racing

Age: 24

Hometown: Moosheim (close to Schladming), Austria

Height: 184 cm / 6'0"

Weight: 75kg / 165lbs.

Instagram: @andreas_kolb66

