Bike Check: Andi Kolb's Gamux DH Prototype

Jul 3, 2020
by Ralf Hauser  

Photo Leopold Hermann
BIKE CHECK
Andreas Kolb's
Gamux DH Prototype
Photography by Leopold Hermann

Andi Kolb showed up to the iXS NotARace Test Session with a prototype DH bike from Gamux, a Swiss company that's focused on creating customized products via 3D printing that are tailored to the end customer or, in terms of their Factory Team, their riders.

At this point, Kolb's workhorse doesn't even have an official model name. Two options have made it into the final selection process, which one it is will be revealed at the official presentation in September, originally planned for the Lenzerheide World Cup. Since that has just been cancelled, we’ll get updated on the new plans.

Trying to keep production as local as possible, the frames are welded in Europe. All frames feature custom built geometries within a range of parameters that Gamux feels are representative of their brand.

Andi reduced his reach compared to his last year’s Commencal Supreme down to 470 or 475mm, depending on the offset he’s using. He felt that he was a bit too stretched on his old bike in tighter corners, and with longer chainstays on the Gamux they kept the wheelbase the same length. Kolb was also asking for a low bottom bracket height, which now sits at 347mm.
Andreas Kolb // Gamux Factory Racing
Age: 24
Hometown: Moosheim (close to Schladming), Austria
Height: 184 cm / 6'0"
Weight: 75kg / 165lbs.
Instagram: @andreas_kolb66

Head angle is sitting at 63 to 63.5 degrees, depending on setup and adjusted ride height of the fork. They ran a prototype with as slack as 62 degrees, but didn’t get along with that feel.

When the bike is launched riders will be able to choose their preferred wheel size. Usually, Andi rides 29” wheels front and rear. At the NotARace test session, he was trying out a smaller 27.5” rear wheel for the first time to see if he could add to the bike’s agility while still remaining stable due to the long chainstays.


Photo Leopold Hermann

Photo Leopold Hermann
Gamux DH Prototype Details
Frame: Gamux DH Prototype
Shock: Öhlins DH38, 200mm travel, 120psi main chamber/ramp up chamber 245psi, 1 spacer negative chamber, 1 spacer ramp up chamber, custom tuning
Fork: Öhlins TTX22M, 200mm travel, 480 lb/in spring, custom tuning
Wheels: Pancho aluminum 29” front, 29” or 27,5” rear (testing at the moment)
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II, Prototype
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 9 Speed, 36t chainring
Brakes: Shimano XTR, 200 mm discs
Handlebar: TAG T1 Aluminum 780mm
Stem: TAG T1 Aluminum, 780mm
Size: PRO Tharsis 9.8, 50mm
Weight: About 17kg/37.4lbs.
More info: www.gamuxbikes.com

bigquotesI thought that I would run into trouble on the straights coming from a super stable Commencal Supreme, but with our suspension and geometry setup on the Gamux there are zero problems.Andi Kolb

Photo Leopold Hermann
Andi is running a chainstay length of slightly more than 460mm.

Photo Leopold Hermann
The dropouts are 3D-printed, to easily make adaptations to wheel sizes and chainstay length.

Photo Leopold Hermann
The links are also 3D-printed, allowing Gamux to quickly adjust or individualize kinematics.

Photo Leopold Hermann
Shimano Saint drivetrain with XTR brakes and 200mm rotors front and rear.
Photo Leopold Hermann
Kolb is picky about his tires, almost exclusively riding Maxxis’ DHR II on the front and rear and only switching to Shortys in extremely muddy conditions. In this case, he's also testing some Maxxis prototypes.

Photo Leopold Hermann
Andi likes to run his bar with a lot of backsweep but is currently trying to rotate it forward again to avoid dropping his elbows as much.
Photo Leopold Hermann
Kolb is very picky about his grips but the TAG T1 Braap models suit him fine.

Photo Leopold Hermann
Andi prefers his setup on the stiffer side, running the rear end with 22 to 23% sag.
Photo Leopold Hermann
Welded in Europ, massive gusset on the top tube included.




