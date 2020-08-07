Bike Check: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau's Rocky Mountain Slayer Mullet DH Bike

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) may have made the switch from XC to enduro, but last week we got see her tackle a DH race for only the second time in her career. Opting for a Rocky Mountain Slayer with a Fox 40 up front over the Maiden DH bike, we took a closer look at race bike.
ALN went full mullet for the Silverstar DH.
|Honestly this is probably my third ride on the Mullet Slayer, so I'm still figuring it out, but I had a really good time on it. It definitely feels like a DH bike. I've done one regional DH race in Bromont on a Maiden last year for the first time, it's like the same intensity of an entire World Enduro day but in 4 minutes or less. It's very concentrated intensity and it's actually something I really like. I think I like it because I'm scared of it.—ALN
ALN opting for the XTR four piston brakes, as she prefers the lever feel and to keep things consistent with her enduro bike setup.
Plenty of crown showing to keep the front end of the bike low.
|Because I mulleted the bike it made the front end super high. I have a 200mm air spring in the fork, ideally I would have a 190mm so I would have a little bit less travel, which would help me to not have to slam the headset so low. I slammed it to help compensate for the height of the travel and the 29er wheel.—ALN
Full Shimano everything for the Rocky team.
The Slayer means business.
A common problem we saw at the Crankworx Summer Series was enduro riders struggling to find DH tires. ALN was running a Double Down DHR II on the rear and a DH Casing Assegai up front.
It's not often we see ALN using a coil shock.
Big wheel up front.
