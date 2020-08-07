Bike Check: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau's Rocky Mountain Slayer Mullet DH Bike

Aug 7, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  
Rocky Mountain Slayer mullet

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) may have made the switch from XC to enduro, but last week we got see her tackle a DH race for only the second time in her career. Opting for a Rocky Mountain Slayer with a Fox 40 up front over the Maiden DH bike, we took a closer look at race bike.



Rocky Mountain Slayer mullet
Rider Name:Andréane Lanthier Nadeau aka ALN
Age: 27
Weight: 66kg / 147lbs
Height: 167cm / 5'6"
Hometown: Squamish, Canada
Instagram: @andreaneln

Rocky Mountain Slayer Mullet
Frame: Rocky Mountain Slayer, Medium
Fork: Fox 49, 60 psi, HSC open, LSC 12, HSR and LSR 7 clicks open
Shock: Fox DHX2, 400lb spring, HSC open, LSC 12 clicks, HSR and LSR 7 clicks open
Wheels: Race Face Atlas with Race Face Vault Hubs
Seatpost: Race Face Next R
Tires: Maxxis Assegai, DH Casing, 2.5, 23 psi front, Maxxis Minion DHR II, Double Down, 2.4 27psi
Saddle: WTB Diva
Cranks: Shimano XT Cranks, 165
Bars: RaceFace Atlas 780mm, 20mm rise
Stem: RaceFace Atlas 50mm
Brakes: Shimano XTR 4 Piston with 203mm rotors
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 7 Speed, 34t chainring
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet


Rocky Mountain Slayer mullet
ALN went full mullet for the Silverstar DH.

bigquotesHonestly this is probably my third ride on the Mullet Slayer, so I'm still figuring it out, but I had a really good time on it. It definitely feels like a DH bike. I've done one regional DH race in Bromont on a Maiden last year for the first time, it's like the same intensity of an entire World Enduro day but in 4 minutes or less. It's very concentrated intensity and it's actually something I really like. I think I like it because I'm scared of it.ALN


Rocky Mountain Slayer mullet
ALN opting for the XTR four piston brakes, as she prefers the lever feel and to keep things consistent with her enduro bike setup.


Rocky Mountain Slayer mullet
Plenty of crown showing to keep the front end of the bike low.

bigquotesBecause I mulleted the bike it made the front end super high. I have a 200mm air spring in the fork, ideally I would have a 190mm so I would have a little bit less travel, which would help me to not have to slam the headset so low. I slammed it to help compensate for the height of the travel and the 29er wheel.ALN


Rocky Mountain Slayer mullet
Full Shimano everything for the Rocky team.


Rocky Mountain Slayer mullet
The Slayer means business.


Rocky Mountain Slayer mullet
Rocky Mountain Slayer mullet
A common problem we saw at the Crankworx Summer Series was enduro riders struggling to find DH tires. ALN was running a Double Down DHR II on the rear and a DH Casing Assegai up front.


Rocky Mountain Slayer mullet
It's not often we see ALN using a coil shock.


Rocky Mountain Slayer mullet
Big wheel up front.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain Slayer


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 should be "struggling to find un-used DH tires" unless i'm completely wrong on that one

