Bike Check: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau's Rocky Mountain Slayer Mullet DH Bike





Rider Name: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau aka ALN

Age: 27

Weight: 66kg / 147lbs

Height: 167cm / 5'6"

Hometown: Squamish, Canada

Instagram: @andreaneln



Rocky Mountain Slayer Mullet

Frame: Rocky Mountain Slayer, Medium

Fork: Fox 49, 60 psi, HSC open, LSC 12, HSR and LSR 7 clicks open

Shock: Fox DHX2, 400lb spring, HSC open, LSC 12 clicks, HSR and LSR 7 clicks open

Wheels: Race Face Atlas with Race Face Vault Hubs

Seatpost: Race Face Next R

Tires: Maxxis Assegai, DH Casing, 2.5, 23 psi front, Maxxis Minion DHR II, Double Down, 2.4 27psi

Saddle: WTB Diva

Cranks: Shimano XT Cranks, 165

Bars: RaceFace Atlas 780mm, 20mm rise

Stem: RaceFace Atlas 50mm

Brakes: Shimano XTR 4 Piston with 203mm rotors

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 7 Speed, 34t chainring

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet

ALN went full mullet for the Silverstar DH.

Honestly this is probably my third ride on the Mullet Slayer, so I'm still figuring it out, but I had a really good time on it. It definitely feels like a DH bike. I've done one regional DH race in Bromont on a Maiden last year for the first time, it's like the same intensity of an entire World Enduro day but in 4 minutes or less. It's very concentrated intensity and it's actually something I really like. I think I like it because I'm scared of it. — ALN

ALN opting for the XTR four piston brakes, as she prefers the lever feel and to keep things consistent with her enduro bike setup.

Plenty of crown showing to keep the front end of the bike low.

Because I mulleted the bike it made the front end super high. I have a 200mm air spring in the fork, ideally I would have a 190mm so I would have a little bit less travel, which would help me to not have to slam the headset so low. I slammed it to help compensate for the height of the travel and the 29er wheel. — ALN

Full Shimano everything for the Rocky team.

The Slayer means business.

A common problem we saw at the Crankworx Summer Series was enduro riders struggling to find DH tires. ALN was running a Double Down DHR II on the rear and a DH Casing Assegai up front.

It's not often we see ALN using a coil shock.

Big wheel up front.

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) may have made the switch from XC to enduro, but last week we got see her tackle a DH race for only the second time in her career. Opting for a Rocky Mountain Slayer with a Fox 40 up front over the Maiden DH bike, we took a closer look at race bike.