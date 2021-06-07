Bike Check: Andreas Kolb's New Atherton Bikes Mullet - NotARace Test Session 2021





The jump between the teams may not be as big as it seems as Gamux, just like Atherton Bikes, use 3D printing to help bring their creations to life. Last year Andi was involved in the testing and development of

One of the team changes that went a bit under the radar this off-season was Continental Atherton's new signing Andreas Kolb . Kolb was previously racing for Gamux Factory Racing and impressed with his consistent top 20 results in the disrupted 2020 season.The jump between the teams may not be as big as it seems as Gamux, just like Atherton Bikes, use 3D printing to help bring their creations to life. Last year Andi was involved in the testing and development of Gamux's new frame and that experience will no doubt be invaluable for the Atherton team too. For 2021, he's on an almost entirely new set up so we took a quick look around his bike to see what he'll be running this season. Atherton Bikes Prototype Details



Frame: Atherton Prototype Mullet

Fork: Fox 40 Factory

Shock: Fox DHX2

Wheels: Stans EX3 rims on Stans Neo hubs // 29" Front and 27.5" Rear

Tires: Continental Kaiser DH prototype

Drivetrain: SRAM XO 7 speed DH, FSA K Force 11 spd cassette- reduced to 7spd, FSA Gradient Cranks

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima brakes, 203mm rotors

Bar/Stem: FSA Gradient, ODI Elite grips

More info: atheronbikes.com

Atherton Prototype MulletFox 40 FactoryFox DHX2Stans EX3 rims on Stans Neo hubs // 29" Front and 27.5" RearContinental Kaiser DH prototypeSRAM XO 7 speed DH, FSA K Force 11 spd cassette- reduced to 7spd, FSA Gradient CranksCrankbrothers Mallet DHTrickstuff Maxima brakes, 203mm rotorsFSA Gradient, ODI Elite grips

Andi has settled on a mullet set up for his first season on Continental Atherton after testing with both wheel set ups last year on Gamux. The mullet is not new for Atherton Bikes, and it's the same setup we recently saw Gee riding for his Slateline edit.

We've previously seen this machined rocker link with a flip chip at the shock mount but it's one mode only for Andi on this prototype.

Andi moves over from Ohlins suspension last year to Fox in 2021.

This is a SRAM XO drivetrain paired with an FSA K Force cassette reduced from 11 to 7 speeds.

The cockpit and stem also come from FSA

In a happy coincidence, Trickstuff Maxima brakes are a pretty close match to the Continental Atherton colours.