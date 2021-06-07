Bike Check: Andreas Kolb's New Atherton Bikes Mullet - NotARace Test Session 2021

One of the team changes that went a bit under the radar this off-season was Continental Atherton's new signing Andreas Kolb
. Kolb was previously racing for Gamux Factory Racing and impressed with his consistent top 20 results in the disrupted 2020 season.
The jump between the teams may not be as big as it seems as Gamux, just like Atherton Bikes, use 3D printing to help bring their creations to life. Last year Andi was involved in the testing and development of Gamux's new frame
and that experience will no doubt be invaluable for the Atherton team too. For 2021, he's on an almost entirely new set up so we took a quick look around his bike to see what he'll be running this season.
The cockpit and stem also come from FSA
18 Comments
Why not paint one @athertons?
Post a Comment