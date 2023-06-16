Bike Check: Angel Suarez's Prototype CNC'd Unno Ever DH Bike

Jun 16, 2023
by Matt Beer  

UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
BIKE CHECK
Angel Suarez's
Unno Ever



We've seen the prototype of Unno's revised Ever downhill bike from afar, but this time, we were allowed to get up close and ask questions about Angel Suarez's downhill race rig. The Ever pictured here is fully machined from aluminum and the team is running an MX wheel setup. This manufacturing method glues the left and right half of the front and rear triangles together, allowing for faster turnaround times between iterations versus a carbon layup.

Angel has proved he and the bike have the speed necessary to win after qualifying third last weekend at Lenzerheide. Unfortunately, a spill took him out of contention but he's back on it for Leogang where historically he's performed well. Although they are moving quickly through prototypes using different geometry and kinematics, Angel keeps his setup relatively the same throughout the season.


Angel Suarez

Age: 27
Hometown: Vigo, Spain
Height: 186 cm / 6' 1″
Weight: 75 kg / 165 lb
Instagram:@angelsuarezdh

bigquotesThe feedback from Angel was great from the very first pedal stroke, which was kind of surprising and satisfying – we were in the right direction from the beginning.Marti Rafols, Unno engineering dept.

UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
UNNO Ever Details

Frame: UNNO Ever Prototype
Fork: Fox 40, 93 PSI, 7 volume spacers
Shock: Fox DHX2, 525 lb/in spring
Wheels: Enve "Dark 6" carbon rims w/ Industry Nine Hydra hubs
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 29/27.5" x 2.4", Super DH casing, Ultra Soft compound
Inserts: Tannus Tubeless Armor
Shifting: TRP Prototype derailleur and P3 shifter, SRAM XO1 DH cassette 10-24T
Crankset: E-thirteen LG1 Plus 165mm, Ochain damper, Burgtec Thick Thin 36-tooth chainring, MRP SXg chainguide
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Brakes: TRP DH-R Evo w/ 220/200 x 2.3mm rotors
Controls: Enve M9 31.8mm carbon handlebar, ODI Elite Pro grips
Post & saddle: Burgtec Xpress carbon post
Weight: N/A
More info: unno.com

UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
These bolts clamp more than just the seat post. The front triangle is machined two halves, then glued and bolted together.

UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
The frame is smooth on the outside, but you can see the heavily machined areas on the inside of the rear triangle. Built-in zip tie clamps are an elegant touch.

UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
A massive reach adjust insert is set to the forward position but the measurements were kept guarded at this point. The cables tuck in neatly via the port machined into the top tube.

UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
The dual link suspension can run on either a coil or air sprung shock.

bigquotesThe kinematics are quite similar to the previous Ever and the current Mith / Burn / Dash lineup. The progression is quite huge, translating into an ultra small bump sensitivity and to be “sagged” at 35% initially.Marti Rafols, Unno engineering dept.

UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
Small markers indicate the torque spec is met without reaching for specific tools frequently.

UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
Angel likes a sensitive fork setup. The clickers are set to -11 LSC, -7 HSC, -12 LSR, -7 HSR from closed.

UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
Likewise, the rear suspension is dialled to match the fork at -14 LSC, -8 HSC, -13 LSR, -3 HSR.


UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
TRP takes care of the shifting duties with their DH Evo derailleur and its Hall Lock that clamps the B-pivot to the bolt, reducing chainslap.

UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
TRP's lever action is very light to the touch and Angel prefers them to engage immediately.
UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
All the prototypes...

UNNO Ever Bike Check. Photos by Nick Bentley
... including these TRP rotors.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Unno Unno Ever Angel Suarez


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
139983 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
70543 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
51321 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
51030 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40835 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40299 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
38909 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
31138 views

16 Comments

  • 11 0
 I don't mean to sound so controversial, but this bike looks pretty good
  • 2 0
 That frame looks clean and modern!
  • 1 0
 Leo is laughing now, again
  • 1 0
 I don’t mean to be contradictory, but this bike looks real good.
  • 7 0
 I'm pretty sure the small paint mark's on the pivot points is to make sure they didn't come loose on a run not for torque specs lol. Always use a torque wrench every time!! Nice rig though.
  • 2 0
 I think you're right and if true, a thoughtful mechanic's touch. Simple and elegant way to visually check none of your bolts are loose.
  • 6 0
 Absolute sex missile
  • 1 0
 F1-11
  • 1 0
 Is this the first WC DH racer that Unno has ever sponsored?

Sort of Interesting that he's racing a proto, and never on the production one?

I wonder if that was Unnos goal from the get go (get WC rider, work with them to improve bike), or if it went the other direction (Angel rode, gave feedback, and now they're working on a new proto). Either way, a good sign for Unno.

Kind of curious what sort of Reach/Stack/WB/CS numbers he's using, but I guess given that huge reach adjust headtube, maybe they're still not sure what they want either Big Grin .
  • 2 0
 I'd bet that he has a big part to play in development of the new one. Listened to a vital gwin interview a while back and he talked about how much he enjoyed working with smaller brands because they were really into the feedback and creation process involving an athlete racing their stuff.
  • 2 0
 m.pinkbike.com/news/greg-williamsons-totally-carbon-unno-ever-bike-check.html

Not their first sponsored rider for WCs
  • 3 0
 You had me at no battery!
  • 1 0
 I get that its machined, but its not effing ugly so I don't want one
  • 1 0
 Also Cesar Rojo has never personally insulted me so another red flag
  • 1 0
 Wow
  • 1 0
 *MRP SXg chainguide





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032435
Mobile Version of Website