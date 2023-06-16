Bike Check: Angel Suarez's Prototype CNC'd Unno Ever DH Bike

We've seen the prototype of Unno's revised Ever downhill bike from afar, but this time, we were allowed to get up close and ask questions about Angel Suarez's downhill race rig. The Ever pictured here is fully machined from aluminum and the team is running an MX wheel setup. This manufacturing method glues the left and right half of the front and rear triangles together, allowing for faster turnaround times between iterations versus a carbon layup.



Angel has proved he and the bike have the speed necessary to win after qualifying third last weekend at Lenzerheide. Unfortunately, a spill took him out of contention but he's back on it for Leogang where historically he's performed well. Although they are moving quickly through prototypes using different geometry and kinematics, Angel keeps his setup relatively the same throughout the season.





Angel Suarez



Age: 27

Hometown: Vigo, Spain

Height: 186 cm / 6' 1″

Weight: 75 kg / 165 lb

Instagram: @angelsuarezdh

The feedback from Angel was great from the very first pedal stroke, which was kind of surprising and satisfying – we were in the right direction from the beginning. — Marti Rafols, Unno engineering dept.

UNNO Ever Details



Frame: UNNO Ever Prototype

Fork: Fox 40, 93 PSI, 7 volume spacers

Shock: Fox DHX2, 525 lb/in spring

Wheels: Enve "Dark 6" carbon rims w/ Industry Nine Hydra hubs

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 29/27.5" x 2.4", Super DH casing, Ultra Soft compound

Inserts: Tannus Tubeless Armor

Shifting: TRP Prototype derailleur and P3 shifter, SRAM XO1 DH cassette 10-24T

Crankset: E-thirteen LG1 Plus 165mm, Ochain damper, Burgtec Thick Thin 36-tooth chainring, MRP SXg chainguide

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Brakes: TRP DH-R Evo w/ 220/200 x 2.3mm rotors

Controls: Enve M9 31.8mm carbon handlebar, ODI Elite Pro grips

Post & saddle: Burgtec Xpress carbon post

Weight: N/A

More info: unno.com

These bolts clamp more than just the seat post. The front triangle is machined two halves, then glued and bolted together.

The frame is smooth on the outside, but you can see the heavily machined areas on the inside of the rear triangle. Built-in zip tie clamps are an elegant touch.

A massive reach adjust insert is set to the forward position but the measurements were kept guarded at this point. The cables tuck in neatly via the port machined into the top tube.

The dual link suspension can run on either a coil or air sprung shock.

The kinematics are quite similar to the previous Ever and the current Mith / Burn / Dash lineup. The progression is quite huge, translating into an ultra small bump sensitivity and to be “sagged” at 35% initially. — Marti Rafols, Unno engineering dept.

Small markers indicate the torque spec is met without reaching for specific tools frequently.

Angel likes a sensitive fork setup. The clickers are set to -11 LSC, -7 HSC, -12 LSR, -7 HSR from closed.

Likewise, the rear suspension is dialled to match the fork at -14 LSC, -8 HSC, -13 LSR, -3 HSR.

TRP takes care of the shifting duties with their DH Evo derailleur and its Hall Lock that clamps the B-pivot to the bolt, reducing chainslap.

TRP's lever action is very light to the touch and Angel prefers them to engage immediately. All the prototypes...