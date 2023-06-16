Bike Check: Angel Suarez's Prototype CNC'd Unno Ever DH Bike

We've seen the prototype of Unno's revised Ever downhill bike from afar, but this time, we were allowed to get up close and ask questions about Angel Suarez's downhill race rig. The Ever pictured here is fully machined from aluminum and the team is running an MX wheel setup. This manufacturing method glues the left and right half of the front and rear triangles together, allowing for faster turnaround times between iterations versus a carbon layup.
Angel has proved he and the bike have the speed necessary to win after qualifying third last weekend at Lenzerheide. Unfortunately, a spill took him out of contention but he's back on it for Leogang where historically he's performed well. Although they are moving quickly through prototypes using different geometry and kinematics, Angel keeps his setup relatively the same throughout the season.
|The feedback from Angel was great from the very first pedal stroke, which was kind of surprising and satisfying – we were in the right direction from the beginning.—Marti Rafols, Unno engineering dept.
A massive reach adjust insert is set to the forward position but the measurements were kept guarded at this point. The cables tuck in neatly via the port machined into the top tube.
|The kinematics are quite similar to the previous Ever and the current Mith / Burn / Dash lineup. The progression is quite huge, translating into an ultra small bump sensitivity and to be “sagged” at 35% initially.—Marti Rafols, Unno engineering dept.
Small markers indicate the torque spec is met without reaching for specific tools frequently.
16 Comments
Sort of Interesting that he's racing a proto, and never on the production one?
I wonder if that was Unnos goal from the get go (get WC rider, work with them to improve bike), or if it went the other direction (Angel rode, gave feedback, and now they're working on a new proto). Either way, a good sign for Unno.
Kind of curious what sort of Reach/Stack/WB/CS numbers he's using, but I guess given that huge reach adjust headtube, maybe they're still not sure what they want either .
Not their first sponsored rider for WCs