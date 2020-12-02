Bike Check: Anita & Caro Gehrig's Fleet of Norco Bicycles

A farmer has more than one animal in the stable usually, there is a full selection of colorful feathered animals, cows, sheep, and the usual unfriendly guard dog. Just like our stable of bikes really...



As mountain bike pros, we enjoy some privileges and the best of all is a big fleet of different bikes. With Norco we have a bike sponsor who has a complete range of bikes that allows us to live our passion for two-wheels in all variations. From racehorse to fun trailblazer, we have the tools to enjoy the different disciplines cycling has to offer. Whether it is a multi-day gravel trip or the gnarly Enduro World Series races. — Anita Gehrig

Anita Gehrig

Team: Norco Enduro Racing

Hometown: Laax Switzerland

Height: 180

Weight: 73kg

Age: 33

Caro Gehrig

Team: Norco Enduro Racing

Hometown: Laax Switzerland

Height: 178

Weight: 72kg

Age: 33

Instagram: @caro_gehrig Norco Enduro RacingLaax Switzerland17872kg33



Sponsors:

Norco Sight

Details:

Bike frame size: L / 29"

Fork : Fox 36 2021 160mm

Settings: HSC 7, LSC 12, HSR 5, LSR 6

Pressure: 68 + Tokens: 2



Rear Shock: Fox Float X2 2021 150mm

Settings: HSC 5 LSC 11 HSR 10 LSR 5

Pressure: 210 Tokens: 1



Handlebar: Anita Skywire 25mm rise 760mm / Caro Ridgeline 25mm rise 760mm

Stem length: 50mm

Brakes: Magura MT7 200/180 I Bruni Lever

Dropper post: Fox Transfer 175mm

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 Eagle I E13 Cranks LG1 Race I E13 TRS plus 9-50T

Chainring size: 32T

Crank length: 170mm

Pedals: Crankborthers Mallet E

Wheels: DT Swiss EXC 1501 Spline One

Tires: WTB Verdict 2.5 High grip tough front, Judge 2.4 fast-rolling tough

Tire pressure (F+R): 1.35 bar I 1.55 bar

Tire inserts: Cushcore XC rear



Norco Aurum

Details:

Bike frame size: M/L (long setting) I 29"

Fork : Fox 49

Settings: HSC 12, LSC 6, HSR 6, LSR 5

Pressure: 65 PSI Tokens: 2



Rear Shock: Fox DH X2

Coilspring 450

Settings: HSC 11, LSC 9, HSR 11, LSR 9



Handlebar: Deity Racepoint 25mm rise- 780mm wide

Grips: Deity Supracush

Stem length: 50mm

Brakes: Magura MT7 200/200 I Bruni Lever

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 DH Drivetrain I E13 Cranks LG1 Race

Chainring size: 36T

Crank length: 165mm

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950

Tire pressure (F+R): 1.4 bar - 1.6 bar

Tire inserts: Cushcore Pro rear



Norco Optic

Details:

Bike frame size: L / 29"



Fork : Fox 34 -140mm travel

Settings: Compression 12, Rebound 14

Pressure: 68PSI Tokens: 1



Rear Shock: Fox Float DPX2 - 125mm travel

Settings: Compression 11, Rebound 6

Pressure: 230 PSI



Handlebar: Deity Skywire 760mm

Stem length: 50mm

Brakes: Magura MT8 180/160

Dropper post length: 175mm

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 Eagle

Chainring size: 32T

Cranks: E13 XCX Race 170mm

Pedals: Crankbrothers Candy

Wheels: DT Swiss XMC1200

Tires: WTB Verdict high grip light, WTB Vigilante tough



Norco Sight VLT

Details:

Fork : Fox 36

Settings: HSC 15 , LSC 12, HSR 7, LSR 8

Pressure: 82 PSI Tokens: 2



Rear Shock: Fox Float DPX2

Settings: Compression 11, Rebound 7

Pressure: 240 PSI



Cockpit: Ridgeline 25mm rise 760mm

Stem length: 50mm

Brakes: Magura MT5 eSTOP 200/200

Dropper post length: 175mm

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle

Chainring size: 32T

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Motor: Shimano E8000 STEPS - 630Wh in-tube battery

Wheels: DT Swiss HX 1501 Spline

Tires: WTB Verdict 2.5 high grip tough, WTB Judge 2.4 fast rolling tough

Tire pressure (F+R): 1.4 bar, 1.6 bar

Tire inserts: rear Cushcore XC



Norco Rampage

Details:

Bike frame size: L I 26"

Suspension: Fox 34 - 100mm travel

Cockpit: Deity

Brakes: Magura MT8 180/160

Drivetrain: Singlespeed

Wheels: DT Swiss EX 471

Favourite Pumptrack: Domat Ems and Flims

Norco Section

Details:

Bike frame size: 58

Groupset: Ultegra Disc

Drivetrain: Shimano Ultegra I Cassette 11-36

Wheels: DT Swiss CRC 1400

Tires: WTB Expand 32C I Exposure 30C

Credits:

Anita and Caro Gehrig might race the Enduro World Series on their Norco Sights, but they also have a Norco Aurum DH Bike, an Optic trail bike, a Sight VLT eMTB, a Rampage dirt jumper, and a Section gravel bike each for training on. That's a total of six bikes, each! We look at how the Swiss twins set up each one of their bikes and why they need so many bikes in their fleet.Norco Bicycles I La Marzocco I WTB I DT Swiss I Leatt I Laax I Komoot I FOX I Magura I Uvex I E13 I Deity I Cushcore I Garmin I Crankbrothers I Acros I Joes No Flats I Camelbak I TranZBag I Zuya I Indiansummer I Elite TrainingThe Gehrig twins race the Norco Sight in the Enduro World Series, and they say it is by far their most ridden bike. Anita Gehrig rode the Sight to a 4th place finish in the twin's backyard at the abbreviated EWS Zermatt this year and to a 5th place finish at EWS Finale Ligure.The twins say they choose the Aurum to tackle big jumps, rock gardens, and anything a World Cup DH track throws at it. With bike parks opening very late this year, the twins didn’t spend much time on the Aurum, but after the short EWS season, they tried to catch up on some big bike time and managed to race some Downhill races to finish up the season.Caro Gehrig rode the Norco Aurum to a silver medal at the Swiss Championships behind World Champion Camille Balanche to end the season on a high.The Gehrigs call the Norco Optic their small bike since they've built it up to be a fair bit lighter than our Enduro race rig. They use it on long rides, fast and flowy trails, and for interval training. They even also used it in their first-ever Dual Slalom race at Crankworx Innsbruck.The Gehrigs claim to have ridden over 1,000km on their eMTBs this season. The highlight being a massive day on Portail de Fully where they climbed 2,000 vertical meters over 55km.With Anita nursing a knee injury right now, she says this bike was the perfect recovery tool since it let her jump straight back in without stressing her knee. The twins also say it's saved them from taking the car on many occasions.The Gehrigs live in Switzerland, with a number of pump tracks close by. For pumping and jumping, they use the Rampage. What's not to love about summer evenings riding the pump track with friends?For big endurance days, the Gehrigs use the Section gravel bike on big training rides with lots of climbing, but where they might want to explore beyond the end of the pavement. In the mountain region of Graubünden where the twins live, they say flat rides are nearly impossible if you don't want to end up in boredom and ride the same way twice. As a result, pretty much every ride ends up being 1,000 + vertical meters.As you may have suspected, the twins say there is a correlation between an increase in time spent on the Section and broken hands. Caro cycled 658km with 14,050 vertical meters of elevation on the Route des Grandes Alpes from Geneva to Nice when she was unable to mountain bike with an injury.Coni Lärchi for the beautiful farm settings and Balz Weber for the pictures.