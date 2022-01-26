close
Bike Check: Antoine Bizet's Free-Slope-Mashup Rose Soul Fire - Freeride Fiesta 2022

Jan 26, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
Antoine Bizet's
Rose Soul Fire

Antoine Bizet was wildly fun to watch at Freeride Fiesta, throwing massive moves one after the other and eventually earning himself the Best Trick award for an opposite cash roll.

Several things about this bike are striking; namely, that it's pared down to just the essentials. It's singlespeed, has just one brake, has a single crown fork, and is rolling on 26" wheels outfitted with what might be the lightest tires at all of Freeride Fiesta, meaning that the bike itself is quite light, too. While we don't have an exact weight and neither Antoine nor I wanted to guess without being able to confirm the numbers, just know that it's very light.

The main idea behind the bike is to balance trick capability with comfort. The small wheels and minimalist drivetrain makes it easy to throw around and the single crown fork facilitates bar spins and tailwhips, but there's still enough suspension to keep things comfortable. The frame was originally intended to be Antoine's 2018 Rampage bike, but even after he couldn't make it to Rampage that year, the bike has stuck around as one of his favorites.

Antoine Bizet
Antoine Bizet // Rose Bikes
Age: 29
Hometown: Versailles, France
Instagram: @antoinebizet

Vive la France!

Antoine has earned two second place results and a People's Choice award at Rampage. This bike was intended for Rampage 2018, but instead has taken on another life.
Details
Frame: Rose Soul Fire
Shock: Fox Float X2
Fork: Fox 36
Wheels: 26" Spank 350 Vibrocore
Tires: 26" Schwalbe Rocket Ron (F) & Racing Ralph (R)
Drivetrain: SRAM XO cranks & Rohloff DH singlespeed chain tensioner
Brake: TRP G-Spec Slate
Cockpit: Spank Spike
Pedals: HT nylon composite
More information: Rose Bikes

The cockpit setup features Spank's Vibrocore bars, which - like the wheels - are filled with a foam that reduces vibrations.

The flip chip at the rear shock mount is in the 180mm travel position and increases the rear travel to 190mm when flipped.

Slim yet sturdy, the bike does just what it needs to do - nothing more and nothing less.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Slopestyle Bikes Rose Bikes Antoine Bizet Freeride Fiesta


6 Comments

  • 2 1
 Feel free to reach out at any time once you guys are ready to do a Bike Check on my bike! I really don't mind, I'll even wipe the caked mud off of it!
  • 4 0
 #26aintdead
  • 1 0
 In the sun it’s white, in the shade it’s brushed aluminum. Now that is a paint job!!!
  • 1 0
 That saddle looks straight up prototype-stuff
  • 1 0
 Didn't think I'd be saying this..... I'd rather ride the KHS
  • 1 2
 so much mehh

