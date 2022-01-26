Bike Check: Antoine Bizet's Free-Slope-Mashup Rose Soul Fire - Freeride Fiesta 2022





Several things about this bike are striking; namely, that it's pared down to just the essentials. It's singlespeed, has just one brake, has a single crown fork, and is rolling on 26" wheels outfitted with what might be the lightest tires at all of Freeride Fiesta, meaning that the bike itself is quite light, too. While we don't have an exact weight and neither Antoine nor I wanted to guess without being able to confirm the numbers, just know that it's very light.



The main idea behind the bike is to balance trick capability with comfort. The small wheels and minimalist drivetrain makes it easy to throw around and the single crown fork facilitates bar spins and tailwhips, but there's still enough suspension to keep things comfortable. The frame was originally intended to be Antoine's 2018 Rampage bike, but even after he couldn't make it to Rampage that year, the bike has stuck around as one of his favorites.



Age: 29

Hometown: Versailles, France

Instagram: @antoinebizet

Antoine has earned two second place results and a People's Choice award at Rampage. This bike was intended for Rampage 2018, but instead has taken on another life. Details

Frame: Rose Soul Fire

Shock: Fox Float X2

Fork: Fox 36

Wheels: 26" Spank 350 Vibrocore

Tires: 26" Schwalbe Rocket Ron (F) & Racing Ralph (R)

Drivetrain: SRAM XO cranks & Rohloff DH singlespeed chain tensioner

Brake: TRP G-Spec Slate

Cockpit: Spank Spike

Pedals: HT nylon composite

The cockpit setup features Spank's Vibrocore bars, which - like the wheels - are filled with a foam that reduces vibrations.

The flip chip at the rear shock mount is in the 180mm travel position and increases the rear travel to 190mm when flipped.