Bike Check: Antoine Bizet's Free-Slope-Mashup Rose Soul Fire - Freeride Fiesta 2022

Antoine Bizet was wildly fun to watch at Freeride Fiesta, throwing massive moves one after the other and eventually earning himself the Best Trick award for an opposite cash roll Several things about this bike are striking; namely, that it's pared down to just the essentials. It's singlespeed, has just one brake, has a single crown fork, and is rolling on 26" wheels outfitted with what might be the lightest tires at all of Freeride Fiesta, meaning that the bike itself is quite light, too. While we don't have an exact weight and neither Antoine nor I wanted to guess without being able to confirm the numbers, just know that it's very light.The main idea behind the bike is to balance trick capability with comfort. The small wheels and minimalist drivetrain makes it easy to throw around and the single crown fork facilitates bar spins and tailwhips, but there's still enough suspension to keep things comfortable. The frame was originally intended to be Antoine's 2018 Rampage bike, but even after he couldn't make it to Rampage that year, the bike has stuck around as one of his favorites.